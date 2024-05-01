Keep It Contained

Tips for creating great DIY container gardens

× Expand While a bit outside the box, this showstopping succulent garden (available at Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses & Garden Design) still follows the traditional “thriller, filler, spiller” container garden design concept. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Container gardens can be a great way to add color, height and visual interest to a porch, deck or backyard garden. As we officially enter Kentucky gardening season this month, we’ve consulted with a few local experts on tips for creating great container gardens.

When approaching the composition of a container garden, many professional gardeners start with an easy-to-remember design concept commonly referred to as “thriller, filler and spiller” — a tried-and-true method of making sure your containers are eye-catching and visually interesting, according to Fayette County extension office horticulture program assistant Reena Martin.

“The ‘thriller’ is usually a tall, large plant that provides a ‘wow’ factor,” she said, “and to complement this, the ‘filler’ tends to be a mounded or misty shape that fills the remaining space of the container. Finally, the ‘spiller’ cascades down the container to create additional movement and interest.”

× Expand This container garden, designed by Reena Martin, features cordyline as the “thriller,” vinca as the “filler,” scaevola as the “spiller.” Photo furnished

While this three-fold approach is a great starting point when it comes to designing your container garden, there are plenty of additional elements to take into consideration as well, from the size and location of your container to the color, texture and light requirements of your plants.

“When deciding what plants to choose for a container, my first step is determining what kind of sunlight the container will receive, which tells me to choose either shade-loving or sun-loving plants,” said Katrina Kelly, owner of the Lexington-based landscape design and installation business EARTHeim.

Making sure all of the plants in your container have the same lighting requirements is an important general rule of thumb. While colorful, sun-loving annual plants often come to mind when thinking about container gardens — geraniums, vinca and dracaena are a classic combination — the expert gardeners we consulted all like to encourage DIY gardeners to think outside the box when it comes to selecting plants and designing their containers.

“Some of my favorite plants are perfect for a shady porch, including caladiums, dragon wing begonias and maidenhair ferns,” said Robin Michler, who has grown up working in his family’s garden business, Michler’s Florist, Greenhouses & Garden Design. Michler’s carries a variety of individual plants that are great for DIY container gardens, as well as their own beautifully designed container gardens.

× Expand The crew at Michler’s favors terracotta pots for container gardens, an affordable choice that “ages beautifully, provided it is not left out over winter.” Photo furnished

With a highly ecological landscaping approach, Kelly often gives added consideration to native plants and those that attract pollinators, such as verbena, lantana and canna lilies, but she says there’s really no limit when it comes to choosing the elements for a container garden.

“Houseplants, perennials, herbs, small evergreens and native grasses make great container plants,” she said. “I also like adding artistic elements like dried branches, lights, sculpture pieces or decorative ironwork, if it works with the overall composition.”

Given her background in the extension office, which has a strong emphasis on food and agriculture, it might not be surprising that Martin loves to include edible plants in her ornamental or decorative displays.

“There are many different vegetable plants that can provide bursts of color to a container: rainbow chard, red lettuces, purple bush beans (Royal Burgundy variety), Thai chili peppers, and purple kale (Redbor variety) all come to mind,” she said. “There are also many varieties grown specifically for containers — they might be labeled as ‘miniature’ or ‘bush type’ vegetables.”

Pomegranate Crunch lettuce, Tom Thumb peas, Bambino eggplant and Micro-Tom tomato are all varieties of edible plants that are grown specifically for container gardens.

× Expand With all of her garden design, Katrina Kelly of EARTHeim tends to gravitate toward native plants that serve as good pollinators. Photo furnished

When it comes to choosing the container that will house your garden, the sky is once again the limit.

“The amazing thing about container gardening is that anything can transform into a plant container with the right considerations,” Martin said. “I have seen plants growing in wooden crates, reusable shopping bags, wheelbarrows, 5-gallon buckets and more. I’m currently turning an old plastic laundry basket into a planter for potatoes… If the container has drainage holes, holds soil without spilling out and is the appropriate size for the plant, anything is fair game.”

Making sure the pot is the right size, not only for your space but also suitable to hold the pants once they grow to their final size, is also important.

“I recommend choosing the largest planting container you can for your space, for several reasons,” Kelly said. “The more soil volume you have, the more moisture it will retain and the less watering it will need. It will also allow you to plant the container densely with room for the roots to grow.”

Of course, there’s one final element to consider when putting together a container garden — and ultimately it might be the most important consideration when creating a wonderful container garden that will enhance your space.

“Plant what you love,” Michler said. “You really can’t go wrong with a design that says, ‘This is what I love.’”

Choosing Your Plants

While there’s no limit to the plants you can choose for your container garden, here are a handful that the experts we spoke to listed as their favorites.

THRILLER

The thriller is the statement plant, which adds height and a central focus to a container garden.

• Bronze cordyline

• Elephant ears

• Curly willow

• Canna lilies

• Caladiums

• Native, ornamental grasses

• Colorful basils

• Small evergreens

FILLER

The filler is what ties and anchors all the other plant elements together, adding body and weight to a container design.

“The filler often has the most colorful options, so here is where your inner artist can really come out and play,” said Michler.

• Zinnia

• Salvia

• Ageratum

• Coral bells

• Lantana

• Diascia

• Coleus

• Vegetable greens, such as red lettuces, purple bush beans (Royal Burgundy variety), Thai chili peppers and purple kale (Redbor variety)

• Other herbs, especially those that spread easily, such as mint, thyme or oregano

SPILLER

The “spiller” is a trailing plant that cascades down the container, creating additional movement and interest. “Think of it as the train of a wedding gown, adding a touch of elegance,” said Michler.

• Silver Falls dichondra

• Creeping Jenny

• Petunias

• Sweet potato vine

• Nasturtium

• Verbena