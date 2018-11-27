2018 GoodGiving Challenge Kicks Off with New, Weeklong Format

Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing are teaming up once again this year to raise funds for more than 100 Central and Appalachia Kentucky charities during the eighth annual GoodGiving Guide Challenge. This online giving campaign is designed to engage the entire community and make charitable giving easy and fun.

Mayor Jim Gray joined Laurie Preston, BGCF's Director of Community Engagement this morning for the campaign's official kick off at the City Government Center. Representatives from participating nonprofits attended the event wearing creative costumes and waving decorated posters. As of 10 a.m. the challenge had already raised more than $100,000.

"Smiley Pete is pleased to be a partner in this community fund-raising effort that, since its launch in 2011, has raised nearly $10 million for local nonprofits," said Smiley Pete co-founder Chuck Creacy. "We’d love to see this be a successful week of giving."

While the challenge has traditionally lasted a month, this year's challenge will only run for one week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3). Each day will be packed with exciting prizes and match challenges that are designed to make your dollars stretch further like:

The E.E. Murry Family Foundation $75,000 Match Day

Tuesday, Nov. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (or until the pool is exhausted). Each gift from any donor will be increased by 50% with a maximum $125 match per gift.

$30,000 Blue Grass Community Foundation Endowment Challenge

On Thursday, Nov. 29 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. every nonprofit that has 50 unique donors who contribute at least $25 on this day will be entered into a drawing to win a $10,000 endowment prize. The nonprofit with the most unique donors contributing $25 or more will receive a $20,000 endowment prize.

The Mitchell Family Foundation Fast Break Challenge

The Mitchell Family Foundation has generously provided a $25,000 cash pool for Saturday, Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. The first 25 nonprofits to raise $2,500 in donations will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize.

The Marksbury Family Foundation Match Day

Between 9 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 The Marksbury Family has provided a $50,000 match pool which will increase each gift this day by 50% (maximum $500 match per gift).

"Follow, Like, Share" Daily Sweepstakes on Facebook

Each day of the challenge BGCF will make a special post on Facebook. Simply follow their page, like the "Giving Card a Day" post and share it with friends. One person who completes all of these steps will be randomly selected each day to receive a $700 Giving Card that can be used to support any nonprofit in the GoodGiving Challenge.

Ripple Effect Power Hours

During surprise Power Hours throughout the GoodGiving Challenge, all donations will be matched 50 cents on the dollar by BGCF. Follow them on social media to find out when these power hours occur.

Traditional Bank $5,000 Big Ripple Scavenger Hunt

Look for clues starting on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. The first person to find us will win a $5,000 Giving Card (courtesy of Traditional Bank) to support one or more nonprofits participating in the challenge.

In addition to this list of challenges, there will also be additional prize opportunities announced on Blue Grass Community Foundation's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages throughout the week. Visit www.BGgives.org for more information about this year's challenge and the full list of all 110 participating nonprofits. Happy giving, friends!