Forecastle Festival announces 2019 lineup

Kentucky's biggest music festival has announced its 2019 lineup. Taking place July 19-21 at Louisville's Waterfront Park, Forecastle Music Festival will see the return of Americana darlings The Avett Brothers, alt-rock icons The Killers and fiery hip hop and funk outfit Anderson. Paak & the Free Nationals. Also at the top of the bill are the Kentucky-based country music tour de force Tyler Childers, folk-pop star Maggie Rogers, high energy indie rockers Portugal. The Man.

Other acts on the 50-plus band bill include Chvrches, First Aid Kit, Nelly, Midland, Jungle, Moon Taxi and Dawes. Self-described "scream pop" duo Grrlwood , high energy garage-rock band Boa, folk singer-songwriter Carly Johnson and indie-folk act Bendigo Fletcher are among the Kentucky acts representing the Commonwealth on the line-up, and Louisville orchestra director Teddy Abrams, who has curated a handful of festival sets with special guests in recent years, will return to the festival as well.

Festival producers AC Entertainment also announced the return of the Gonzo Bar, an artistic bar experience commemorating Hunter S. Thompson, and said that more details about additional festival features such as the Bourbon Lodge, Kentucky Landing, Harbor Lawn and Party Cove areas will be announced soon.

Tickets, including GA, VIP and Yacht Club - a new ticket level introduced in 2018 - will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 3. Full lineup and more information can be found at www.forecastlefest.com.