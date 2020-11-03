Gift Guide: 18 Notable Albums of 2020

Believe it or not, the season for holiday gift lists and “best of the year” album lists is upon us. Hopefully, this collection of recommended musical releases from 2020, compiled by CD Central staff members, will help some of our readers with both of those tasks. Each staff member dedicated a few words to three of their album releases from the year that really resonated with them. Call or visit CD Central to secure a copy of these or any other albums on your wish list this year.

Recommendations from CD Central staffer Aayat Ali:

Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Punisher’

Flashes of death, Elliott Smith and Earth’s apocalyptic yelp are what you can expect from the easy listening of “Punisher.” On her sophomore album, Bridgers uses her knack for describing the torture of mundanity to touch on the impending cataclysmic finale of society. Whether it’s singing about burying the body of a skinhead neighbor or having a nautical-themed birthday party, the album becomes the embodiment of our desperate attempt to balance normalcy while living through one of the world’s most polarizing and vulnerable eras.

× Expand “Fetch the Bolt Cutters,” the fifth studio album from artist Fiona Apple, is her first realease after an eight-year break. Photo furnished

Fiona Apple – ‘Fetch The Bolt Cutters’

April 2020 marked one month of civilization grieving what was once normal and gasping for relief, when the affirmations of Fiona Apple’s fifth album became a lifeboat for many. “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” came at a time when living through “unprecedented times” wasn’t a Geico insurance marketing ploy. Chanting the mantra of “I spread like strawberries/I climb like peas and beans” behind face masks perfectly encapsulated our earnestness to overcome this.

Soccer Mommy – ‘Color Theory’

The jangly nature of Soccer Mommy’s second proper release could trick someone into thinking this is a feel-good pop album. But in an eerie prediction of what would come of 2020, Sophie Allison’s lyrics come to punch you in the gut. “Color Theory” entices the listener with melodies that feel like the first touch of sun after a long winter while delivering lyrics that poignantly describe the slow, painful erosion that is depression.

Recommendations from CD Central staffer Max Morris:

× Expand The reissue of Prince’s 1987 masterpiece ‘Sign O’ the Times’ unveils dozens of unheard songs. Photo furnished

Prince – ‘Sign O’ the Times’ (Super Deluxe Edition)

Since the music legend’s tragic death in 2016, fans have been treated to remastered and heavily expanded deluxe editions of several of his most iconic albums. “Sign O’ The Times” may just be the most fruitful yet. Not only does the Purple One’s finest album sound better than ever, but there are also no fewer than 40 previously unheard tracks to dig into, including a collaboration with Miles Davis and a number of songs intended for the fabled Dream Factory and Crystal Ball albums. Extensive without ever feeling overstuffed, “Sign O’ the Times” (Super Deluxe Edition) is a document of Prince at his creative peak.

Deftones – ‘Ohms’

Twenty-five years into their career, the nü-metal greats further cement their status as heavy music’s most consistent act. “Ohms” balances the band’s heavy riffs and synthy, Cocteau Twins-influenced sonic landscapes more delicately than perhaps any of their work since 2000’s landmark White Pony. While most of their Ozzfest ilk have either faded into obscurity or devolved into self-parody, Deftones show no sign of slowing down and are still a truly exciting band to be a fan of — a rare feat.

A.G. Cook – ‘7G’

With artists like 100 Gecs and the Zoomer-beloved “Hyperpop” Spotify playlist finally rocketing the bubblegum bass underground he pioneered, 2020 was the perfect year for PC Music founder A.G. Cook to drop his long-awaited proper solo debut. The sprawling 50-track collection is divided into seven discs, each dedicated to a different instrument, allowing Cook to indulge both his most experimental and most mainstream tendencies. From Taylor Swift and Sia covers to freeform supersaw synth improvisation, ‘7G’ has something for everybody.

Recommendations from CD Central staffer Ronnie Donahue:

Rose City Band – ‘Summerlong’

Spearheaded by Ripley Johnson of Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo fame, this is the perfect album to listen to on a windy road through deep valleys and high peaks. Full of cosmic folk and spacey jams, it’s a bit of a quiet affair but still holds onto that psych energy that Johnson has been known for.

Garcia Peoples – ‘Night Cap at Wits’ End’

Psych-rockers Garcia Peoples have been a favorite of mine for a while now, and they return in 2020 with their strongest release yet. Coupled with great vocal harmonies and heady guitar riffs, the band’s name may be a little on the nose, but they live up to it in every way.

Leo Takami – ‘Felis Catus and Silence’

You know that unrealized soundtrack for that unrealized Studio Ghibli film that you often find yourself thinking about? This instrumental LP from composer Leo Takami is that sound-track. I guess we’ll still have to wait for that film.

Recommendations from CD Central staffer Will Burchard:

Giobia – ‘Plasmatic Idol’

Giobia’s “Plasmatic Idol” is built upon a conventional acid rock structure that should feel familiar to fans of classic rock from the late ’60s/early ’70s. The Italian quartet’s music is steeped in squealing organs and warbling guitars, encouraging you to soak yourself in its infinite color. Listen and take a bath in a psychedelic hot spring that turns your eyes into melting, kaleidoscopic orbs.

Elder – ‘Omens’

Elder continues to evolve their sound on “Omens,” a progressive heavy psych odyssey of versatility and diversity. The volume has been dialed back, making room for thick-rising synth. Continuing to push upward, forward, and outward, Elder remain the true giants of riff.

Colour Haze – ‘We Are’

On “We Are,” Colour Haze juxtaposes heavy, more shred-centric parts against jazzy, relaxed ideas with an increased focus on melody. This opposition is overcome in climactic rock moments melodic and beautiful while at the same time heavy and loud. It’s an approach that’s less aggressive, more pensive and melodically lush.

Recommendations from CD Central staffer Elizebeth O’Dell:

The Microphones – ‘Microphones in 2020’

Phil Elverum, returning to his original moniker of The Microphones, transforms rambling into an art form in this gorgeous 45-minute single-track album. Reflective in nature, Elverum’s poetic imagery echoes through distorted vocals on an endless search for meaning while dealing with the ever-present struggle of existential dread. Captivating the listener with a picturesque moment in time, Elverum looks to the ocean and mountains as an escape from the futile.

Photay – ‘Waking Hours’

NYC producer Evan Shornstein’s sophomore album, Waking Hours, is a super chill yet texturally lush piece of music. Although his shy singing voice is not the star of the show, he manages to use it as an elegant instrument, fluctuating between unique beats, bloops and subtle pop melodies that invite the listener to stop multitasking and simply sit with the music.

× Expand “Androgynous Mary,” the debut album from L.A. post-punkers Girl Friday, is a tale of abundant optimism and a ferocious will to survive. Photo furnished

Girl Friday – ‘Androgynous Mary’

Girl Friday packs a punch with their ferocious debut, “Androgynous Mary.” With many different genre-bending influences, this grungy post-punk four-piece is a refreshing listen and strikes a powerful balance of melancholic, anxiety-filled vocal harmonies and fast-paced, sharp guitar riffs. Swimming through emotional waves in between exhaustion and anger, the L.A. four-piece find their collective strength amidst the pain and rises up with a hopeful spirit.

Recommendations from CD Central owner Steve Baron:

× Expand The reissue of Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” features plenty of goodies for fans of vinyl and compact disc format alike. Photo furnished

Tom Petty – ‘Wildflowers & All the Rest’

Perhaps the most anticipated reissue of the year, Tom Petty’s much-loved “Wildflowers” originally came out in 1994 and has always been a rare bird on the vinyl format. But this is not only good news for vinyl lovers; Petty originally conceived of “Wildflowers” as a double-length album, and the 10 deleted tracks are now reunited with the rest of the songs (including standout tracks such as “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and “You Wreck Me”). The expanded reissue is augmented with a generous selection of studio demos, alternate takes and live recordings from the “Wildflowers” era.

My Morning Jacket – ‘The Waterfall II’

When Jim James and My Morning Jacket released “The Waterfall” in 2015, they had actually recorded enough songs for a second album, which James felt was strong enough to release on its own. It took five years to do so, and don’t let the title mislead you; this is not an outtakes or “leftover” collection. Sonically, this is classic MMJ, with songs ranging from sunny psych-pop to deeply introspective meditations on life and loss. James has hinted that an album of freshly recorded new songs may be coming in the near future, but in the meantime “The Waterfall II” should nicely satisfy fans of the band.

Arlo McKinley – ‘Die Midwestern’

Arlo McKinley has been kicking around the Cincinnati music scene for a number of years, receiving his proverbial big break last year when John Prine sat in at one of his shows and was impressed enough to sign him to his record label. The songs of this former punk rocker-turned-country/folk singer-songwriter are raw, authentic and emotionally honest – the kind of music that makes you want to sit back on the sofa with a beer and wallow in the darkness. In a good way. The track “Bag of Pills” is harrowing. If you like Tyler Childers or Jason Isbell, give Arlo a listen.