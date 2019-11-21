Guide to Upcoming Holiday Markets

Sure, you could take your shopping list to the mall and find a gift for each of your loved ones...or you could take a Saturday and visit one of Lexington’s many locally organized Holiday Markets this season. Whether you’re into art or baked goods, hand-beading or leather, there’s a market to suit everyone’s gifting needs and budgets. These events allow shoppers the opportunity to support local artists and businesses while gifting unique presents you won’t be able to find anywhere else.

Check out our top recommendations below!

Lexington Art League Holiday Art Market. Nov. 23. In the tradition of its bygone “Black Friday Art Sale,” the Lexington Art League introduces a brand new one-day holiday market exclusively featuring Kentucky artists. This market will give art lovers a perfect opportunity to find artwork and holiday gifts by over 20 local artists, all in one location. Noon-7 p.m. Loudon House, 209 Castlewood Drive. lexingtonartleague.org/holiday-market

Living Arts & Science Center Holiday Market. Nov. 23. A Holiday Art Fair featuring the work of LASC teachers will offer an opportunity to stuff holiday stockings with unique art gifts for everyone on your list – and the event’s complimentary hot chocolate bar and special deals at LASC shop only sweeten the pot. The fair coincides with “Movie MAgic Discover Saturday,” which features planetarium shows, art and science exhibitions, movie magic workshops and fun for all ages, for a $5 admission. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

The $20 Art Market. Nov. 30. The third annual “Awesome Art for an Awesome Price” market prices everything at exactly $20 – no more, no less. 40 local artists will be featured on this “Small Business Saturday” event. Neighboring restaurant Alfalfa's will provide a cash bar featuring wine, beer, and a signature cocktail; the event features free entry and is open to all ages. 4-8 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main Street.

NoLi CDC presents The Winter Market: Dec. 7. A holiday-themed market in the spirit of NoLi CDC’s recurring “Night Markets,” The Winter Market will be that organization’s biggest event yet. Taking place in the event space that will become a permanent public market set to open in Summer 2020, the market will feature community performances, more than 100 local vendors and other fun surprises, including the unveiling of the official name of the permanent market. 1-6 p.m. 101 W. Loudon Ave. nolicdc.org/events/thewintermarket

Lex Mercantile Holiday Market: Dec. 13. Handmade makers, boutiques and local vendors will be featured at this holiday market in the Distillery District. Food and drink from local food trucks will be available for purchase. Free parking and free entry. 5-10 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street.

Holiday Makers Market. Dec. 14. The second annual holiday-themed sister market to the Lexington Farmers’ Market will feature European-inspired gifts and more at Fifth Third Pavillion. Positive Attraction soaps, Babaloo, Faberson's Creekview Woodshop, Sunnydale Acres Stain Glass, Door Candy by Meg, Kaz Woodcraft, and Love Simply Scrubs will be featured, among others. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Lexington Makers Market, 251 W. Main Street.

Bread Box Studios’ Last Call Market. Dec. 21. Did you save all your Christmas shopping until the last minute? Have no fear! Crafted Social presents the Last Call Market, an opportunity to grab a beer and some some last minute gifts from vendors that include Cricket Press, Melissa Beth Ceramics, Wildlight Glassworks, Meadow House Studio, Kentucky State Parks Foundation and more. Noon-6 p.m. West Sixth Brewery, W. 6th St. craftedsocialky.com