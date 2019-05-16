May Gallery Hop Round-Up!

× Expand The University Open exhibit at the LexArts Gallery at ArtsPlace will feature a variety of student work from colleges and universities across the state.

We've outlined a handful of suggested "hop stops" for the May 2019 Gallery Hop – most of which open their doors to the public from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and many of which also feature refreshments.

Click on each event title for more information on the exhibit!

Bad Habits by Allen Hamele at The Plantory.

Ikebana: Inspired by Nature (Living installations by Brooke Pohl)

Altered Egos and Guardian Angels at MS Rezny Gallery.

Frank X Walker: "Black Star Seeds: When Mi Cyaan Fine Di Words."

Karen Spears Springate and Joe Molinaro at Downtown Art Center.

Kentucky Roots II at Christ Church Cathedral.

Kentucky Wildlife at Living Arts and Science Center.

“Murmur: An Encaustic Installation” by Patricia Baldwin Seggebruch at New Editions Gallery.

“Sacred Mountains: Dobree Adams” at Downtown Art Center.

University Open 2019 at Artsplace.

"Lennon Michalski: Pulp Abstraction" at Living Arts Science Center.