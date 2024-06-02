June 2024 tadoo list

A round up of the best live music, theatrical performances, art exhibits and other cultural haps taking place this month.

GIGS

× Expand Southern Culture on the Skids will deliver some good-time rock and roll to The Burl on June 7. Photo furnished

Southern Culture on the Skids. June 7. Formed in 1983 by UNC-Chapel Hill grad student Rick Miller, Southern Culture on the Skids is a band known for its infectious energy and legendary live shows, which have been said to be a testament to the pure joy and release that comes with foot-stomping, good-time rock and roll. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Maggie Rose. June 8. Harkening back to early 1970s Laurel Canyon, Maggie Rose’s new album “No One Gets Out Alive” deals with equally dark and uplifting themes: disillusionment in relationships, female empowerment and living in the moment, with the singer/songwriter’s big, soulful voice taking center stage. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Gwar. June 12. Blood. Spectacle. Mythology. Costumes. And more blood. When you think of shock-metal outfit Gwar, those words are likely the first that come to mind, and with good reason. Gwar stands out for their memorable, visceral performances and for the intimate connection the group has with their fans. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Anne Wilson. June 12. On her Rebel Tour, country Grammy-nominated rising star Anne Wilson will be joined by fellow country singer Jordan Rowe. Fans can expect to hear new hits like "Strong” and "Rain in the Rearview," plus favorites like “Hey Girl,” “My Jesus,” and many more. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Tim McGraw. June 15. Known for his hits that include "It's Your Love," "Just to See You Smile," and "Live Like You Were Dying," Tim McGraw has sold over 90 million records worldwide, achieved 46 worldwide number-one singles and 19 number-one albums, won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, and holds the record for being the most-played country artist on radio since his debut in 1992. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Murder by Death. June 18. Taking their moniker from the 1976 Neil Simon-scripted comedy of the same name, Bloomington, Indiana's Murder by Death delivers a heady blend of brooding and erudite balladry and orchestral indie rock that draws from country, folk, rock and musical theater. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Jenny Lewis will perform June 18 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Jenny Lewis. June 18. Jenny Lewis is back with "Joy'All," her fifth solo album and a genre-hopping journey through soul, R&B, country and classic singer-songwriter vibes. Produced by Dave Cobb, the album marks a fresh start for Lewis on a new label, Blue Note/Capitol Records. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

John Hiatt. June 19. Throughout his four-decade career, John Hiatt's exploration of multiple genres including Americana, punk and new wave, has always been infused with thought-provoking themes ranging from hard truths to existential crises. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lucinda Williams. June 20. One of the most critically acclaimed singer-songwriters in America today, Lucinda Williams is an artist who transcends any one style and has won Grammy Awards for rock, country and folk music. During a career spanning five decades, her songs have been recorded by Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris, Patty Loveless and Mary Chapin Carpenter to name only a few. 7:30 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org

× Expand Austin, Texas native Shakey Graves will take stage June 26 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Shakey Graves. June 26. Across his career, Shakey Graves — the performance moniker of Austin, Texas-born Alejandro Rose-Garcia — has intentionally created musical adventures tailored to each fan: burning CDs and putting them in personalized decorated bags, building intricate scavenger hunts that send fans in search of unique tapes and Bandcamp-exclusive releases. His music combines blues, folk, country, and rock and roll. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Shamarr Allen. June 28. Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band Shamarr Allen and The Underdawgs. In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists like Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harrick Connick Jr. and Lenny Kravitz. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Robert Oglander: Busy Every Day. On display through June 8. Born into a family of clothiers in 1930, Robert Oglander was a merchant in his family’s clothing business for many years. While he always gravitated towards the creative elements of the business, he never thought of himself as an artist, until a chance encounter with a woman latch-hooking a rug in the early 1970s sparked in him a fascination with that craft. He ordered a kit for himself to try, and subsequently embarked on a kind of self-imposed apprenticeship, spending years learning to hook. As he grew more comfortable with the process, his work became more ambitious and complex. In the 24 pieces exhibited here, the artist’s eye for color, composition, and texture is immediately clear, perhaps refined over his long career in the clothing industry. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat.: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment. Institute 193, 215 N. Limestone Street. institute193.org

Expand "Cleansing of the Sentinels," an exhibit of art by Los Angeles-based artist Israel Campos, is on display at 2nd Story Gallery through June 16. Photo furnished

Israel Campos: Cleansing of the Sentinels. On display through June 16. Building from the Chicano art movement that emerged among Mexican-Americans in the late 1960s to resist assimilation, claim identity and express the complexity of being caught between two cultures, the Los Angeles-based artist Israel Campos creates prints and paintings that merge pre-Columbian iconographies with contemporary American culture. In this exhibit, he presents five new large-scale paintings of anthropomorphized palm trees being subsumed by fire and water — a meditation on the impacts of climate change on human and non-human life. Gallery hours: 1-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., by appointment Sat-Mon. 2nd Story, 522 West Short Street, second floor www.2ndstory.art

Art at the Cathedral: “The Power of Color.” On display through June 24. Art at the Cathedral (AATC) is a voluntary committee made up of art lovers within the Christ Church Cathedral and its community, with the goal to provide sacred space for artists who feel that visual art is one of their modes of spirituality. Artists of many different faiths participate in the exhibits. The current exhibit is themed on color and how it shapes and lifts our mood, spirit and well-being. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. www.ccclex.org/art

Community Gallery Invitational. On display through June 17. The Community Gallery at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center presents a group show of local artists working in various media formats, including Paula Zaglul, Jerielle Hanlon, Amanda Bridges, J. Garland-Sykes, Carey Gough, Michael Blake Nelson, Chase Miles-Harris and Madison Kelley. ​​Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs.: 11 a.m. -5 p.m.; Fri.: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Community Gallery, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/about-downtown-arts-center

THEATER, PERFORMANCE & MORE

Voices Amplified: “Head Over Heels.” June 1-2. Voices Amplified, a non-profit theatre company, presents a high-energy Pride Month musical comedy set to the Go-Go’s music. The story follows a royal family's quest to save their kingdom, discovering love and self-acceptance along the way. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 4 p.m. Sun. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.ci.ovationtix.com/36286/production/1197764

Kentucky Humane Society Mutt Strut. June 8. Mutt Strut is one of the Kentucky Humane Society’s largest fundraising events of the year. The Mutt Strut 5K is central to the event, but attendees can also shop exclusive LHS merchandise, play games and support local vendors at this dog-friendly event. Money raised comes at a critical time when the number of animals in need is at its highest. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Coldstream Park, 1850 Pisacano Dr. www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org/event/mutt-strut-2

× Expand The 2024 Kenwick Bungalow Tour will take place on Sunday, June 9. Photo furnished

Kenwick Bungalow Tour. June 9. The Kenwick Neighborhood Association presents the 2024 Kenwick Bungalow Tour. Eight homes and gardens will be open to tour. Every house featured might not be a bungalow, but each showcases the uniqueness of the neighborhood. Tickets can be purchased at Victory Christian Church during event hours, with proceeds to benefit a variety of neighborhood projects and events. 1-5 p.m. www.kenwick.org

Negativland and SUE-C Double Feature: “We Can Really Feel Like We’re Here.” June 10. Legendary “sound collage” group Negativland collaborate with “real-time cinema” visual artist SUE-C for this touring audio-visual performance about our minds, our realities, and the evolving forms of media and technology that orchestrate our perceptions. The evening begins with a one-time-only screening of the amazing feature film “Stand By For Failure: A Documentary About Negativland,” followed by a live stage performance from Negativland accompanied by SUE-C’s unique and immersive visuals. 7 p.m. The Kentucky Theatre, 214 Main St. www.kentuckytheater.org

Kentucky Wine and Vine Fest. June 15. Now in its 21st year, Kentucky’s premiere wine event celebrates wineries from across the state, with wine tastings, arts and crafts vendors, craft food, inflatables for the kids and games and activities for all ages. 12-7 p.m. Jessamine County Fairgrounds, 100 Park Dr., Nicholasville www.kywinefest.com

Kentuckians Chorus: “Moonlight Melodies.” June 15. A Lexington staple since 1960, The Kentuckians Chorus will fill the air with music in the upcoming concert “Moonlight Melodies.” This special event will showcase the diverse talents of central Kentucky’s premier barber shop community chorus, featuring a repertoire that spans styles and eras, from traditional barbershop classics to contemporary a cappella arrangements. The concert will also include special performances from quartets and ensembles within the chorus. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.thekentuckians.org

× Expand Comedian Wanda Sykes' 'Please & Thank You Tour' makes a stop at the Lexington Opera House on June 13. Photo furnished

Wanda Sykes. June 13. Wanda Sykes is a force to be reckoned with in comedy. A stand-up veteran, she honed her sharp wit and social commentary before landing a breakout role as a writer on "The Chris Rock Show," which earned her an Emmy. Since then, she's become a multi-talented star, excelling in acting and writing across television and film, all while captivating audiences with her signature blend of humor and social awareness. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Jim Norton. June 21. Jim Norton is a multi-talented comedian, radio personality, actor and two-time New York Times bestselling author. A fixture in the comedy world for over 30 years, he’s performed stand-up across the globe, filling clubs and theaters with laughter. He co-hosts “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” on SiriusXM and the UFC podcast “UFC Unfiltered.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Chevy Chase Street Fair. June 29. Produced by Smiley Pete Publishing in partnership with Chevy Chase Merchants Association, the ever-popular block party Chevy Chase Street Fair returns with more than 30 local vendors, live music, kids’ activities, street food, craft beer and cocktails and neighborhood camaraderie. 4-10 p.m. Euclid Avenue, between Ashland and High Street.

× Expand Comedian David Spade brings his 'Joe Dirt Country Bus Tour' to the Lexington Opera House on June 30. Photo furnished

David Spade. June 30. David Spade's sharp tongue and dry wit landed him a coveted spot on "Saturday Night Live” in the ‘90s. This launched him into comedic fame, where he continues to deliver hilarious performances. From memorable SNL characters to starring roles in films like “Tommy Boy” and “Joe Dirt,” Spade has become synonymous with finding humor in the unexpected and the absurd. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com