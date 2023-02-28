March tadoo List

Visit our online events calendar, www.tadoo.com, for more events (or to submit your own!)

CONCERTS & GIGS

× Expand The Wood Brothers bring their jazzy Americana sounds to the Lexington Opera House on March 1. Photo furnished

The Wood Brothers. March 1. Brothers Oliver and Chris Wood and their bandmate Jano Six create Americana music with a unique style and approach. Mixing a folksy sound with jazz-inspired tones, their songs usually feature lead vocals from Oliver and acoustic bass from Chris, but all three members of the band often sing or switch instruments for specific tracks. 8 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Katie Toupin. March 2. Katie Toupin has found home as a solo artist after leaving acclaimed alt-country band Houndmouth in 2016. Her live shows blend her entire discography into an energetic, full-band experience. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Sundy Best. March 3. Long-time local favorite Sundy Best is back and set to celebrate “Feel Good Country,” the group’s first album release since 2016. Special guest Brother Smith will join them. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

John Cowan and the Newgrass All-Stars. March 4. With his distinctive, rock-tinged tenor vocal and heart-thumping electric bass, John Cowan and the Newgrass All-Stars crafted an explosive, experimental brand of bluegrass called “newgrass,” which has gone on to inspire popular jam bands and shape the sensibilities of country megastars. Proceeds from the concert will benefit flood victims of eastern Kentucky. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

× Expand Soccer Mommy, WRLF's top-played artist of 2022, will headline the WRLF Birthday Bash at The Burl on March 11. Photo by Daniel Topete

WRFL Birthday Bash feat. Soccer Mommy and more. March 11. University of Kentucky college radio station WRFL celebrates 35 years on the air with a concert featuring live music featuring WRFL’s top-played artist of 2022, Soccer Mommy, with support from local acts The Dreaded Laramie and R.O.D. Keeping in true form with the year WRFL was first broadcasted, attendees are encouraged to dress for an ’80s-inspired “anti-prom” theme. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Troubadour Concert Series: Earls of Leicester. March 16. When award-winning dobro player Jerry Douglass assembled the bluegrass supergroup Earls of Leicester in 2013, the mission was narrow and precise: to preserve and promote the legacy of bluegrass legends Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and their band, The Foggy Mountain Boys. Anointed “Entertainers of the Year” three times by the International Bluegrass Music Association, the group will return to Lexington. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

Judah and the Lion. March 23. The folk-rock outfit Judah and the Lion have been said to “come into their own” with their fourth release, “Revival,” an inspiring and inventive collection of songs that speaks to the band’s return to innocence and hope through reclamation. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

The Ark Band: Bob Marley Tribute. March 24. The Columbus-based roots, reggae and calypso band will treat audiences to their interpretation of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ catalog. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The Big Easy's Take and the Bangs will take stage at The Burl on March 28. Photo by Jeremy Tauriac

Tank and the Bangas. March 28. Tank and the Bangas formed in the early 2010s when vocalist and poet Tarriona “Tank” Ball (frontwoman, lead vocalist) met musicians Norman Spence (keys) and Joshua Johnson (drums) at a New Orleans open-mic night. Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute) came on later, firming the band’s core lineup. They’re known for their kitchen-sink approach to music and their lyrics run the gamut of human experience, taking on the ills of America while also celebrating the beauty of Black life, reveling in sensuality and also talking frankly about heartbreak. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

Sinners and Saints. On display until July 8. Oscar Wilde said, “Every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future,” acknowledging that we are all works in progress, and most of us struggle with both good and at least somewhat malicious impulses over the course of our lives. Sinners and Saints examines both the labels and the blurred lines as artists present mixed messages in their approach to these twinned themes. Drawn from the permanent collection, this exhibition includes traditional Christian imagery as well as depictions of fallen men and women. The art ranges from the 16th through the 20th centuries and includes an exquisite Guido Reni drawing of the Madonna and Child, along with William Hogarth’s depictions of riotous behavior on Gin Lane and Beer Street. University of Kentucky Art Museum Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat.: 12-5 p.m. University of Kentucky Art Museum at the Singletary Center, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/art-museum

Horse Sense. On display until March 10. Horses and horse racing have been a significant part of Bluegrass and Kentucky life for over 200 years, and in many ways, Lexington has been at the center of the state’s equestrian culture. For its spring group show, the Lexington Art League has invited a variety of artists to submit work related to horses and horse racing. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand On display at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House March 17-May 6, Nico Lund’s exhibition “\Fault/LINES” explores “the importance of place and identity and the transience of time in the evolution of human experience.” Image furnished

\Fault/LINES. On display March 17-May 6. This multidisciplinary exhibition contemplates the unexpected shifts and unpredictable circumstances that can clear the way for transformative experiences. The development of this body of work has been a years-long meditation on Lexington-based artist Nico Lund’s own personal evolution and growth. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Photo furnished

Immersion. On display March 10-April 29. With this solo show, glass artist and owner of the new gallery and studio of Trifecta Glass Art Lounge, Travis Adams, explores both a new direction within his current sculpture series and an expression of his experience in recently joining the Lexington arts community. According to Adams, each featured piece captures the four distinguishing Tang dynasty qualities of Gongshi, or naturally occurring or shaped rocks that are traditionally appreciated by Chinese scholars: thinness, openness, perforations and wrinkling. The introduction of unique glass color and patterning techniques challenges viewers to examine the relationship between overall form and internal detail. Gallery hours: Mon.-Tues., Thurs.-Fri. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat., noon-5 p.m. LexArts Gallery at Artsplace, 161 N. Mill St. www.lexarts.org

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Allegro Dance Project: Headspace Revisited. March 2. Allegro Dance Project returns to the historic Lyric Theatre for this one-show-only encore presentation of their family-friendly performance event. The show explores concepts of sleep, dreams, imagination and various aspects of mental health through contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Participants of the Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will join company dancers on stage for the opening number of the show in a celebration of inclusion. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

× Expand Groundbreaking saxophonist Miquel Zenon will collaborate with the University of Kentucky fac- ulty for a special performance at the Singletary Center on on March 9. Photo furnished

Miguel Zenon and the University of Kentucky Faculty Jazztet. March 9. Multiple Grammy nominee and Guggenheim and MacArthur Fellow Miguel Zenón represents a select group of musicians who have masterfully balanced and blended the often contradictory poles of innovation and tradition. Widely considered as one of the most groundbreaking and influential saxophonists and composers of his generation, Zenon has also developed a unique voice for his efforts, perfecting a fine mix between jazz and his many musical influences. He’ll take the stage with the UK Faculty Jazztet – Miles Osland on reeds, Raleigh Dailey on piano, Paul Deatherage on percussion and Eli Utal-Veroff on bass – for one luminous performance. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu/singletary-center

Studio Players: “The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens.” March 9-12, 17-19, 24-26. Great storm effects, spiffy costumes and lots of fun distinguish this parlor murder mystery. Ever want to commit a murder? Walter, the playwright’s alter ego, demonstrates just how to do someone in – in your imagination, of course! A storm is the perfect backdrop for this delightful comedy murder mystery. You’ll have great fun trying to figure out whodunnit. 8 p.m. opening night, Fri. and Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. The Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org

Broadway Live: “My Fair Lady.” March 17-19. Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” this classic musical tells the story of a young Cockney flower seller named Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed? 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre: Stars of Tomorrow Gala. March 24-26. This event showcases popular tunes and classic repertory from the operatic stage, featuring the young artists of the nationally recognized University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, produced by internationally known impresario conductor, Everett McCorvey, Ph.D. The concert will feature current students and alumni of the program, accompanied by the University of Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, conducted by John Nardolillo. Fri. and Sat. 7:30 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Broadway Live presents “Jesus Christ Superstar” March 30-April 2 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Broadway Live: “Jesus Christ Superstar.” March 30-April 2. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Transylvania Theatre Department: New Directors Play Festival. March 31-April 1. The biannual New Directors Play Festival allows a showcase for student directors from Transylvania University’s Directing Fundamentals course to each present a short play as the culminating project of their course work, with the overall night of performances also curated by the students. 7 p.m. Coleman Recital Hall, 300 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu/calendar/theater-season

ETC.

Lexington Music Awards. March 5. Lexington Music Awards is a unique, community-driven awards event celebrating the entire music industry in Lexington. Fans vote for their favorite performers in a variety of categories and the event includes live performances in between award presentations. 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.leximusicawards.org

Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers: “Mama Bears.” March 9. Presented in partnership with Blue Grass Community Foundation, this film is an intimate, thought-provoking exploration of the journeys taken by Sara Cunningham and Kimberly Shappley, two “mama bears” whose profound love for their LGBTQ children has turned them into fierce advocates for the entire queer community, and Tammi Terrell Morris, a young African American lesbian whose struggle for self-acceptance perfectly exemplifies why the mama bears are so vitally important. 6:30 p.m., Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. www.lasclex.org

× Expand Highlighting dozens of artists from around the state of Kentucky, the Kentucky Crafted Market returns to the Alltech Arena March 11-12. Photo furnished

Kentucky Crafted Market. March 11-12. Presented by the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Lexington for two days of Kentucky visual art and craft vendors, live music and local publishers, as well as food and art activities for the kids. This year’s show will not feature an admission charge; instead, patrons are encouraged to make donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Visitors can make a cash donation on-site at the event or give online at the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief website. Fri., 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horsepark, 4089 Iron Works Pike. www.artscouncil.ky.gov

× Expand Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival will take place on March 11, kicking off at 10:45 a.m. with the Blessing of the Keg. The parade will start at1 p.m., with live music and activities taking place throughout the day. Photo furnished

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival. March 11. The Lexington Division of Parks and Recreation produces the annual parade and festival with community support from local businesses and cultural organizations. The events are part of an all-day celebration that traditionally begins at 10:45 a.m., with the annual “Blessing of the Keg” at Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and goes down Main Street from Midland Avenue to Mill Street, with the festival centering at the Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park in downtown Lexington. www.lexingtonstpatsparade.org

Kentucky Vintage Festival. March 19. Organized by Worn & Company’s Nick Nardiello and Dayton Vintage’s Jared Wise, the inaugural Kentucky Vintage Festival will feature more than 60 vintage vendors, tunes from DJ Best Western, an in-house poet, coffee truck and more. Clothing, furniture, home decor and other vintage odds-and-ends will be available to purchase. Noon-5 p.m., with early bird entry available starting at 10:30 a.m. Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.centralbankcenter.com/events

× Expand Celebrate Lexington's taco culture with $6 off-menu taco creations during this year's Crave Taco Week. Plus, enjoy Modelo Especial, Lunazul Tequila and Single Estate Tequila Ocho at participating restaurants. Photo furnished

Crave Taco Week. March 20-26. Presented by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), Crave Taco Week is a celebration of “all things taco,” with a diverse group of participating local restaurants offering unique, $6 off- menu taco creations all week. As the event nears, a full list of participating restaurants and their featured tacos will be posted on the event website; an initial list can be found in the special Crave Taco Week section within this magazine. www.cravetacoweek.com

Lexington Humane Society Tails & Ales. March 31. This fun beer, wine, and spirits tasting event also features an online silent auction, snacks, games, music, and of course, puppies. General admission and VIP tickets are available, with all proceeds going to help provide care to thousands of animals each year. 7 p.m. Downtown Lexington Hilton, 369 W. Vine St. www.lexingtonhumanesociety.org