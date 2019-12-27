News & Notes - January 2020

LexArts Seeks 3-D Art Submissions for Southland Drive Exhibit

Artists from Kentucky and contiguous states are invited to submit 3-D artwork in any media for display in “Rediscover Southland,” a curated exhibit along the sidewalk of Southland Drive. While all subject matter will be considered, emphasis will be placed on artwork that embraces the themes of music, movement and color. Artists may submit up to three artworks to be displayed on one of two pedestals, and eight winners will be selected to receive a $2,500 stipend. The displayed artwork will be available for purchase, with LexArts, the organization coordinating the exhibit, to retain a percentage of all sales.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 15, and the artwork will be on display from March 2020 through October 2021. Questions and submissions can be directed to LexArts community arts director Nathan Zamarron, at nzamarron@lexarts.org or by calling (859) 255-295, ext. 109.

Recycling Center to temporarily close for improvements Jan. 6-19

Lexington will ring in the new year with an investment in recycling to improve efficiency and reliability.

To upgrade equipment, the Lexington Recycle Center will be closed between Jan. 6-19. Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will not collect the material in residential recycle carts during this time. Citizens are encouraged to hold their recyclables until collection resumes the week of Jan. 20.

“These changes are long overdue,” said Nancy Albright, commissioner of environmental quality and Public works. “The new equipment will prevent breakdowns and make our service much more reliable.”

The closure is due to the installation of a new conveyor belt and a fire protection system. The main conveyor belt that feeds material through the sorting process is overdue for replacement; new heaters to improve the work environment will be installed at the same time. In addition, the closure will allow the city to perform preventive and routine maintenance on equipment that is not being replaced.

Other improvements anticipated in January include a replacement “eddy current separator” to more efficiently sort aluminum cans, new gas lines to supply fuel for the heaters and new water lines to supply water for a mister system that was installed over the summer.

These upgrades are part of a $2 million investment program in the Recycle Center that started earlier this year.

According to city officials, the best way that Central Kentucky residents can support the recycle program is by recycling correctly: At this time, only plastic screw-top bottles and jugs, glass bottles and jars, steel and aluminum cans, and dry cardboard should be placed in the blue recycling carts. Unwanted items, including plastic bags, can harm equipment and put employees at risk.

Paper should still be put in the trash cans as Lexington continues to explore options for paper recycling. The city expects to make an announcement regarding paper recycling soon.

Private haulers and communities that bring materials to the Recycle Center will determine their own process for the shutdown period. Information for residents served by those entities will be posted on LexingtonKY.gov/RecycleUpdates as it becomes available.

Moderno Design House Opens on Ashland Ave.

× 1 of 3 Expand Moderno Design House is now open at 451 S. Ashland Ave. Photo furnished × 2 of 3 Expand Moderno Design House is now open at 451 S. Ashland Ave. Photo furnished × 3 of 3 Expand Moderno Design House is now open at 451 S. Ashland Ave. Photo furnished Prev Next

Moderno Design House, a new luxury interior store offering full-service design, has opened on at 451 S. Ashland Ave. With over two decades of experience, lead designer Christna Klarsfield has composed tailored interiors for clients from around the world, including a growing number of clients here in the Bluegrass.

Moderno features a 1750-square-foot modern showroom, highlighting custom-ordered, globally source handcrafted materials. For more information, follow Moderno Design House on Facebook or @modernodh on Instagram. A website will soon be launched at www.modernodesignhouse.com. Hours are Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-6 pm.; Sun., 12:30-5 p.m

Drake’s Opens New Hamburg Location

Lexington’s Bluegrass Hospitality Group has opened the doors on a new Drake’s restaurant in the Hamburg area, located next door to the parent company’s sister concepts, Malone’s Steakhouse and Harry’s.

The opening is the 14th location for the growing Drake’s concept, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year. The restaurant features burgers, sushi, beer and spirits in a casual, sporty atmosphere. Since the opening of its original location a decade ago in the Lansdowne Shoppes, Drake’s has expanded into five states, with plans to add four additional locations across the region.

Located at 1880 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Drake’s will open daily at 11 a.m. More info can be found at www.drakescomeplay.com.