June 2019 tadoo List

Concerts & Gigs

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers. June 4. With hints of outlaw country, punk rock, classic rock and Americana, North Carolina’s Sarah Shook & The Disarmers are a self-described “ country band with a sneer, a bite and no apologies,” with a strong stage presence that walks the line between vulnerable and menacing. 7 p.m., The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Freekbass (featuring Sammi Garett from Turkuaz). June 5. The Cincinnati-based funk artist Freekbass is known for his bass-heavy energetic live shows and lo-fi, highly danceable tunes; he is joined occasionally (as he will be on this show) by Sammi Garett, known for being the vocalist and resident “lady in pink” for the psychedelic funk band Turkuaz. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Molly Burch. June 5. The Austin, Texas-based songwriter Molly Burch burst onto the music scene in 2017 with her debut album, “Please Be Mine.” The album earned praise from critics for her smoky, easy vocals, dreamy soundscape and bleeding-heart lyrics. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Coathangers. June 9. The soundscape of this Georgia-based, all-female trio includes elements of golden oldies, Americana and Joan Jett-inspired show-womanship; their live shows often transcend into a sweaty, ecstatic experience. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Hiss Golden Messenger. June 12. Hiss Golden Messenger is the recording name of Michael C. Taylor (also known as Jai Slim Diamond), a Californian songwriter whose work can be described as “cosmic Americana.” 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Master Musicians Fest Showcase: Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, The Local Honeys and more. June 14-15. Since 1994, organizers of the Somerset-based Master Musicians Festival organizers have worked tirelessly to bring arts programming to South Central Kentucky. This year’s festival takes place July 19-20; organizers will present a pre-festival showcase on June 14 with a handful of the regional acts participating in this year’s festival, including Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, The Local Honeys, Cody Brooks, Pearlie Jenkins, Dave Ernst and Cody Lee Meece. 7 p.m., Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

× Expand The Portland, Oregon-based band Horse Feathers brings its indie folk to The Burl’s stage on June 21. Photo by Picasa 2.7

Horse Feathers. June 21. This Portland-hailing indie-folk band with Lexington ties is known for intertwining violin and vocal melodies alongside high energy and tight percussive arrangements. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Nappy Roots - Juneteenth Celebration. June 21. Ever since this four-man rap collective from Louisville entered the music scene in 1998, they have remained real, humble talented guys with inherent, undeniable Southern swagger. Joslyn and the Sweet Compression will provide local support. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Damien Jurado. June 22. Since emerging onto the music scene in the late ‘90s, singer/songwriter Damien Jurado’s poignant folk catalog has made detours into pop, roots rock, electric indie rock, psychedelia and experimental. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

James Hunter Six. June 23. This soul-blues outfit from Essex, England, has been touring and recording together for more than a decade. Their immediate, gritty sound is the backdrop for their namesake songwriter/guitarist, whose craggy voice has made the group a critical favorite. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

John Paul White (The Civil Wars). June 27. Once a member of the Grammy-winning Americana duo The Civil Wars, John Paul White embarks on a solo tour in support of his album, “The Hurting Kind,” co-produced with Alabama Shakes’ Ben Tanner. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Papadosio. June 28-29. Born in the burgeoning artistic city of Athens, Ohio, this space-rock quintet has a reputation for high-octane, technically perplexing and engaging live shows with a heavy jam band sensibility. They’ll perform two nights at Cosmic. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 475-6096

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Through July 5, the joint exhibition “Passing Portals,” featuring 11 new paintings by Lina Tharsing and six new sculptures by Robert Morgan, will be on display at the Lexington Art League’s gallery at the Loudoun House. Photo furnished

“Passing Portals” by Robert Morgan and Lina Tharsing. On display through July 5. Painter Lina Tharsing with sculptor Robert Morgan both “access the supernatural through the use of the vernacular and every day,” according to Institute 193 gallery director Paul Michael Brown. Morgan utilizes recycled materials and dime-store toys with his elaborate and far-out sculpture work, and Tharsing’s paintings evoke a sense of magical realism, with this series referring to defunct architecture found in a public field. In this show, which features new work from both artists, who have long been friends but never had a duo show, “they see what is passed over and walked past as full of cosmic potential and theoretical musing, and invite us to do the same,” Brown says. Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

“Black Star Seeds: When Mi Cyaan Find Di Words” by Frank X Walker. On display through June 11. After 30 years of focusing on writing, teaching and administration, Frank X Walker returns to the world of visual art. This exhibit features drawings, paintings, and wood and paper assemblages, including new Afrofuturistic work that reimagines the Middle Passage, including slave ships from outer space. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

“Murmur: An Encaustic Installation” by Patricia Seggebruch. On display through July 6. The large-scale installation “Murmur” has come to life at New Editions Gallery. Through the vision and creation of 3,000 four-by-four-foot encaustic panels by Lexington artist Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch, and the collaborative efforts of the artist, her son Patrick, Julie Buchanan and gallery owner Frankie York for the installation, the gallery walls are now teeming with a flowing, soulful beauty. Inspired loosely by starlings’ murmurations, the extent of this project can only be fully appreciated in person. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

Theatre & Performance

× Expand Cosmic Charlie’s will host a two-night local production of “The Abortion Monologues” on June 19-20. Photo furnished

“The Abortion Monologues.” June 19-20. This grassroots theatrical production is dedicated to lifting up the voices of people with abortion-related experiences. Audiences will experience true stories from people around the country. On Wednesday night, representatives from local reproductive justice organizations will be on-site, and on Thursday, an all-new collection of stories will be followed by a dance party. 5 p.m. Wed.; 8 p.m. Thurs. Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave.

× Expand R&B vocalist Mandy Gaines will perform June 13 as part of the Jazz Arts Foundation’s Jazz: Live at the Library series. Photo furnished

Jazz: Live at the Library presents Mandy Gaines. June 13. The Jazz Arts Foundation Inc. and the Lexington Public Library continue their series of monthly jazz concerts at the library with a concert featuring pop, jazz and R&B vocalist Mandy Gaines. Gaines has more than three decades of experience and has performed all over the world, from Siberia to Taipei. 7 p.m. Central Library Farish Theatre, 140 E. Main St. (located in the downtown Lexington Public Library) www.jazzartsfoundation.org

Literature & Film

× Expand Considered by many filmgoers, critics and scholars to be one of the greatest films ever made, Alfred Hitchcok’s “Rear Window,” starring Grace Kelly and Jimmy Stewart, will be shown June 5 as part of the Kentucky Theater’s Summer Classic Film Series. Photo furnished

Summer Classic Film Series. Wednesdays through Sept. 4. The Kentucky Theatre’s Summer Classic Film Series brings old favorites to the big screen of the historic downtown theater in this popular annual series. With a matinee and evening screening each Wednesday throughout the summer, the series also includes trivia about the film, organ music an audience chorus of“My Old Kentucky Home” and more. This month’s programming includes“Rear Window” (June 5); “The Treasure of Sierra Madre” (June 12); “The Wizard of Oz” (June 19); and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (June 26). Each film plays at 1:30 and 7:15 p.m., Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.com.

Silas House Reading and Book Signing (“Southernmost”). June 4. In conjunction with the paperback release of his acclaimed 2018 novel “Southernmost,” Kentucky author Silas House will conduct a reading and book signing at Joseph-Beth. 7 p.m., Joseph Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle. www.josephbeth.com. (859) 273-2911

Free Friday Flicks. 7 p.m. For more than 20 years, Lexington Parks and Recreation has presented this free outdoor film series geared toward families with kiddos. Pre-movie activities include children’s games and a petting zoo; local food vendors will be present as well. This year’s film lineup includes “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” (June 7); “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (June 14); “Mary Poppins Returns” (June 21); and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (June 28). Activities start at 7 p.m. and movie starts at dark. Jacobson Park, 4001 Athens-Boonesboro Road. www.lexingtonky.gov/friday-flicks

Etc.

Southland Street Fair. June 1. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, local vendors, food trucks and tents, family friendly activities and more at this yearly block-party-style festival celebrating all the Southland neighborhood has to offer. 3-8 p.m. www.southlandassociation.com

× Expand The Kenwick Bungalow Tour will take place Sunday, June 2. Photo furnished

Kenwick Bungalow Tour. June 2. Eight homes and gardens will be stops on this self-guided tour, which highlights a near-downtown neighborhood blending traditional and modernized homes and gardens and the diverse array of Lexingtonians who call it home. While every house featured may not be a bungalow, each one will show a different aspect of Kenwick’s unique personality. 1 p.m. Victory Christian Church, 148 Victory Ave. www.kenwick.org

Summer Nights in Suburbia. Friday nights through Aug. 30. This weekly summer concert series features live music from a variety of genres along with food trucks and beer vendors; attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. June performances include Otto & People Planet (June 7); Boogie G & the Titanics (June 14); C the Beat (June 21); and Coralee & the Townies (June 28). 7 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch Drive (Beaumont Circle). www.lexingtonky.gov/summer-nights-suburbia

Bluegrass BBQ Fest. June 7-8. This third annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing features the culinary creations of about a dozen local and regional BBQ pitmasters, plus a variety of beer, bourbon and other beverage offerings for sale.A “Backyard Pitmaster Competition” will showcase Lexington’s most talented amateur BBQ masters; and two days of live music – with a special emphasis on blues and bluegrass – will provide additional entertainment. The free, family-friendly event takes place downtown at the courthouse plaza and provides entertainment for all ages, including live music from Short & Company, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Buffalo Was & the Price Hill Hustle, Tee Dee Young and more. Fri., 5-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. (859) 266-6537 www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

Ashland Neighborhood Porch and Garden Tour. June 9. The Ashland Neighborhood Association will host a tour of the neighborhood’s lovely private porches and gardens. Tickets, maps and water for the self-guided tour will be available at the median on Slashes Road at the intersection with McDowell Road, and food and refreshments from Rise Up Pizza and Kona Ice will be available from 2-6 p.m. in the Slashes Road median as well. For advance tickets and more information, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for “Ashland Porch and Garden Tour.” 1-4 p.m.

Lexington Legends Summer Kickoff at the Ballpark featuring Ludacris, Waka Flocka Flame and more. June 15. Following last year’s sellout event featuring Nelly, this second annual show brings together an all-star lineup of rap and hip-hop talent to kick off the summer season, including Ludacris, Waka Flocka, Petey Pablo, MIMS, Twista, Do or Die and Shawnna. 7 p.m. Whitaker Bank Ballpark, 207 Legends Lane. (859) 252-4487 lexingtonlegends.com

× Expand Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who will perform at Lexington Pride Fest on Saturday, June 29. The festival expands to a two-day format for the first time this year. Photo furnished

Lexington Pride Fest. June 28-29. This annual celebration of diversity and support of the LGBT+ community features live entertainment, kids activities and more than 100 food, retail, art and non-profit vendors. This year’s event has expanded to two days for the first time and will feature the talents of Puerto Rican drag queen and reality television star Alexis Mateo; Australian singer/songwriter Betty Who; singer/songwriter Shadina; local band Small Batch; and more. Fri., 7-11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza, 120 N. Limestone. (859) 253-3233 www.lexpridefest.org

Drag Brunch Series. June 30. This new event features performances from local drag queens and a family-style brunch Tickets include a complimentary welcome mimosa as well as a savory and sweet brunch. Guests are encouraged to bring some dolla’ bills to holla at their favorite queens. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Lockbox at 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St. Reservations recommended. (859) 899-6860