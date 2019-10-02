Haunted Happenings

Wicked World Scaregrounds. Through Oct. 31 (specific dates vary). Wicked World Scaregrounds features three different attractions: “Valley of the Dead,” a haunted gas station owned by burn victim Earl Piper; “Nightmare Haunted House,” a journey through the twisted nightmares of Sarah, a young girl who killed her parents; and “The Hunted,” a battle against the mutant soldiers created by General D. Kay. Wait times can be up to two hours, so purchasing tickets online is recommended to avoid the line for on-site purchases. Fri. and Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Thurs. and Sun., 7:30-10 p.m. 5817 Tates Creek Road, Nicholasville. More info at www.wickedworldscaregrounds.com.

Fright Nights at Jacobson Park. Through Oct. 31 (Fri.-Sun.). Fright Nights at Jacobson Park also offers three haunted attractions. Visitors can venture into the “Dark Forest,” where the Willow Family has taken up shelter; explore “13 Doors” while being chased by creatures of the dark; and experience the dark underbelly of carnival life in the “Candyland” attraction. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.-midnight; Sun., 7:30-10 p.m. Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. More info at www.frightnightsky.com/.

Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch. Through Nov. 3 (Fri.-Sun.). Fall 2019 marks 12 seasons that Devine’s Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch has been providing family fun to people from across the state. In addition to the corn maze – a design celebrating the 100th year of the Kentucky Farm Bureau – visitors can enjoy pumpkin painting, a petting area and a nightly bonfire with free marshmallow roasting. Guests who stop by the weekend of Halloween (Nov. 1-2) have the opportunity to experience Field of Horror, where they can get lost in the dark with the rustling corn and watch around every corner for Freddy, Pin Head, Saw and more. Fri., 6-10 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sun., 1-5 p.m. 623 Talmage-Mayo Road, Harrodsburg. More info at www.devinescornmaze.com/.

Freaky Friday Flicks. Sept. 27, Oct. 4 & 11. Come out to the Moondance Amphitheater with friends, family or a date, throw on a cozy sweater (or a costume) and enjoy a family-friendly spooky movie. The cost is $2 per person for ages 6 and over; those 5 and younger are admitted free. Participants will be treated to preshow campfire activities – marshmallows included! Patrons are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and a thermos of something hot to scare away the chilly autumn air. Food trucks will be available on site. 7:30 p.m. 1152 Monarch St. More info at www.lexingtonky.gov/freaky-friday-flicks.

“House Divided” Cemetery Walking Tours. Sundays, Oct. 6-27. On Sundays in October, the staff of the Mary Todd Lincoln house will offer guided walking tours of the historic Lexington Cemetery. The tour features graves of both soldiers and civilians, with an emphasis on Lexington’s divided home front during the Civil War. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and meets at 2:30 p.m. at the Henry Clay Monument in the Lexington Cemetery, 833 W. Main St. More info at www.mtlhouse.org/.

Mystical Fair. Oct. 12-13. Lexington’s only monthly psychic and holistic healing arts fair features a variety of metaphysical vendors, local artisans, independently owned small merchants and free seminars. October’s programming will include “Ohm Aura” readings, a psychic for people as well as pets and professional psychic/intuitive tarot readings. Appointments can be pre-booked online. Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 1084 Whipple Court. More info at mysticalfairlex.com/.

Victorian Mourning Customs at Waveland Tour. Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 26. The staff at Waveland will discuss the private and social aspects of mourning in Victorian-era America during this tour. A range of topics including dressing properly while grieving and the etiquette of funerals and death announcements will be addressed. Reservations required. 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Waveland State Historic Site, 225 Waveland Museum Lane. More info at parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland/events.aspx.

The Night Circus: Halloween Edition. Oct 18. Presented by Sora Contemporary Circus and Rock House Brewing, this event will feature aerial performances (based on your favorite horror cult classics), a night of dancing, tarot readers, and spirits and food trucks to feed your late night appetite. This event is ages 18-plus and costumes are encouraged. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.

Little Goblins Galore. Oct. 19, rain date Oct. 20. Children 12 and under can wear their Halloween costume as they visit their favorite characters along an enchanted trail. There will also be a petting zoo, a happy haunted house and special entertainment. Food and soft drinks will be available to purchase throughout the day. 1-5 p.m. McConnell Springs, 416 Rebmann Lane. More info www.lexingtonky.gov/little-goblins-galore.

BOOk-tacular Halloween Party. Oct. 26. The Lexington Public Library Foundation is hosting a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party for adults featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, live entertainment by Witness Protection, costume contests, a silent auction and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lexington Public Library’s new Early Literacy Initiative. 7-11 p.m. Limestone Hall, 215 W. Main St. More info at www.lexpublib.org/halloween.

Downtown “Thriller” Parade and Festival. Oct. 27. More than 30 years after Michael Jackson’s iconic music video first aired, zombies and the non-dead still come together in downtown Lexington to celebrate Halloween. Children and adults are encouraged to participate but everyone must register beforehand. Downtown events surrounding the parade include the Wicked Wonders Art Market and a Halloween variety show. Activities begin at 2 p.m. with the parade kicking off at 6:30 p.m. More info at www.lexingtonky.gov/thriller-and-halloween-parade.

Pumpkin Mania. Oct. 29. For this annual extravaganza, Transylvania University will light more than 500 jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison. Live music, food trucks and trick-or-treating for kids will be part of the event, with festivities kicking off at 5 p.m. and the lantern lighting at 7:30 p.m. Old Morrison Steps, 251 W. Third St.

Ghost Hunts at Waveland. Oct. 25 & Nov. 1. Join the Lexington Paranormal Research Society in its hunt to discover if the Waveland State Historic Site is haunted. All proceeds will be donated to the Friends of Waveland as a fundraiser. Ghost hunt begins at 8 p.m. and lasts until midnight. Not recommended for children. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. More info at parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland/events.aspx.

Evening Ghost Tea. Oct. 30. Attendees of this evening ghost tea will be served hauntingly delicious tea food. David Underwood, president of the Lexington Paranormal Society, will tell stories as attendees walk from room to room in the dark with only a candle to guide them. Black clothing is encouraged; costumes also welcome for this “adults only” event. Reservations are required. 6:30-9 p.m. 225 Waveland Museum Lane. More info at parks.ky.gov/parks/historicsites/waveland/events.aspx.

Living Arts & Science Center: Day of the Dead Festival. Nov. 1. Living Arts & Science Center’s 13th annual celebration of the traditional Latino holiday Day of the Dead will feature live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. 5-9 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. More info at www.lasclex.org/.