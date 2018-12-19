New Year's Eve Event Round Up

We've rounded up a list of Lexington's best New Year's Eve parties to help you plan your end-of-year celebration. Kick off 2019 in style with one (or several!) of these exciting events. All events are on Dec. 31 unless otherwise noted. Cheers!

All 90's NYE. Best Friend Bar will spin the hits of the 90's as they count down to 2019. 90's attire encouraged. 7 p.m. Best Friend Bar, 500 Euclid Ave. facebook.com/bestfriendbarlexington

NYE: Tango Caliente! W/ Lexington Philharmonic. Star soprano Camille Zamora joins LexPhil with award-winning Argentinian dancers Patricio Touceda and Eva Lucero and internationally- acclaimed bandoneón artist Hector Del Curto for a night of fiery Tango classics, including “La Cumparsita,” “Oblivion,” “El Choclo,” “Volver,” and “Por Una Cabeza” by Ástor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel and others. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. lexingtonoperahouse.com

New Year's Eve Bash. This ticketed bash will feature DJ Flex City and NYE festivities starting at 9 p.m. Tin Roof, 303 S. Limestone tinrooflexington.com

NYE: 'Lectric Wooks / Way Down Wanderers / Joslyn & the Sweet Compression. Lexington Bluegrass group The Wooks will go electric for this New Year's Eve event with Illinois alt-funk band, The Way Down Wanderers. Local R&B powerhouse outfit Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will round out the festive and energetic bill. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Rd. theburlky.com

Naked Karate Girls. Ring in the New Year with Naked Karate Girls, a dance group from Cincinnati, OH. 7-11:30 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. manchestermusichall.com

MTB Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party. Pour one back at Mirror Twin Brewing's 1920's Great Gatsby-themed celebrated held at the brewery's 725 and brand new 723 location on National Ave. Jordan & The Bellwethers and DJ Beth Fox Mitchell will perform live. 100% of ticket proceeds will go directly to The Lexington Humane Society. 5 p.m. Mirror Twin Brewing, 725 and 723 National Ave. mirrortwinbrewing.com

Jeanne Vomit-Terror presents A Masked NYE. Lexington avant-electro-pop act Jeanne Vomit-Terror will host an eclectic and eccentric masquerade ball with special guests Long Jumper, PezHed and Robert Beatty. 10 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. 3rd St.

Old-Time Jam Session. The community is invited to watch, listen or jam along at this free, weekly old-time music jam. All levels and instruments are welcome - dancers welcome, too! Beer, coffee and food will be available for purchase from Broomwagon. 6-8 p.m. Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes, 800 N. Limestone broomwagonbikes.com

Belle's Midnight Masquerade. Celebrate 2019 in your best disguise at this masquerade party. Entry tickets get you two speciality cocktails and a midnight champagne toast. 9 p.m. Belle's Cocktail House, 156 Market St. bellesbar.com

Night at the Cabaret - A NYE Celebration. Enjoy a celebration full of dancing to Kentucky Pro DJ, live entertainment by Sora Contemporary Circus, bites from Lockbox and a premium bar at this NYE, cabaret-style celebration. 9 p.m.-1 a.m. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 W. Main St. 21cmusemhotels.com/lexington

New Year's Eve 4th Annual Midnight Masquerade Bash. A ticket to this NYE event gets you light appetizers from Bluegrass Catering, access to three entertainment venues (The Grand Reserve, Distillery Square and The Speakeasy) and a personal mini bottle of champagne. 8 p.m. The Grand Reserve, 903 Manchester St., Ste. 190 grandreserveevents.com

Harvey's and Hugo's New Year's Eve 2019. Celebrate the countdown to a new year with drinks at Harvey's Bar, dancing to music by DJ Electra at Hugo's Ultralounge, complimentary champagne and a midnight balloon drop. 8 p.m. Harvey's Bar/Hugo's Ultralounge, 200 W. Main St. facebook.com/HarveysHugosLex