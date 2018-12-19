Fresh Finds

× 1 of 3 Expand The Domestic stemmed from owners Candace Reichbach and Teige O’Brien’s love of all things vintage. The couple used to have a booth in the Lexington Peddler’s Mall and occasionally organized pop- up ea market- style events at Reichbach’s other business, Fleet Street Hair Shoppe, before opening up their own shop in November. Photos by Tiffany Combs. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

For Candace Reichbach and her partner, Teige O’Brien, opening The Domestic was a natural extension of their love of vintage hunting. Located across from Counter Culture at 945 National Ave., the shop features a unique assortment of vintage items, from home furnishings and rugs to records, clothing and accessories. The layout is similar to that of a classic booth-style antique or peddler’s mall. But unlike browsing a peddler’s mall, The Domestic’s merchandise is a well-curated mix of quality finds. Browsing the aisles, you’re likely to find anything from vintage children’s toys to an authentic Knoll tulip table.

Reichbach and O’Brien both share a lifelong appreciation for vintage and antique pieces. O’Brien says that it runs in his family, and Reichbach remembers all of her most prized possessions were passed down from her aunt and grandparents.

“My grandma read to me in her Eames molded-fiberglass rocker, and we crafted at her Brasilia-esque dining table,” Reichbach said. “Mid-century styling holds a special place in my heart, and I like to incorporate it into most of my interior spaces.”

Reichbach’s life as an entrepreneur started seven years ago when she opened the popular North Limestone salon Fleet Street Hair Shoppe. Fleet Street’s sister salon, Varnish Nail Shoppe, also on North Limestone Street, opened in January 2018. Decorated with an interesting mix of vintage and modern pieces, her home and other Lexington businesses definitely reflect her chosen aesthetic. Fleet Street, a rehabbed historic building with exposed brick walls, is accented with vintage maps, an abundance of plants and unique statement pieces, like repurposed stadium seating. Varnish leans a bit more on the modern side, with pure white walls, aged wood and metallic accents.

When asked about inspiration for the inventory at The Domestic, she said, “As a consumer, sometimes you have the time and desire to hunt all over for something, and sometimes you just want to be able to count on going to a particular place and finding something special – we want to be that place.”

While the price range and inventory of The Domestic are diverse, shoppers can count on coming home with something ready to enjoy. Reichbach acknowledges that, “While wear and tear is inherent when buying items of this nature, we won’t be selling project pieces here.”

Currently, the shop houses about 17 vendors, as well as a few “owner operated” sections. Those wishing to secure a booth must go through an application process, which involves sending photos of sample items. The Domestic’s owners are open to selling pieces from various eras as long as the quality and aesthetic are in line with the tone of the store. They also offer consignment services for people who have just a few select pieces to sell. Once the shop amasses enough vendors, they plan to expand to an adjoining space in the same building.

With vendors refreshing their booths regularly throughout the week, The Domestic is a constantly evolving business – and the owners enjoy imagining how it could evolve over time.

“It feels like a pipe dream right now, but it would be great if we could house a team one day with people who could refinish and reupholster pieces, fix wiring and maybe even an online store with shipping services,” said Reichbach.

When it comes to taking credit for the endless work it takes to maintain a retail space, the couple give credit to one another.

“Candace is the creative force behind this. I just do the heavy lifting,” said O’Brien.

Says Reichbach, “People assume I’m the one who is curating The Domestic because of [my] other businesses, but Teige is actually the mastermind here. He may fly under the radar, but he’s got a great eye.”

After being asked where they find all of their great vintage items, O’Brien said with a smile, “I can’t tell you – because then you’d go and buy them.”

New items are regularly posted on the business’s Instagram account (@_the_domestic). Anyone looking to sell items that might meet the stylistic criteria of the shop can email thedomestic@gmail.com for more information.