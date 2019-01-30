Chevy Chaser Neighborhood News & Notes - Feb. 2019

New program to partner with neighborhoods and community-based groups to enhance Lexington’s corridors

The application process is live for the Lexington-Fayette County Corridors Commission’s Neighborhood Match Grant Program. Aimed at enhancing the local corridors leading into and out of Lexington, the program is a two-to-one grant (for every $1 requested, applicants must provide an additional $.50 match). A total of $20,000 is available, and the 31 eligible corridors include High Street, Liberty Road, Midland Avenue, Winchester Road, Nicholasville Road and others. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on March 1, 2019, for consideration. For a full list of eligible corridors or to apply, visit www.lexingtonky.gov/boards/corridors-commission.

Dogwood Home Furnishings The Verellen sofa at Dogwood Home Furnishings, opening in February on Winchester Road.

New furniture boutique, Dogwood Home Furnishings, to open this month

Dogwood Home Furnishings, a new furniture boutique featuring globally inspired, American-made furniture, is slated to open on Winchester Road this month. Owners Tambra and Scott Woods bring with them years of experience from High Point, North Carolina, often referred to as “The Furniture Capital of the World.” The boutique claims to feature the largest selection of Verellen Furniture in the country and will also feature its own line of high quality furniture, exclusive to Kentucky. All maple wood frames, over 500 choices of fine fabrics and a team of interior designers on-hand are among the highlights the new business will offer; Dogwood will also host exclusive educational programs geared toward interior designers. Located at 1591 Winchester Road, Ste. 103, Dogwood will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. More info available at www.dogwoodhomefurnishings.com.

Color Chaos Color Chaos, sister company to Breakout Games, will open soon on North Ashland Avenue.

Breakout Games to open sister company Color Chaos in Warehouse Block area

Created by the team behind the popular local “escape room” business Breakout Games, Color Chaos is a colorful take on an interactive, team-building escape room opening soon at 309 N. Ashland Ave. in the Warehouse Block district. Color Chaos is an hour-long, five-game adventure during which participants test their mental agility, physical determination and get doused in glowing paint. Players wear hazmat suits, masks and glasses during the challenge to safely enjoy the paint explosion. An opening date was “to be determined” at the time this magazine went to print, but you can sign up for updates at www.colorchaos.com.