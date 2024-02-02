February 2024 tadoo List

GIGS

(Editor's Note: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives at the Lyric Theatre, originally scheduled for Feb. 2 and featured in the print calendar of this month's Chevy Chaser and Southsider Magazines, has been rescheduled for May 11. Visit www.troubashow.com for more details.)

Brad Goode / Ernie Watts Quintet. Feb. 1. Acclaimed as “the lyrical genius of the trumpet” by the Chicago Tribune, Brad Goode is a versatile musician celebrated for his creative improvisation. As a trumpeter, bassist, drummer and bandleader, Goode has recorded 18 albums for various labels, showcasing his diverse talents. Ernie Watts, a two-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist with a career spanning over 50 years, has left an indelible mark on 500 recordings, collaborating with an impressive array of artists, including Cannonball Adderley, the Rolling Stones and Frank Zappa. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Moonshiner’s Ball Afterglow feat. Hot Brown Smackdown, Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, Solid Rock’It Boosters. Feb. 3. This triple-header features a handful of bands with strong ties to The Moonshiner’s Ball, a regional festival that will celebrate its 10th anniversary this October. The bill features Louisville’s six-piece Hot Brown Smackdown, specializing in hard-driving, bluegrass polyphony with groove and soul; The Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, who mingle banjos, mandolins and fiddles with drums and electric guitars over the soaring, emotive vocals of lead singer Beth Walke; and Paducah-based honky tonk and Western swing band Solid Rock’it Boosters. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Origins Jazz Series presents The Bad Plus on Feb. 7 at the Kentucky Theatre. Photo furnished

Origins Jazz Series: The Bad Plus. Feb. 7. Now in its 21st year, The Bad Plus continues to push boundaries as founding members Reid Anderson (bass) and Dave King (drums) embark on a new piano-less incarnation of the band with Ben Monder (guitar) and Chris Speed (tenor saxophone), instigating a new wave of excitement within the band. The Bad Plus have constantly searched to bridge genres and techniques while exploring the infinite possibilities of exceptional musicians working in perfect sync. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 East Main St. www.originsjazz.org

Dylan Marlowe. Feb. 9. Drawing from influences like Kenny Chesney and Cody Johnson, and with a sound that blends traditional country with a touch of rock, Statesboro, Georgia native Dylan Marlowe is carving out his own creative niche. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Singer/songwriter Britt Taylor will take stage at The Burl on Feb. 10. Photo furnished

Brit Taylor. Feb. 10. Fast-rising country singer/songwriter Brit Taylor is becoming known for her loyalty to tradition while em- bracing a uniquely modern sound, for her unwaveringly honest and relatable lyrics and her sultry-yet-powerful alto voice. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The jam rock quartet Eggy will perform at The Burl on Feb. 16. Photo furnished

Eggy. Feb. 16. The music of genre-bending jam rock quartet Eggy traces the full spectrum of emotions, evoked by a life well-lived alongside friends well-loved. Formed from a high school dream into a full-fledged reality, the lineup of Alex Bailey (drums, vocals,) Jake Brownstein (guitar, vocals,) Mike Goodman (bass, vocals) and Dani Battat (keys, vocals) has captured the ears of listeners across the country. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

SCFA Expansive Sounds: Edition Redux. Feb. 21. Edition Redux is the most recent of Ken Vandermark’s ensembles, adding to the MacArthur Prize-winner’s internationally and critically acclaimed series of bands which include The Vandermark 5, FME, The Territory Band, The Resonance Ensemble, Entr’acte, Made To Break and Marker. In addition to Vandermark, who plays saxophones and clarinet with the group, this quartet is composed of Erez Dessel (keyboards,) Lily Finnegan (drums) and Beth McDonald (tuba/electronics,) who represent the next wave of Chicago’s creative music scene. The show is part of a new series presented by the Singletary Center for the Arts. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

Kyle Tuttle. Feb. 21. Equally comfortable picking pristine progressive bluegrass and electric jam band solos, Kyle Tuttle is a rare and virtuosic banjo player known for his work with Grammy-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle and the late former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolin player Jeff Austin. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Bluegrass in the Bluegrass. Feb. 22-24. The SamJam Bluegrass Festival, in association with The Bluegrass Jamboree and the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center North, will present a two-day indoor bluegrass music event in the Clarion’s spacious ballroom. Friday’s lineup includes Union Town Bluegrass Band, Tidalwave Road, Dave Adkins Band and Lonesome River Band. Saturday’s lineup includes Drivin’ 23, Texas Hill (featuring Adam Wakefield,) The Gary Nichols Band and The Goodwin Brothers. 1-8 p.m. both days. Clarion Hotel Conference Center, 1950 Newtown Pike. www.choicehotels.com/reservations

Art & Exhibits

John Hee Taek Chae: A Dark and Bloody Ground. On display through Feb. 17. With this collection of work, Chae merges historic maps, East Asian brush paintings, Western oil paintings, and photos of wooden masks; printing patchwork canvases with cyanotype to yield vague and hazy maps and landscapes in rich, fluid blue. Anonymous yet familiar, the prints are made from AI-generated images. Mutations abound and chaos is organized into an uncanny equilibrium. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 North Limestone St. www.institute193.org

× Expand On display at the John C. Irvin Gallery at Central Bank, the exhibit “Drawn By Color” features the work of 23 Kentucky artists, including this piece by artist Valerie Timmons. Image furnished

Drawn By Color. On display through Feb. 26. This exhibit features 30 varied artworks by 23 Kentucky artists who have responded to the “Drawn by Color” prompt with their own interpretations. A vibrant show designed to lift the spirits during the gloomy dark days days of winter, this open call allowed for at least one work per submission to be exhibited, giving opportunity to a wide range of artists to display their art. Gallery hours Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. John G. Irvin Gallery (second and third floors of Central Bank), 300 West Vine St.

× Expand The exhibit “Fiber Optics,” on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, reflects the diversity of work pro- duced by the members of the Fiber Guild of Lexington, including this work by Christine Schramm Cetrulo. Image furnished

Fiber Optics: Many Visions of Fiber Arts. On display through March 2. This exhibition reflects the diversity of work produced by the members of the Fiber Guild of Lexington, who work in a variety of media, including quilting, weaving, fabric collage, rug hooking and felting. The Fiber Guild of Lexington incorporated in 1980 as a group of textile enthusiasts who work with multiple techniques; members include professionals who teach, sell and exhibit their work around the world as well as others who pursue fiber arts for their personal enjoyment. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (City Gallery), 141 E. Main St.

Fayette County Public Schools Winter Showcase. On display through March 2. The inaugural Fayette County Public Schools Winter Showcase features student artwork from local schools, including Rise STEM Academy for Girls, Jessie Clark Middle School, and Bryan Station Arts. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (City Gallery), 141 E. Main St.

Hannah Smith: Homestyle. On display through March 31. Kentucky-based artist Hannah Smith creates sculptures and installations that merge pop art references with a rebellious punk attitude. Employing recognizable imagery and unconventional materials, Smith has developed an unpretentious practice that offers a complex vision of society, where flashy objects reveal themselves to be gaudy, cheap and even a little grimy. In a style that could be described as “abject Americana,” her work suggests the way blue collar aesthetics can embody political and social ideologies of discontent. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. 2nd Story, 522 W. Short St. www.2ndstory.art

ETC.

University of Kentucky Department of Theatre & Dance: “Home.” Feb. 2-4. Dance program director Susie Thiel created a new dance theatre work in collaboration with eight dance majors. The work is presented in a series of short vignettes discussing women’s rights and issues from past to present, told from the perspective of women students, ages 18-22 — a population that is often not provided with an opportunity to discuss women’s issues in a public arena. Connected to the concert title, “Home,” the performers feel there is nothing closer to home than the belief that women’s rights are human rights. 7:30 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Guignol Theatre, Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

× Expand Celebrate Lexington's best pizzas during Lexington Pizza Week Feb. 19-25. Photo furnished

Lexington Pizza Week. Feb. 19-25. Lexington’s biggest pizza party returns! During Lexington Pizza Week, produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), two unique, off-menu 10-inch or extra-large slices will be featured for $10 at participating restaurants. Each location will feature a meat option and a vegetarian option. Many locations have a gluten-free crust option (additional charges may apply). More details and a list of participating restaurants can be found in the special section in this magazine, or online at www.lexingtonpizzaweek.net

Lexington Community Orchestra: “Passions.” Feb. 18. This evening of orchestral music includes music from the last Romantic period of classical music, including works by Tchaikovsky, Sibelius and Ravel, with woodwind and brass musicians featured in a performance of Paul Dukas’ “Fanfare pour la Peri.” This community performance is free to attend, but pre-registration is recommended to reserve seats. 3 p.m. Bryan Station High School Auditorium, 201 Eastin Rd. www.lexcommunityorchestra.weebly.com

LexPhil: Feel the Love. Feb. 14. This Valentine’s Day, audiences are invited to celebrate the singer, the leader, the woman, the legendary Aretha Franklin at the Lexington Opera House! The electrifying music of the “Queen of Soul” will be performed by LexPhil with a live band and powerful guest vocalists for a night celebrating some of her greatest hits: “Chain of Fools,” “Think,” and of course, “R-E-S-P-E-C-T.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexphil.org

× Expand The Singletary Center for the Arts will host a screening of filmmaker Sam Green’s immersive documentary “32 Sounds,” which explores the elemental phenomenon of sound. Photo furnished

Screening of “32 Sounds: A Film by Sam Green.” Feb. 29. Hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as “the greatest documentary you’ve ever heard,” “32 Sounds” is an immersive documentary and profound sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green that explores the elemental phenomenon of sound. The film is a meditation on the power of sound to bend time, cross borders, and profoundly shape our perception of the world around us. The film will be screened in its “live cinema” form, featuring live narration by Sam Green. All audience members will receive a pair of wireless headphones for this special immersive screening, utilizing stereo and binaural sound effects. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center Recital Hall, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu

University of Kentucky Department of Theatre & Dance: “Fairview.” Feb. 27- March 2. This 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner follows the Fraiser family as they prepare for their grandmother’s perfect birthday. But as the perfect party becomes increasingly difficult to pull off, is anything as it seems? Part comedy, part searing satire, this dazzling play is full of surprises. The Pulitzer Committee called “Fairview” “a hard-hitting drama that examines race in a highly conceptual, layered structure, ultimately bringing audiences into the actors’ community to face deep-seated prejudices.” Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 2 p.m. Briggs Theatre, 127 Fine Arts Building. finearts.uky.edu/theatre-dance/current-season