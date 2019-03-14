March 2019 LexArts Hop

Below we've outlined a handful of gallery exhibits worth checking out at this month's LexArts Hop, taking place Friday, March 15 from 5-8 p.m. The LexArts Hops are self-guided, choose-your-own-adventure style art tours, with dozens of local galleries opening their doors for special evening hours, many also offering refreshments. For a full list of participating galleries, visit http://galleryhoplex.com/ 

Art by Wesley Hunt at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

Atlas of the Year: Sojourners Map to Being in the Right Place at the Right Time at The Carnegie Center

Kentucky Wildlife at the Living Arts & Science Center

Miniature Invitational at the Living Arts & Science Center

Lennon Michalski : Pulp Abstraction at the Living Arts & Science Center

Listening to the Silence: Works by Bill Berryman at Central Kentucky Library

Spirited Meditations at New Editions Gallery

