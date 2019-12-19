2019-2020 New Year's Eve Happenings

Still not sure how you're gonna ring in the new year? It's not too late! From low-key dive bar vibes to a full-blown costumed masquerade to a New Orleans-themed jazz concert, here's a handful of our picks for great local NYE parties for every taste.

Light Up the Night New Year’s Party at 21c Museum Hotel. Dec. 31. Kaleidoscopic installations, light shows and performances from local artists will fill the main gallery space of the 21c Hotel at this New Year’s celebration. Admission includes access to open bar and light bites provided by Lockbox. Must be 21+ to attend. 9 p.m. 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. 167 W. Main St. www.21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington/

Jeanne Vomit-Terror/Leaden Verse / Robert Beatty. Dec. 31. The Green Lantern’s annual New Year’s Eve party will feature live music from enigmatic dance-pop outfit Jeanne Vomit-Terror, electro-wizard Leaden Verse and DJ Robert Beatty. Must be 21+ to attend. 9 p.m. The Green Lantern Bar, 497 W. Third St.

Arlo Mckinley & The Lonesome Sound / Blackfoot Gypsies. Dec. 30-31 (two-night stint). Folk, rock, indie and soul group Arlo Mckinley & The Lonesome Sound will perform two consecutive shows at The Burl with Nashville-based four-piece psychedelic rock band Blackfoot Gypsies at The Burl to ring in the New Year. Must be 21+ to attend. Show begins at 9 p.m.; doors open at 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. theburlky.com

× Expand Wick-It the Instigator will take the stage New Year’s Eve at Cosmic Charlie’s. Photo furnished

Wick-It the Instigator at Cosmic Charlie’s. Dec. 31. Multi-genre DJ and producer Wick-It the Instigator is often considered “a breath of fresh air” in a heavily saturated electronic dance music scene. High level production skills and a keen ability to harness an online fan base have led to successful headline tours and huge sets at major festivals. This event is 18+. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s. 105 W. Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com

NYE with Supper Club DJs at Al’s Bar. Dec. 31. This dance party featuring a new local DJ collective Supper Club will feature disco, house and funk dance party music all night long. No cover charge. 9 p.m. Al’s Bar. 601 N. Limestone.

Midnight Masquerade. Dec. 31. The fifth annual Midnight Masquerade bash presented by Kingsway Events bash will be held at a new location and will feature music by DJ Ryan Coxx, appetizers by Ranada’s, Dipsie’s Mini Gourmet Donuts and a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Cocktail attire required; costumes optional. General admission and VIP tickets available via EventBrite.com. 8 p.m. 175 Midland Ave.

Best of the Decade Night. Dec. 31. Campus area neighborhood bar Best Friend Bar will host a “best of the decade” night highlighting tunes from 2010-19. No cover charge. Best Friend Bar, 500 E. Euclid Ave.

New Year’s Eve: Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Dec. 31. Trumpet player and conductor Byron Stripling returns to Lexington to ring in the New Year with an evening of music of New Orleans natives like Fats Domino, Mahalia Jackson and Louis Armstrong. 7:30 p.m. Lexington Opera House, 401 W Short St. www.lexphil.org