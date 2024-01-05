January tadoo calendar

CONCERTS & GIGS

Jason Carter. Jan. 10. For more than 30 years, Jason Carter has played fiddle in the Del McCoury Band, taking home three Grammy awards in the interim, including 2018’s “Best Bluegrass Album with the Traveling McCourys, a group he helped found. In addition to his tireless touring and recording with those bands, the Ashland, Ky. native has been featured on albums by Steve Earle, Ricky Skaggs, Dierks Bentley, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Asleep at the Wheel and many more. He’s currently touring in support of his second solo album, which features a slew of guest artists from Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas to Billy Strings. 7 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Chico Fellini Pays Tribute to David Bowie. Jan. 13. Building on the success of last year’s show, this local outfit — comprised of vocalist Chris Dennison, guitarist Duane Lundy, bassist/keyboardist Emily Hagihara and drummer Brandon Judd — will bring the iconic music of David Bowie to life, focusing primarily on music Bowie created during the ‘70s and early ‘80s. A group of local talents will contribute guest appearances to the performance. 9 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Emmy-nominated team of Bluegrass hip-hop pioneers Gangstagrass will perform at Manchester Music Hall on Jan. 18. Photo furnished

Gangstagrass. Jan. 18. With a sound that can be described as a radical desegregation of roots music at a fundamental level, this dirty fightin', gator wrestlin', foot stompin', genre bustin', Billboard chartin', Emmy-nominated team of Bluegrass hip-hop pioneers is known for the theme song to the TV series “Justified.” 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

American Aquarium. Jan. 19. This North Carolina alt-country outfit rose to prominence in the late 2000s with a sound mixing twang and grit with a bit of straightforward rock n’ roll. With a name plucked from a Wilco lyric, they’ve picked up a trail blazed by bands like the Drive-By Truckers and Whiskeytown, adding their own distinctive palette and point of view. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Black Jacket Symphony: Journey’s “Escape.” Jan. 20. Over the past 14 years, the Black Jacket Symphony has performed over 40 classic rock albums, bringing an incredible night of entertainment to over a million music lovers across the country. The group of hand-picked musicians changes based upon the album being performed, leaving no sonic detail overlooked and creating a visual experience unlike any other. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

ART & EXHIBITS

John Hee Taek Chae: A Dark and Bloody Ground. On display through Jan. 13. Artist John Hee Taek Chae explores our collective of mutating stories, challenging the sense of lack that drives so many to pack up and start over again. His materials echo these cycles: the wooden frames supporting each artwork are recycled from a previous body of work, revealing taglines —“perpetual foreignness” and “we know so little of us” — that take on new meaning. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and by appointment. Institute 193, 193 North Limestone St. institute193.org

Baylee Schmitt: “306 W. Church St.” On display until Jan. 19. Fiber artist Baylee Schmitt has recreated her childhood home through the art of crochet, examining the nature of memory. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

The Nude Biennial. On display through Jan. 26. For the past 35 years, the Lexington Art League’s “The Nude,” now a biennial exhibit, has grown to be one of the most anticipated annual art events in Lexington. Showcasing contemporary nude figurative art by Kentucky artists, the juried exhibition supports LAL’s redefining and return to its founding mission: to create opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Gallery, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

City Gallery Invitational. On display through Feb. 3. An eclectic show that’s always a favorite of art lovers, the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center's City Gallery Invitational highlights the work of many of Kentucky's finest artists working in a variety of mediums. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center (City Gallery), 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

× Expand Walid Raad's "Sweet Talk: Commissions (Beirut)". Image furnished

Walid Raad: Sweet Talk: Commissions (Beirut). On display Jan. 9-June 1. The work of Lebanon-born, New York-based artist Walid Raad investigates the ways that history is remembered and represented. Making use of archives and photographs in the public realm, the artist questions aspects of veracity and meaning in the context of ongoing wars in the Middle East. This exhibit features large photographs consisting of streetscapes of the city found in a book, annotated with hand-written inscriptions in English and Arabic. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sat., 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

THEATRE, PERFORMANCE & MORE

Concert with the Stars Featuring Colton Ryan. Jan. 6. Lexingtonian Colton Ryan was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway production of “New York, New York.” He is also known for his film work including “Dear Evan Hansen” as well as television's “The Girl from Plainville” and “Little Voice.” The Lexington Theatre Company welcomes him home for a solo evening of songs and stories, joined by special guests throughout the evening. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Mania: The ABBA Tribute. Jan. 13. Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid, collectively known as ABBA, dominated the charts for nearly 10 years. At their height they became Sweden’s highest earners, outselling Volvo. ABBA’s timeless songs were written to be enjoyed live, and the tribute “Mania” gives audiences exactly that: two hours of uplifting, dance-inducing and sometimes heart-breaking songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Super Trouper,” “Fernando,” and “Take A Chance On Me.” 7: 30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Tom Papa. Jan. 14. With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host and writer in film, television, radio and podcasts as well as on stage. The comedian has had five highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix including his most recent special, “What A Day!” His other critically acclaimed specials include “Human Mule,” “Freaked Out,” and “Tom Papa Live in New York City.” As a writer, Tom’s credits include the Rob Zombie film “The Haunted World of El Superbeasto,” the Jerry Seinfeld film “Bee Movie” and the TV series “Red Oaks.” 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Lexington's MLK Day Celebration will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at downtown's Central Bank Center. Photo furnished

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration. Jan. 15. The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance in Lexington provides an opportunity for our community to come together to honor Dr. King’s legacy of freedom, justice, peace and equal opportunity for all Americans. The community is invited to participate in a Freedom March starting at 1 p.m., then stay for a powerful commemorative program at 2 p.m., featuring keynote speaker Reverend Dr. Kevin W. Cosby as well as internationally renowned youth choral ensemble Uniting Voices Chicago and Uniting Voices Lexington. 1 p.m. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.uky.edu/mlk

× Expand Writer and comedian Nimesh Patel will perform at the Lexington Opera House on Jan. 19. Photo furnished

Nimesh Patel. Jan. 19. Nimesh Patel is a comedian and Emmy-nominated writer who is climbing the ranks as one of the most in-demand comedians touring the country. He has appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” his self-released special “Jokes To Get You Through Quarantine,” and has opened for comedians Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Bourbon Con. Jan. 19-20. This bourbon experience will bring more than 30 distilleries under one roof for one weekend featuring bourbon tastings, a cooking demo, local restaurant pop-ups, educational panel discussions, live entertainment and more. Fri., 1-4 p.m.; Sat., 12-4:30 p.m. Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, 1800 Newtown Pike www.bourbonconlex.com

The Cher Show. Jan. 26-28. Superstars come and go, but Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture, breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing stand in her way. “The Cher Show” is the Tony Award-winning musical packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com