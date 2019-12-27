January 2020 tadoo List

GIGS

Driftwood Gypsy/Drew Miller & Curio Key Club. Jan. 10. Local funk-masters Driftwood Gypsy create tasty grooves for the body and soul. They will be joined by special guests from Louisville: Drew Miller & Curio Key Club. Descriptors from “experimental indie pop” to “brass driven, genre-fusing rock” have been applied to the group. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Bear Medicine/Letters of Acceptance/Idiot Glee. Jan. 11. Bear Medicine, a project from the brain of Joshua Wright featuring a revolving cast of friends and local musicians for an ever-evolving musical experience. They’re joined by power psych rockers Letters of Acceptance and the surreal soundscape of Idiot Glee on this heavy hitter local triple bill. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio. Jan. 12. The chemistry among Hammond B3 organist Delvon Lamarr, guitarist Jimmy James and drummer Eric Kalb will be readily apparent from the first note they play. This Seattle-based trio is organ-led a la Booker T. & the M.G.s, and like that legendary outfit, brings a soulful sound reminiscent of the groovy ‘60s and ‘70s. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Steep Canyon Rangers bring their Grammy-award winning American bluegrass sound from North Carolina to Manchester Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 18. Photo furnished

Steep Canyon Rangers. Jan. 18. According to Rolling Stone, “Steep Canyon Rangers aren’t afraid to experiment with the tried-and-true forms of bluegrass, but on their latest song ‘Going Midwest,’ the Grammy-winning group keeps things as spare as possible.” 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 537-7321 https://manchestermusichall.com/

Rebirth Brass Band. Jan. 21. Whether seen on HBO’s “Treme” or at their legendary Tuesday night gig at The Maple Leaf, Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is a true New Orleans institution. Committed to upholding the tradition of brass bands, the group has also extended itself into the realms of funk and hip-hop to create its signature sound. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Jon Stickley Trio. Jan. 24. Jon Stickley Trio is a genre-defying and cinematic instrumental trio, whose deep grooves, innovative flatpicking and sultry-spacy violin moves its listeners’ heads, hearts and feet. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Americana trio Lost Dog Street Band will perform at The Burl on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Photo furnished

Lost Dog Street Band. Jan 29. Since forming in 2018, Lost Dog Street Band have dedicated themselves to carrying the tradition of the American troubadour: hopping trains and hitchhiking across country while delivering their unique brand of original songwriting and tragic storytelling. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute. Jan. 31. This Virginia-based tribute band performs the songs – and invokes the spirit – of the Man in Black. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

ART & EXHIBITS

Resilience 101: Work by PSA (Public Service Artists and Friends). On display Jan. 14-Feb 21.This exhibition features Public Service Artists (PSA), a Cincinnati-based group of political art activists interested in proactively changing the political climate. Special events in conjunction with the exhibit include a LexArts HOP reception on Jan. 17 (5-8 p.m.) and a public lecture on Jan. 22 (7:30 p.m.). Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., Noon-5 p.m.; Sun. March 5, 2-4 p.m. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway www.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-8142

The work of local artists Cricket Press (left), John Lackey and Robert Beatty will be on display for the Living Arts & Science Center exhibit “Gig Posters and Music Ephemera,” on display Jan. 17-May 23. Photo furnished

Cricket Press, John Lackey and Robert Beatty: Gig Posters and Music Ephemera. On display Jan. 17-May 23. This exhibit will showcase the long history of utilizing posters and banners to elicit excitement for an upcoming music performance, featuring gig posters and other local and regional music ephemera from several local artists Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. (859) 252-5222. www.lasclex.org

Jim Brancaccio: Worlds Within. On display Jan. 10-March 6. Printmaker and collage artist Jim Brancaccio came to Lexington to study at Transylvania University in 1955 and was later appointed gallery director of the Living Arts and Science Center. To honor his contribution to the local arts community, the Living Arts and Science Center will partner with LexArts to present a retrospective alongside new works of Jim Brancaccio at both the LASC and ArtsPlace galleries. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. (859) 252-5222. www.lasclex.org

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Lexington Theatre Company: Concert with the Stars. Jan. 3. For this fabulous evening of showtunes, aspiring students representing top collegiate musical theater programs from around the country and local actors take the stage with their Broadway mentors. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com. (859) 233-4567

The Allegro Dance Project will bring two of their performances – “Substance,” a raw look inside the opioid epidemic, and “Look Both Ways Twice,” a reprise of some of its July performances featuring aerial and circus arts – to the Lyric Theatre on Jan. 10 and 11. Photo by Image Creation Studios

Allegro Dance Project: “Substance.” Jan. 10. Presented in partnership with the City of Lexington, Allegro Dance Project’s work “Substance” is a raw look inside the opioid epidemic and the lifelong battle of overcoming addiction. After the performance, community response strategist Andrea James will lead a conversation about local resources and intervention opportunities in Lexington. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Allegro Dance Project: “Look Both Ways Twice.” Jan. 11. Allegro Dance Project returns to the Lyric Theatre with excerpts from its July performances of “Look Both Ways” and audience favorite, “Winter.” The performance will feature contemporary dance, aerial and circus arts, plus live original music. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Studio Players: “Look Ma, No Hans!” Jan. 16-19, 24-26, 31, Feb. 2. Peter Fisher, manager of the West Berlin office of a British car company, is also an undercover agent for British Security of Industry – unbeknownst to his wife, Monica. Monica plans to fly home to England to visit family, but when her plane is delayed, she unexpectedly returns home, followed in rapid succession by Heidi, Fisher’s mistress; Mitzi, a singing telegram girl; and Cadwallader from British Security of Industry who is awaiting the arrival of Hans, a top industrial spy. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. Doors at 2 p.m.; show at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 257-4929

× Expand Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys will perform at the Kentucky Castle on Jan. 11. Photo furnished

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys. Jan. 11. Following in the footsteps of his father, bluegrass pioneer Ralph Stanley, Ralph Stanley II and this group of Grammy Award-winning artists bring a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material. Dinner in the ballroom is available as an add-on. 7:30 p.m. Kentucky Castle, 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles. www.thekentuckycastle.com (859) 256-0322

Afterculture Theatre: “Who Holds the Devil.” Jan. 22-26, Jan. 29-Feb. 1. “Who Holds the Devil” is an original immersive, theatrical exploration of one possible future for humanity. Utilizing interactive set installations, movement as narrative and Goethe’s “Faust” as a literary basis, Afterculture Theatre invites its audience to step into a post-apocalyptic landscape where the repercussions of humankind’s climate negligence are tangible and dire. Our last remaining hope: an impenetrable vault that can only be accessed by solving the riddle of civilization’s demise. Can the riddle be solved and hope restored? Or will the vault, and the fate of humanity, be sealed forever? 7 p.m., Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.afterculturetheatre.com (859) 425-2550

Origins Jazz Series: Osland & Dailey Jazztet. Jan. 24. A standard in Lexington’s jazz scene, Origins Jazz Series is excited to present the Jazztet led by University of Kentucky professor of saxophone, Miles Osland, and professor of jazz piano Riley Dailey. 7 p.m. Tee Dee’s Lounge, 266 E. Second St. www.originsjazz.org

× Expand The Grammy Award-winning band Kronos Quartet will showcase their diverse contemporary classical sound at Transylvania University’s Haggin Auditorium on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Photo by Jay Blakesberg

Kronos Quartet. Jan. 28. For more than 40 years, the Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet has existed with a rotating membership of musicians, performing thousands of concerts, releasing more than 60 recordings, collaborating with many of the world’s most accomplished composers and performers and commissioning over 1,000 works and arrangements for string quartet. The group specializes in contemporary classical music, having collaborated with scores of minimalist composers, but their music has been known to delve into a diverse array of styles, from avant garde, jazz and popular rock to Bollywood to Mexican folk. 7 p.m. Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University Shearer Art Building, 301 W. Fourth St. http://www.transy.edu/newsroom/university-calendar

FILM, LITERATURE & MORE

Transylvania University Creative Lecture Series: Anne Lewis. Jan. 15. Longtime Appalshop director Anne Lewis will host a screening of the documentaries “Evelyn Williams” and “On Our Own Land,” followed by a lecture and conversation as part of the Transylvania University Creative Lecture Series, which features guests that include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. 4 p.m. The Cowgill Center for Business, Economics, and Education at Transylvania University, 300 N. Broadway, Room 102. www.transy.edu/newsroom/creative-intelligence

Harlem Globetrotters. Jan 17. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their basketball artistry, ball-handling wizardry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment to Rupp Arena. Before the game, attendees can take part in a unique 30-minute pre-show, Magic Pass, where they will have the rare opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters – shooting, trying out the ball tricks and getting autographs and photos. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Wizards & Witches Beer Festival. Jan. 25. Manchester Music Hall will be transformed into a wizarding verse of wonders full of areas to explore in these event, which was previously scheduled in November and was rescheduled. The Grand Hall will host tastings of over 20 magical beers, ciders and wines, and guests can explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern, known for its Adult Butterscotch Beer and other delectable drinks. The enchanted shops of Magic Village will be full of characters, photo ops, wizardry vendors, food, and more. 6 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 537-7321 https://manchestermusichall.com/

Sixth Annual Lexi Music Awards. Jan. 26. This annual event honors the top local bands and musicians, songs, venues, sound techs, radio DJs and other music-related categories, as voted on by the Lexington public and a professional panel of judges. Nominees in each category were announced in December, with the winners to be announced at January’s ceremony, also featuring live entertainment and other surprises. 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonmusicawards.com

Markey Dine-Around. Jan. 28. In partnership with a handful of local restaurants, this inaugural event gives Lexington the opportunity to enjoy delicious food while funding cancer research. Each participating restaurant will donate 25 percent of sales on the University of Kentucky’s Markey Cancer Foundation for this first-year event spearheaded by Frederick Douglass High School senior Drew Rodriguez. At the time of publication, participating restaurants included Pasta Garage, Saul Good, Rolling Oven, Corto y Lima, Grey Goose, Lockbox, Sage Rabbit, J Renders Southern Table and Barn, Ranada’s, Eppings on Eastside, ItalX, Blue Heron Steakhouse, Coles 735 Main, Jeff Ruby’s and more to be announced. A full list can be found at www.markeydinearound.com.