March 2019 tadoo List

CCONCERTS & GIGS

× Expand Songwriter Maggie Rose touches upon elements of rock, soul and R&B with tinges of country and gospel. Rose performs at The Burl March 2. Photo furnished

Maggie Rose. March 7. Versatile singer-songwriter Maggie Rose’s most recent album, “Change The Whole Thing,” is stamped with her affinity for finely crafted melodies and intricate storytelling, encompassing a blend of rock, soul, R&B, country and gospel. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (859) 447-8166 www.theburlky.com

Origins Jazz Series: RossWhitaker. March 9. Lexington native Ross Whitaker has recorded with Wycliffe Gordon, shared the stage with Bob Mintzer and Lorrie Morgan, and opened for artists such as Karl Denson, Billy Joe Shaver and Snarky Puppy. He performs regularly around central Kentucky on both guitar and pedal steel guitar, and this series designed to highlight high level jazz performers will provide two opportunities to experience his music in an intimate concert setting. Two seatings: 7 p.m.and 9:15 p.m. Tee Dee’s Lounge, 266 E. Second St. www.origins jazz.org

WRFL’s Birthday Bash w/Quality Cable, Spud Canyon and more. March 9. To celebrate 31 years on the air, WRFL will bring an eclectic evening of live music, including Louisville indie rockers Quality Cable, New York power pop outfit Spud Cannon, Lexington electronic duo Tiny Tiny and L.A. skate-disco pair Cobra Man. 7 p.m. The tadoo Lounge at Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine St. wrfl.fm

Low Cut Connie/ Johnny Conqueroo. March 8. Philly-based rockers Low Cut Connie have been recognized for their wild live shows, of which the Los Angeles Weekly said, “Their ferocious live show...is unmatched in all of rock right now.” Since the release of the band’s first EP in 2015, the raw sound and energy of young local trio Johnny Conqueroo have drawn the attention of many. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (859) 447-8166 www.theburlky.com

Jazz: Live at the Library: Gathering of Eagles. March 14. This series of monthly concerts features seasoned jazz veterans from throughout the region. A Gathering of Eagles features Upshaw Briggs (sax, vocals), Bob Bryant (bass), Ron Davidson (guitar), Keith Hubbard (keyboard, vocals), Dave McWhorter (drums) and Frank Oddis (percussion). 7 p.m. Lexington Central Library, 140 E. Main St. (859) 231-5500 www.jazzartsfoundation.org

Halfway to Tahlsound. March 16. This St. Patrick’s Day celebration from the presenters of the annual Southland-area music festival Tahlsound, which takes place Sept. 21-22 this year, will feature performances from Restless Leg String Band, Brother Smith, Drunk and Sailor, Double Dog Swamp Band and One Lane Bridge. 2 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Almost Was Good Enough:Jason Molina Tribute. March 16. The influential, late singer-songwriter Jason Molina’s relentlessly sad lyrics and clear and urgent tenor defined the two alternative bands he led, the lo-fi Songs: Ohia and the only slightly more energetic Magnolia Electric Co. This tribute will feature a variety of local artists performing favorites from his catalog. 8 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St. (859) 252-9539

Los Lonely Boys. March 20. Hailing from San Angelo, Texas, Los Lonely Boys are a sibling trio whose music draws equally from rock, blues, Tex-Mex, conjunto, and tejano. That unique combination is shaped by the band’s three brothers: guitarist Henry Garza, bassist JoJo Garza and drummer Ringo Garza, Jr. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Sweet Country Meat Boys. March 23. This show will celebrate the debut album from local psychedelic post-rockers Sweet Country Meat Boys, with support from Louisville’s Pleasure Boys and Lexington act Dad Shorts. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. (859) 447-8166 www.theburlky.com

Brent Cobb. March 29. Brent Cobb released his album “Providence Canyon” in 2018, working with cousin producer Dave Cobb. With songs like “Ain’t a Road Too Long” and “Morning’s of his 2016 album, “Shine on Rainy Day,” adding funk-based grooves and soulful melodies to his mix of sounds. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Thou. March 25. Thou is a metal band from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Though oftentimes read as “post rock” or “hipster doom” or lumped in with the Southern sludge, Black Sabbath-worship of New Orleans and Metairie bands like Eyehategod, or Crowbar, they also share a spiritual kinship with ’90’s proto-grunge bands like Nirvana, Alice in Chains or Soundgarden and the aesthetic and political impulses of obscure ’90’s DIY punk band Ebullition Vermiform. They’ll be joined by psych-folk guitarist and songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle and local gothic-flavored indie group Ancient Warfare. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave. (859) 333-4817 www.cosmic-charlies.com.

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Artist Henry Faulkner will be the subject of a talk by John S. Hockensmith and Bob Morgan at the Beaumont Branch Library March 2. Image furnished

“The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner.” March 2. In conjunction with Lexington Public Library’s week-long celebration of the life and artwork of Henry Faulkner, (Feb. 24-March 3), John S. Hockensmith and Bob Morgan will give a talk about Faulkner’s book, “The Gift of Color: Henry Lawrence Faulkner,” a chronologically organized collection of stories, writings, and paintings from his inspirational life. 2 p.m., Lexington Public Library, Beaumont Branch, 3080 Fieldstone Way. www.lexpublib.org

LexArts Gallery Hop. March 15. During LexArts HOPs, thousands of locals and visitors celebrate art in Lexington with new gallery exhibitions and special arts events. Official HOP hours are 5-8 p.m., but many restaurants, bars and other non-traditional venues keep additional hours. A full list of participating venues can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com.

Kentucky Crafted Market. March 15-17. The 2019 Kentucky Crafted Market will feature nearly 200 exhibitors of fine art, books and Kentucky Proud food as well as two days of American, bluegrass and world music performances. Hours: Sat. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kentucky Horse Park Alltech Arena, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy. http://artscouncil.ky/gov

Senior Art Exhibition (Transylvania University). On display through April 10. Artwork byTransylvania University seniors Jessie Dees, Samara Lyons, Josh Porter, Sarah Schaaf, Sonora Schuck and Stephanie Wayne will be on display during this exhibit. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri. 12-5 p.m. and by appointment; closed the week of March 11 for spring break. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway www.transy.edu/about/morlan (859) 233-8142

“Ralph Steadman Retrospective.” On display through May 5. Originally curated by Anita O’Brien at the Cartoon Museum, London, the Ralph Steadman Retrospective offers insights into the 60-plus-year career genius of one of the world’s most acclaimed artists/illustrators. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12-5 p.m. UK Art Museum, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum (859) 257-5716

LITERATURE & FILM

One World Film Festival. One World Films is a Lexington-based non-profit organization created with the vision of presenting films that challenge and highlight social issues and broaden viewers’ outlook through glimpses into culture, ethnicity and politics. March films include “Wonder” (March 2); “Wind River” (March 7); “Delores” (March 9); “Shoplifters” (March 14); and “A Man Called Ove” (March 16). Thursday evening screenings at 7 p.m. and Saturday morning screenings at 10 a.m. Visit www.lexfilms.org for more information, trailers and a full schedule.

× Expand The Lexington Film League and the Lexington Public Library present a weekly screening series dedicated to cinematic pioneer Dorothy Arzner March 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library. Photo furnished

The Films of Dorothy Arzner. March 4, 11, 18 and 25. In honor of Women’s History Month, the Lexington Film League and the Lexington Public Library present a weekly screening series dedicated to cinematic pioneer Dorothy Arzner, who was both the first woman to become a member of the Director’s Guild of America and the first to direct a sound picture. As a pioneer of the “talkie,” she invented the first-ever boom mic and also launched the careers of some of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood history with her emphasis on fiercely independent roles for women. Films include “Merrily We Go To Hell” (March 4, starring Sylvia Sidney and Fredric March); “Christopher Strong” (March 11, featuring Katharine Hepburn in her first starring role), “The Bride Wore Red” (March 18, starring Joan Crawford, Franchot Tone, Robert Young and Billie Burke) and “Dance, Girl, Dance” (March 25, starring Maureen O’Hara and Lucille Ball). All films show at 7 p.m. Farish Theater in the Lexington Central Library, 140 E. Main St. www.lexpublib.org (859) 231-5500

Classic Horror Film Fest: “Horror Hotel.” March 5. This viewing of the 1960 classic, which centers on a young college student who arrives in a Massachusetts town to research witchcraft, will be followed by a lively discussion of the film. 6:30 p.m. Tates Creek Library, Small Conference Room, 3628 Walden Drive (859) 231-5500

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

UK Opera Theatre: “Madama Butterfly.” March 1. In the 1890s, at the small house on top of a hill in Nagasaki, Japan, Pinkerton, an officer in the American Navy, has arranged to take a Japanese wife. Sharpless, the American consul, advises Pinkerton that his actions are hasty, but Pinkerton ignores this advice, marrying a beautiful geisha named Cio-Cio-San, known as Madam Butterfly. 7:30 p.m. UK Opera Theatre, Singletary Center Concert Hall, 305 Rose St. (859) 257-4929www.ukoperatheatre.org

Lexington Singers: Diamond Jubilation. March 10. This newly commissioned show, written to commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Lexington Singers, will be presented to Central Kentucky audiences three months before the singers make their July 2019 performance debut in South Africa. 4 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 4131 Todds Road www.lexsing.org

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour: Button. March 11. Button, a supergroup featuring Ed Toth (Doobie Brothers), John Cowan (Doobie Brothers, New Grass Revival) and Keith Howland (Chicago), will perform at the internationally syndicated radio show, which is recorded weekly before a live, local audience on Monday evenings. 6:45 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

Carrie Newcomer/Over the Rhine. March 8. “Soaring songstress” Carrie Newcomer invites listeners to “pause the perpetual motion” of their lives with her often contemplative songs. Over the Rhine, comprising husband-wife songwriters Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist, have been performing honest, ethereal and earthy arrangements with subtly satisfying lyricism since the early ’90s. 8 p.m. Norton Center for the Arts, 600 W. Walnut St., Danville (859) 236-4692

Black Jacket Symphony: Queen’s “A Night at the Opera.” March 16. Featuring a high level of musicianship accompanied by all the bells and whistles of a major rock ’n’ roll show, Black Jacket Symphony is a unique concert experience, re-creating classic albums in a live performance setting. Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” incorporates a wide range of styles, from ballads to hard rock tracks and progressive rock influences. It also includes the band’s most successful single, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

× Expand Christopher Cross, the Oscar-winning songwriter behind the theme for the movie “Arthur,” will perform at Manchester Music Hall on March 17. Photo furnished

Christopher Cross. March 17. Christopher Cross’ best known composition is the Oscar-winning “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” for the movie “Arthur,” starring Dudley Moore and Liza Minnelli. Cross also holds the record of being the only artist to win the so-called “big four” of the Grammy Awards in a single ceremony: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, in 1981. 7 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365

Marlon Wayans. March 18. The University of Kentucky Student Activities Board presents a night of stand-up from the comedian who made his way to the comedy scene starring alongside his brothers in the 1990s’ show “In Living Color,” later starring in the sitcom “The Wayans Bros” and racking up writing and producing credits in pop culture’s cult favorites like “Scary Movie” series, “White Chicks” and “Norbit.” 8 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.etix.com/ticket/v/8513/singletary-center (859) 257-4929

Chris D’Elia. March 31. Chris D’Elia is best known for his stand up and starring role on the NBC comedy series “Undateable.” His latest standup special, “Man on Fire,” is now on Netflix. He currently hosts a highly successful weekly podcast “Congratulations with Chris D’Elia,” which has since been a mainstay on iTunes’ comedy podcast charts. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. calendar.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

ETC.

Blue Grass Trust Home and Garden Show. March 1-3. Blue Grass Trust’s annual Antiques & Garden Show features a weekend full of antique and garden-related events, including a gala preview party (Thurs., Feb. 28) and three full days of exhibitors, complimentary lectures, “cocktail and quickfire seminars” co-hosted by Jon Carloftis and Janice Carter Levitch, designer vignettes, and more than 80 quality dealers of fine antiques, jewelry, silver, rugs, fine art, maps, vintage posters, garden art and more. Nashville-based designer Ray Booth will give a keynote lecture on Friday, March 1. Proceeds from the event benefit the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation. Fri.-Sat.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun.: noon-5 p.m.Alltech Arena, 4089 IronWorks Pkwy. www.bluegrasstrust.org/events.

International Women’s Festival. March 9. This inaugural event is designed to celebrate and empower female artists of a variety of media, with original artwork by women from 15 different countries; live performances from Mecca Dance, Shree School of Art, the Salsa Center and others; international food; family-friendly crafts and more. 12-4 p.m. LyricTheatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

× Expand FEAST is an annual celebration of female chefs from Kentucky and beyond. Benefitting the local nonprofit FoodChain, this year’s event takes place March 12 at Fasig-Tipton Farm. Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

FEAST. March 12. This benefit for the sustainable food non-profit Food Chain celebrates nationally acclaimed female chefs from Kentucky and around the country. Guests can enjoy cocktails and creative food samplings by each of the 13 chefs in a quintessential Kentucky farm setting. Local chefs include Toa Green of Crank & Boom, Martine Holzman of Martine’s Pastries, Kristy Matherly of Sunrise Bakery, Samantha Fore of Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, Tanya Whitehouse of University of Kentucky Food Connection and Kristin M. Smith of Wrigley Taproom and Eatery. 6 p.m. Fasig-Tipton, 2400 Newtown Pike www.foodchainlex.org (859) 537-5654

× Expand The psychedelic art pop duo Princess brings its multi-media stage show exploring the ”current cultural reckoning of misogyny” to 21C on March 14. Photo furnished

Princess. March 14. This psychedelic art-pop duo will perform a live narrative of their science-fiction video album “Out There,” which explores the role it feels men ought to be playing during the current cultural reckoning of misogyny. The video’s narrative explores the power of the Divine Feminine through collaborations with JD Samson, visual artist Jennifer Meridian and the band TEEN. The duo will perform the music alongside the projection of the video. 7 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St.

Lexington St. Patrick’s Day Festival. March 16. Festivities for one of Lexington’s biggest annual downtown celebrations kick off at 8 a.m. with the Shamrock Shuffle, a 3K race benefitting Habitat for Humanity. of the keg” (10:45 a.m.) and downtown parade (1 p.m.), as well as Irish music and dance performances, a bevy of food, drink and retail vendors and more. Festival activities take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. throughout downtown, including Cheapside Park and the Fifth Third Pavilion. www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org. The full day of programming also includes a “blessing

Lexington Comic & Toy Con. March 21-24. This annual cult convention features a full schedule of “geekery,” including a long list of media guests and exhibitors specializing in comics, toys, magazines, gaming, horror, anime, movies, art and more. Guests this year include Val Kilmer, Ron Perlman, Kevin Conroy, Kate Flannery and dozens more. Lexington Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.lexingtoncenter.com (859) 233-4567

× Expand Following the university’s 2018-19 theme “On Civility,” author and essayist Salman Rushdie will speak at Trasylvania University on March 27. Photo furnished

New Frontiers Lecture Series: Salman Rushdie. March 27. Salman Rushdie, world-renowned essayist and author of the books “Midnight’s Children” and “The Satanic Verses,” will give Transylvania University’s 2019 William R. Kenan Jr. Lecture. A powerful literary artist who has shown sweeping creative courage even against threats to his life, Rushdie exemplifiesthe university’s 2018-19 theme, “On Civility.” 7:30 p.m. Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University, 300 N. Broadway www.transy.edu

On the Table. March 27. Taking place at dozens of locations organized by individuals and organizations, this event is a one-day opportunity to gather around a table with friends, neighbors, colleagues and fellow Lexington citizens to share a meal or coffee and have a real conversation about the issues that are important to each of us. The focus of On the Table 2019 is belonging. Participants will explore how to create a more welcoming and inclusive city. Visit www.bgcf.org for a list of community “On the Table” events as the event nears. (859) 225-3343.