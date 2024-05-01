May 2024 tadoo list

A round up of the best live music, theatrical performances, art exhibits and other cultural haps taking place this month.

GIGS

× Expand Bad Nerves bring their fast-paced punk to The Burl on May 1. Photo furnished

Expansion presents Wine Lips and Bad Nerves. May 1. Wine Lips, a band whose rise to fame has been meteoric since their 2017 debut album, continues to captivate audiences with their latest record “Super Mega Ultra,” pushing boundaries while maintaining the band’s distinctive psych garage punk sound. Meanwhile, Bad Nerves, a ferocious speed punk band, aims to revitalize the rock genre with their fast-paced, distorted pop songs. The lineup is presented by the organizers behind Expansion Festival, taking place this summer. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

John Craigie. May 2. John Craigie's latest album, “Pagan Church,” serves as a communal space where his expressive songwriting and emotionally charged vocals bring people together, mirroring the nourishing power of music. Collaborating with local friends, including members of TK and The Holy Know-Nothings, Craigie captures the essence of collective experience and growth, reflecting on themes of isolation and emergence through evolving soundscapes. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The British rock band The Struts will perform at Manchester Music Hall on May 3. Photo furnished

The Struts. May 3. With three albums, collaborations with industry giants, and top spots on Spotify, the British rock band The Struts have sold out shows worldwide, appeared on major television shows, and performed alongside legendary acts like The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Guns N' Roses. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Tommy Prine. May 9. Tommy Prine's debut album, “This Far South,” serves as both an introduction and a reflection of experiences from his twenties, characterized by loss, love and growth. Co-produced by Ruston Kelly and Gena Johnson, the album showcases a rich and dynamic range from cathartic jams to nostalgic storytelling. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Robert Ellis and Parker Millsap. May 16. Hailing from Purcell, Oklahoma, Parker Millsap is renowned for his soulful music and captivating live performances. Notable achievements include performances alongside Elton John and an Americana Music Association Album of the Year nomination. Robert Ellis' latest album, “Yesterday's News,” recorded live in two days, showcases his delicate vocals with minimal accompaniment. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand Long Island duo The Lemon Twigs will perform at The Burl on May 17. Photo by Autumn de Wilde

The Lemon Twigs. May 17. The Lemon Twigs, formed by Long Island brothers Brian and Michael D'Addario, blend ’70s singer-songwriter energy with a love for musical theater. They gained acclaim with their debut album “Do Hollywood” in 2016, followed by conceptual projects like “Go to School” and the emotionally nuanced “Everything Harmony” in 2023, showcasing their evolution across various influences and styles. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Lucero. May 18. Lucero, a band with roots in Memphis since the late ’90s, has stayed true to its initial sound while evolving across genres like Southern rock and Memphis soul. Their 12th record, “Should've Learned by Now,” draws on past work, featuring punchy rhythms, punk-inspired guitar, and lyrics that capture Americana sentimentality, reflecting frontman Ben Nichols' acknowledgment and acceptance of his flaws. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Gangstagrass. May 20. Founded by and featuring real bluegrass pickers and real hip-hop emcees, Gangstagrass is a “dirty-fightin’, gator-wrestlin’, foot-stompin’, genre-bustin’, Emmy-nominated team of Bluegrass hip-hop pioneers.” Known for the theme song to the TV series "Justified" and for giving you hope about America's future, they deliver radical desegregation of roots music at a fundamental level. (Rescheduled from a previously scheduled date.) 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

× Expand Alabama blues artist Taylor Hunnicutt blends old-school southern music with modern influences. She'll perform at the Laurel Cove music festival pre-party at The Burl. Photo by Ernest Garver

Laurel Cove Pre-Party with Taylor Hunnicutt, Miles Miller and Hannah Howard. May 25. Taylor Hunnicutt blends old-school southern music with modern influences in her debut album “Alabama Sound,” while Miles Miller, previously known for drumming with Sturgill Simpson and others, transitions to a solo career with his debut album showcasing his talents as a singer-songwriter and guitarist. Twenty-three-year-old Hannah Howard delivers emotionally charged melodies and introspective ballads that reflect deep emotional awareness in her songwriting and performances. This showcase is presented by the Laurel Cove Music Festival, taking place in Pineville June 7-8. 8 p.m. The Burl, 475 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

ART & EXHIBITS

× Expand Work from artists Raymond Papka and Duane Culp is on display at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center through June 1. Pictured above, a sculpture by Papka called Ascension. Image furnished

The Sum is Greater Than the Parts. On display through June 1. This exhibit showcases the work of artists Duane Culp and Raymond Papka, showcasing their art that employs sculptural abstraction, repurposed objects, assemblage, collage and transformation to tickle the mind’s imagination. Gallery hours: 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tues.-Thurs. and Sat.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexingtonky.gov/city-gallery

LexArts Hop. May 17. LexArts HOP night is an eagerly anticipated, enthusiastically attended, choose-your-own-adventure event designed to put you in the room with a stimulating cross-section of local visual art. On HOP night, dozens of galleries, museums, artists’ studios, and creative spaces conventional-and-un, collectively throw open their doors. And everyone is welcome to wander in from seasoned Hoppers to arts newbies, from just-lookers and collectors to people simply wanting to make the scene. www.lexarts.org/discover/lexarts-hop

Lexington Art League. The Lexington Art League showcases a variety of exhibits this month, including modern crayon art by Brian Connors Manke, simple figurative work from J.H. Leigh, and photography featuring neglected objects by Gary and Liz Hansen. Also on display, Reagan Profit's "If You Lie With Me,” which explores human connection through nude paintings, and Teresa Koester's “Gaia's Sentinels,” which features watercolors depicting landscapes meaningful to female land stewards. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House Gallery, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

× Expand Work from Travis Adams and other notable Kentucky artist is on display at the Headley-Whitney Museum as part of the exhibit "Radiance," through June 23. Image furnished

Radiance. On display until June 23. This exhibition celebrates a stunning collection of works by some of Kentucky's most notable artists who have garnered international acclaim. Featured artists include fiber Artist Arturo Alonzo Sandoval, glass artists Guy Kemper, Stephen Rolfe Powell and Travis Adams, and jewelry designer Daria de Koning. Exhibition events include Travis Adams’ talk at Trifecta (243 Walton Ave.) on May 16 (6:30 p.m.) and his talk on the works of Stephen Rolfe Powell on May 19 (2:30 p.m.) at The Headley-Whitney Museum. Gallery hours: Fri.-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Headley-Whitney Museum, 4435 Old Frankfort Pike. www.headley-whitney.org

Constance Grayson: “Music at an Exhibition.” On display until July 5. Constance Grayson presents an interpretive exhibit inspired by musical masterpiece “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Russian composer Modest Petrovich Mussorgsky. Each of Grayson's paintings is based on specific movements of the original score, which was inspired by a visit to an art exhibition. Visitors can immerse themselves in the experience by bringing headphones to listen to the score while viewing the paintings. An opening reception will take place May 17, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat.,12-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

ETC.

Kathy Griffin. May 3. This two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian is globally recognized for her bold and unapologetic brand of comedy. As an author, Griffin’s memoirs have topped the New York Times Bestseller List, and she is a passionate advocate for equality and free speech. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Studio Players: Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express.” May 9-12, 17-19, 23-26. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer. Thurs.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. The Carriage House Theatre, 154 W. Bell Ct. www.studioplayers.org

× Expand The film "Maestra" follows five internationally-based women, including LexPhil music director Melisse Brunet, as they prepare for and perform in the world's only competition for female conductors. Photo furnished

Film Screening: “Maestra.” May 9. Directed by Maggie Contreras, the film “Maestra” follows five internationally-based women, including LexPhil Music Director Mélisse Brunet, as they prepare for and perform in La Maestra, the only competition in the world for female orchestra conductors. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one-of-a-kind event created to break yet another glass ceiling for women. The film screening will be followed by a Q&A with Brunet. 7:15 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.lexphil.org/events

Paris Storytelling Festival. May 10-12. The annual Paris Storytelling Festival is held in the beautiful and architecturally significant towns of Paris and Carlisle, Kentucky, surrounded by charming horse farms and historical culture. The festival is geared toward the old and the new, bringing together counties steeped in tradition yet open to the youth of tomorrow. Stories, music, history and hospitality abound as the communities come together to celebrate and share their love of story. Various locations; full schedule and more details available at www.parisstoryfest.com

× Expand Comedian Nate Bargatze will crack up the crowd at Rupp Arena on May 10. Photo furnished

Nate Bargatze. May 10. Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze, hailed as “The Nicest Man in Stand-Up” by The Atlantic, consistently sells out shows worldwide. With clean and relatable comedy showcased in specials like “The Tennessee Kid” and “The Greatest Average American,” as well as frequent appearances on popular shows like The Tonight Show, Bargatze's comedic talent has earned him widespread acclaim and recognition. 7 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Ms. Pat. May 17. Ms. Pat, born Patricia Williams in Atlanta, Georgia, embodies the fusion of dark humor and resilience in her stand-up, drawing from her challenging past to create laughter. With TV appearances, a Netflix special, and her Emmy-nominated show, “The Ms. Pat Show,” she has forged a remarkable career, offering audiences a unique and insightful perspective on life through her comedy. 7 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand Break out the bibs! The Bluegrass BBQ Fest returns to Moondance Amphitheatre on May 17 & 18. Photo furnished

Bluegrass BBQ Fest. May 17-18. Local and regional vendors will kick off the summer by serving serious BBQ in a family-friendly atmosphere with a full schedule of live, local music and more, during this annual event produced by Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company). Fri., 4-10 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Moondance Amphitheatre, 1152 Monarch St. www.bluegrassbbqfest.com

LexPhil: Two Black Churches - Okpebholo World Premiere. May 18. LexPhil's season finale features the powerful “Soul of Remembrance” by composer Mary D. Watkins, evoking the grief of newly arrived Africans facing loss and displacement. The concert also presents the world premiere of Lexington-born composer Shawn E. Okpebholo's “Two Black Churches,” a commissioned arrangement for full orchestra featuring acclaimed baritone Will Liverman. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org/events

Lexington Singers: “American Soundscapes.” May 19. This Americana-themed concert features the Lexington Singers, LSCC Advanced and Intermediate choirs, and an instrumental ensemble combining pop, folk and bluegrass instrumentation. The concert will include a variety of American musical styles including folk, Broadway, bluegrass and classical with a special focus on American female composers. 4:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

× Expand This sixth annual culinary celebration FEAST will be held at Fasig-Tipton on May 22. Photo furnished

FEAST. May 22. This sixth annual culinary celebration will showcase 25 acclaimed national and local female chefs. Fresh, locally sourced ingredients will be featured in delicious small plates served alongside craft cocktails, mocktails, Kentucky bourbon, and local beer and wine, creating a lively mix-and-mingle evening with local music performances from Senora May and Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Proceeds from the event support FoodChain, a Lexington nonprofit founded in 2011 that’s dedicated to increasing access to locally sourced, fresh food through education and sustainable food systems. 6 p.m. Fasig-Tipton Farm, 2400 Newtown Pike. www.givebutter.com/foodchain

Kentucky Ballet Theatre: “Peter Pan.” May 25-26. Join Kentucky Ballet Theatre for an unforgettable ballet adventure to Neverland. This storybook ballet has it all, from pirates to Indians, lost boys and woodland fairies. Tag along with Wendy, John and Michael Darling, Tiger Lily, Tinker Bell and, of course, Peter Pan as he searches for his lost shadow. 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

LEX GET HAAPI

The local American Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community has scheduled a monthlong series of events in celebration of AAPI Heritage Month.

Moondance Celebration. May 3. A collaboration of community performances, featuring local food trucks and more. 6 p.m. Moondance Amphitheater, 1152 Monarch St.

Poetry and Tea Tasting. May 10. A literary reading featuring local AAPI writers, tea tasting and music. 6 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 W. 2nd St.

LexArts Gallery Hop. May 17. An art show featuring local AAPI artists, live music and fashion, presented in collaboration with the LexArts Gallery Hop. 6 p.m. ArtsPlace, 161 N. Mill St.

Movie Weekend. May 23, 24, 26. A series of AAPI films at the Kentucky Theater, with live performances before each film. Films include “Yellow Rose” (May 23 at 7:30 p.m.), “Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle” (May 24 at 10 p.m.), “Turning Red” (May 26 at 7:30 p.m.). (Start times reflect performance times, with film screenings to begin afterward.) Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St.