Moonshiner's Ball announces 2019 lineup

Organizers behind the Kentucky-based music festival Moonshiner's Ball have announced the full lineup and other details for this year's sixth annual music festival, which returns to the Livingston, Kentucky-area venue Rockcastle Riverside Oct. 10-13, 2019.

The 2019 Moonshiner's Ball line-up will feature performances by funky New York based jam band Tauk, Nashville-based songwriter Rayland Baxter, multi-genre Sudanese-American musician Sinkane, and Brass Against, a New York brass band collective known for their innovative covers of Rage Against the Machine and Tool songs. Other nationally touring acts on the bill include innovative alt-country musician Lillie Mae, beloved Lexington-based bluegrass band The Wooks, Maine-based folk trio Ghost of Paul Revere and Arkansas-based high energy psychedelic blues band Vintage Pistol, who will play alongside a impressive slate of Kentucky artists such as Senora May, Magnolia Boulevard, Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, Mama Said String Band and Bendigo Fletcher.

Founded by members of the Lexington-based band Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, which is known for its unique blend of bluegrass, Americana, jam and party music, The Moonshiner's Ball was created to "shine a spotlight on Kentucky artists, musicians, poets and activists, and to provide a gathering place for creative people of all ages to experience art, collaborate, network and dream," according to festival organizer Travis Young.

Taking place in a beautiful and secluded riverside campground and concert venue located alongside the Rockcastle River – arguably the premier destination for paddlers and whitewater enthusiasts in the state – the family-friendly event will also include kayak expeditions, food trucks, kids activities, yoga and more.

Weekend passes are currently on sale via the festival's website: themoonshinersball.com. Full weekend passes include free tent camping for the weekend.