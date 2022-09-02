Horsin' Around

The return of the popular public art project Horse Mania

First enjoyed by Lexington residents and visitors in 2000 and then again in 2010, Horse Mania has finally achieved a long-awaited trifecta with its 2022 revival. This highly anticipated public art event – a showcase of life-size painted horses and foals, designed and decorated by local artists – was originally planned to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that delay ended up making the timing of the event all the better, as 2022 is a very special year for the project’s organizing force, LexArts, and for the city of Lexington as well.

According to LexArts president and CEO Ame Sweetall, while the organization was initially disappointed by the delay, once they realized that the unveiling would coincide with Lex Arts’ 50th anniversary as well as the return of Breeders’ Cup to Lexington, it felt like kismet.

More than 200 artists submitted over 400 designs for Horse Mania, making the selection process tough. The final designs for each of the 164 horses were chosen by each horse’s individual sponsor.

According to LexArts communications director Maury Sparrow, there was no lack of creativity among the chosen designs.

“There are so many great ones,” he said. “For example, ‘NEIGHdlepoint’ is covered with 5-inch needlepoint squares depicting jockey silks from the Breeders’ Cup, the Kentucky Derby and some Bluegrass Stakes winners. It’s pretty spectacular.”

Covered with 5-inch needlepoint squares depicting jockey silks from Breeders' Cup, the Kentucky Derby and Bluegrass Stakes winners, "NEIGHdlepoint" was designed by needlepoint artists Donna Eads and Mike Cooper, with individual squares contributed by needlepoint artists throughout the Southeast.

Another special member of the herd is “Henry Faulkner’s Nightmare.” Created to honor late Kentucky artist Henry Faulkner, whose wild and colorful works included landscapes, fantasy scenes and depictions of Kentucky locations, this horse was created by Priscilla Fallon, an octogenarian who has been creating art for decades and has been a part of all three Horse Mania events.

Horse Mania again included Horse Play, an initiative that gave students at every Fayette County school the opportunity to design horses or foals. Artists were also invited to be a part of Horse Mania through Lexington Sister Cities, with artists from the four sister cities – Deauville, France; County Kildare, Ireland; Shinhidaka, Japan; and Newmarket, England – visiting Lexington in June to create their own equine works of art.

A special new facet of this year’s Horse Mania was a partnership with Independence Bank to benefit organizations in Graves, Hopkins and Warren counties, which were affected by December’s deadly tornadoes. Students from these counties came to Lexington to work with local artists on special horses that, when auctioned, will benefit organizations in their hometowns that were affected by the storms.

Lexington artist Lennon Michalski was chosen to work with the students from Bowling Green (Warren County). In coming up with their design, the groups collaborated over Zoom and through text messages, brainstorming ideas. The students then came to Lexington to do the physical work and bring their idea to life.

“They all got along so well together, and we continued the dialogue after the two days of work,” Michalski said. “My process takes many hours to complete with all the different layers and clear coating, so it was impossible for us to finish the painting in two days, but the collaboration never stopped.

In partnership with Independence Bank, students from counties affected by December's tornadoes in western Kentucky were invited to come work with artists on the design and creation of several horses for the project, including "In the Presence of Florescence" by artist Lennon Michalski. When auctioned, the sale of those horses will benefit the affected counties.

“I wanted to quickly bring their artistic level up to close to a professional standard, so that when they look back on this, they feel like it is high quality,” he continued.

Their horse, “In the Presence of Inflorescence,” beautifully showcases the successful collaboration among Michalski and the students.

In June, 160 of the 164 total Horse Mania and Horse Play horses were gathered together for a two-day public event at Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate, with an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 people having showed up to enjoy the beauty and creativity on display.

When asked about how visitors responded, Sparrow said, “It’s over the top – the accolades never stopped. All generations loved it.”

As to what’s next on the agenda for these gorgeous steeds, Sparrow explained that the horses will be on the streets of Lexington through the Breeders’ Cup in early November, after which they will return to Keeneland for LexArts’ 50th anniversary celebration and Horse Mania auction on Dec. 2.

For those who may not have made it to the public event or who would simply like to see their favorites again, the recently launched LexArts app helps people easily find the location of the horses throughout Lexington. The horses will remain in their current locations throughout the city until moving to Keeneland to be auctioned. Proceeds from the Horse Mania auction will benefit LexArts and the organization’s work to promote the arts in Lexington. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the Horse Play horses will support local arts education initiatives.

The team at LexArts couldn’t be more pleased with the reception of Horse Mania. Sparrow described the overall response to the project as “tremendous.”

“The Lexington community is truly grateful for the Horse Mania and Horse Play projects, and we’re thrilled to once again bring a significant public art exhibition to Lexington,” he said. “It’s always great when the power of a small team accomplishes a project of this magnitude.”