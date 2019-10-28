November 2019 tadoo List

GIGS

Luthi. Nov. 3. This “nine-piece big band for the modern age” draws from a variety of funky, groove- and harmony-driven genres of decades past: soul and R&B acts from the 1960s, psychedelic funk and groove from the ’70s, New Wave rock ‘n’ roll from the ’80s. The result is a highly danceable modern-day “boogie circus”. 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859)475-6096

Frankie and the Witch Fingers. Nov. 5. The sound of this Los Angeles-based band has been described as “forged in a cosmic vortex where the psychedelic glory of Revolver, The Velvet Underground, Easter Everywhere and The Notorious Byrd Brothers still reverberates.” The group is known for its explosive live performances. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Shooter Jennings. Nov. 7. The son of country music legend Waylon Jennings, Shooter Jennings is known for his outlaw country/Southern rock sound. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand Omaha, Nebraska trio Cursive will perform at The Burl on Nov. 9. Photo furnished

Cursive/Cloud Nothings. Nov. 9. The Omaha, Nebraska-based, long-running trio Cursive describes their sound as “emo and post-hardcore.” Cleveland’s Cloud Nothings specializes in crudely recorded, spring-loaded spasms of Buzzcocks-informed pop. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Rising Appalachia. Nov. 11. Southern sisters Rising Appalachia is a genre-bending force of sound that uses vocal harmony, lyrical prowess and diverse artistic collaborations to defy cultural clichés. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Grayson Jenkins EP Release. Nov. 15. Lexington songwriter Grayson Jennings’ lyrics are inspired by the words of Mark Twain, who always said “write what you know.” Jennings’ songs pay homage to the things most important to him: family, friends and a life without regrets. Kentucky band Wayne Graham will open. 9 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

× Expand The Dutch darkwave band Clan of Xymox, active since the early 1980s, will appear at Cosmic Charlie’s Nov.16. Photo furnished

Clan of Xymox/The Bellwether Syndicate. Nov. 16. Along with Cocteau Twins and Dead Can Dance, Amsterdam’s Clan of Xymox are one of the mainstays of the 4AD record label. Formed in 1981, their sound is a fusion of gothic rock, ambient pop and dark electro. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 Loudon Ave. www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859)475-6096

Rumpke Mountain Boys. Nov. 29-30. The Rumpke Mountain Boys combine signature vocals, a unique command of string instruments (acoustic guitar, mandolin, upright bass and banjo) and dynamic special effects with a prowess for high energy “trashgrass,” a fast, messy and party-fueled sub-genre of bluegrass music. 9 p.m. both nights. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Todd Snider/Aaron Lee Tasjan. Nov. 30. Todd Snider is singer-songwriter with a musical style that combines Americana, alt-country and folk. Aaron Lee Tasjan’s music is filled with insight and brutal honesty, delivered with humor and sincerity. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 537-7321

ART & EXHIBITS

Fall Makers Market. Nov. 9. Presented alongside the Lexington Farmers’ Market, this arts and craft market highlights local artists, craftspeople and makers in Cheapside Park. Featured items at this monthly event include ceramics, beaded jewelry, hand-carved kitchenware and more. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 251 W. Main St. (859) 608-2655. www.lexingtonmakersmarket.com

Gallery Hop. Nov. 15. This monthly art-centric event brings locals and visitors together to celebrate art throughout the evening. Dozens of local galleries, museums and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public, with each site presenting a new exhibit for each Hop. Many will have food and drink available. 5-8 p.m. Various locations. A list of venues and an interactive map can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com

× Expand Assemblage artist Brandon Long and fiber artist Laverne Zabielski will both have work on display at M.S. Rezny Gallery through the end of November. Image furnished

“Reliquary: Art Contains the Past.” On display Oct. 29-Nov. 30. Using a similar color palette and wide range of found materials, fiber artist Laverne Zabielski and assemblage artist Brandon Long each create a container for the past. The artist’s techniques are a stark contrast in textures and forms: soft and supple versus sharp and rigid. Special events include a Gallery Hop reception on Nov. 15 (5-8 p.m.). M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. (859) 252-4647. www.msrezny.com

LIT & FILM

Carnegie Classics: “The Color Purple.” Nov. 2. Carnegie Classics is an annual event themed around a classic work of literature, designed to fully envelop attendees into literary themes and other elements surrounding the work, in a fun, theme-party-type atmosphere. This year’s event focuses on Alice Walker’s “The Color Purple” and will feature pop-up renditions of the Tony-award winning revival by the University of Kentucky Opera and Everett McCorvey, Ph.D.; Southern-style food from MiMi’s Kitchen; art from Brianna Armstrong highlighting the African American quilting tradition; and more. 7 p.m. Carnegie Center For Literacy & Learning, 251 W. Second St. www.carnegiecenterlex.com (859) 254-4175

The Kentucky Book Festival. Nov. 10-16. This weeklong literary celebration evolved from the long running annual Kentucky Book Fair, which moved to Lexington in 2018 after 35 years in Frankfort and expanded into a week-long festival in 2018. Affiliated events this year include a Literary Luncheon (Nov. 12 at ArtsPlace), a Books & Brews Trivia event (Nov. 14 at West Sixth Brewing), the 38th Annual Kentucky Book Fair (Nov. 18 at The Kentucky Horse Park) and more. Full schedule and details available at www.kyhumanities.org/programs/kentucky-book-festival.

Literary Luncheon. Nov. 12. This event will feature guests Gurney Norman, Bobbie Ann Mason, Ed McClanahan and Mary Ann Taylor-Hall in conversation with poet and novelist Crystal Wilkinson. Guests will read from and discuss their work, share recent projects and take questions from the audience. In addition to enjoying a Kentucky-themed meal, guests will be able to interact with the authors as they sign books after lunch. Book sales provided by Joseph-Beth Booksellers. Noon. ArtsPlace, 161 North Mill St. www.kyhumanities.org

× Expand A documentary focusing on the shifting landscape of rural America as seen through the eyes of Wendell Berry will be screened Nov. 13. Photo furnished

Screening of “Look and See” (Wendell Berry documentary). Nov. 13. “Look & See” is a cinematic portrait of the changing landscapes and shifting values of rural America in the era of industrial agriculture, as seen through the mind’s eye of Wendell Berry. The documentary revolves around the divergent stories of several residents of Henry County, Kentucky, who each face difficult choices that will dramatically reshape their relationship with the land and their community. 6:30 p.m. Kentucky Theater, 214 E. Main St. www.kyhumanities.org

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

University of Kentucky Theatre & Dance presents “Cabaret.” Oct. 31, Nov. 1-3. When American writer Cliff Bradshaw takes a train to Berlin in 1931, his life is forever changed. This racy and beloved musical invites audiences to experience cabaret lifestyle and seedy underground of Weimar Berlin as the shadow of Nazism slowly begins to seep into life. 7:30 p.m. Guignol Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 465 Rose St. (859) 257-4929 finearts.uky.edu

× Expand The Bluegrass Youth Ballet will present its production of “Dia de los Muertos” on Nov. 1-2. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: “Dia de Los Muertos.” Nov. 1-2. Audiences follow Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate Dia de los Muertos — a festive celebration in memory of those who have died. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it. A bilingual (Spanish/English) slideshow explains the holiday at the beginning followed by the touching and visually stunning ballet. Lexington Opera House. (859) 233-4567

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “Holes.” Nov. 2,3, 9 and 10. What if you knew the world was against you? Stanley’s family has been cursed for decades, and it’s the curse that lands him at the brutal and blistering Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention center, for a crime he didn’t commit. Forced to dig holes for days, Stanley learns a lot about the mysterious history of Green Lake and even more about what it means to be a good friend. 7 p.m. on Nov. 2; 2 p.m. all other days. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. (859) 254-4546 www.lctonstage.org

Lexington Theatre Company: Script to Table. Nov. 8-9. This creative collaboration between The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) and James Beard Award Nominee Chef Ouita Michel will manifest as an evening of culinary and theatrical storytelling. The Lex will present Sondheim on Sondheim, a collection of the music of one of Broadway’s greatest composer/lyricists. Michel will create a three-course dinner, based on her interpretation of Sondheim’s work, using his music and lyrics as inspiration and reflecting on her creative journey as a culinary artist. 5:30 p.m. Fasig-Tipton Pavilion, 2400 Newtown Pike. www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

× Expand Vocal artist Curtis Streetman will be featured in an innovative evening of vocal chamber music presented by ArtsBridge on Nov. 8. Photo furnished

ArtsBridge presents “German George’s of Great Britain — Handle and the Mad King.” Nov. 8. ArtsBridge presents an evening of vocal chamber music featuring operatic bass Curtis Streetman. The program begins with compositions representing Handel’s Italian period. Rounding out the evening will be Sir Peter Maxwell-Davies’ avant-garde one act opera, “Eight Songs of a Mad King,” in a 50th anniversary commemorative performance. 7:30 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2218

Transylvania University Theatre: “Picnic.” Nov. 14-17, 21-24. This 1953 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by William Inge focuses on relationship dramas that unfold as a neighborhood prepares for a Labor Day picnic. Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m. Transylvania University Little Theater, 324 W. Fourth St. www.transy.edu

Lexington Singers: A Bluegrass Tapestry. Nov. 10. The Lexington Singers present a multimedia performance piece celebrating the work of beloved late Kentucky photographer James Archambeault. 3 p.m. Centenary United Methodist, 2800 Tates Creek Road. www.lexsing.org

An Evening with Alice Cooper. Nov. 18. The rock ’n’ roll hall-of-famer brings his new “Ol’ Black Eyes is Back” tour to central Kentucky. With a career spanning 50 years, 27 albums and numerous hits (“No More Mr. Nice Guy,” “I’m Eighteen,” “School’s Out”), Cooper is known for his theatrical stage shows as much as his music. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Drive, Richmond. www.ekucenter.com (859) 622-7469

LexPhil: “Wind Power.” Nov. 22. Music director and conductor finalist Kelly Corcoran, former conductor at the Nashville Symphony, will lead this evening of symphonic works both powerful and ebullient. Jessie Montgomery’s “Caught by The Wind” will kick off the evening with a powerful meditation on the cycle of life. Lexington-native Richard Deane, principal horn of the New York Philharmonic, returns to his hometown orchestra as soloist for Strauss’ “Horn Concerto No. 1,” followed by Brahms’ delightful “Symphony No. 2.” 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for the Arts, 405 Rose St. www.lexphil.org (859) 257-4929

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.” Nov. 22-24. Before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, a Brooklyn girl with passion. She fought her way into the record business, and by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ’n’ roll. This musical tells the story of her rise to stardom. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sun. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com (859) 233-4567

ETC.

National Horse Show. Oct. 25-Nov-3. The National Horse Show is the oldest continuously held horse show in the United States, offering competition for hunters, equitation and show jumpers. Full schedule and details available at www.nhs.org Kentucky Horse Park, 4089 Iron Works Pkwy.

Feed the Soul Lunch and Concert Series. Nov. 13. Every second Wednesday from April to December, the Lyric Theatre hosts a catered lunch and music from local artists. Enjoy artists with styles ranging from blues, jazz and everything in between. November’s featured artist is Dan Godbey. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m.; music begins at noon.

× Expand Award-winning poet, curator, teacher and author Veronica Golos will lead the Transylvania University Creative Intelligence Lecture Series on Nov. 13. Photo furnished

Transylvania University Creative Intelligence Lecture Series. Nov. 13, 20. Guests of Transylvania University’s Creative Intelligence Series include artists, scientists, policy makers, courageous truth seekers and storytellers. The community is invited to start conversations about cultivating resilience in learning, teaching and our work as citizens. The Nov. 13 event will feature award-winning poet, curator, teacher and author Veronica Golos. The Nov. 20 event will feature Paul Michael Brown, writer and curator of the “If I Could Turn Back Time” exhibit at Transylvania’s Morlan Gallery. 7 p.m. Carrick Theater, Transylvania University 300 N. Broadway www.transy.edu

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival. Nov. 16. Manchester Music Hall will be transformed into a wizarding world of wonders full of areas to explore. The Grand Hall will host tastings of over 20 magical beers, ciders and wines, and guests can explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern, known for its Adult Butterscotch Beer and other delectable drinks. The enchanted shops of the magic village will be full of character photo ops, wizardry vendors and plenty of food. There will be live music from the Sorceress Sisters, the Red Head Party Band and DJ DumbelD. 6 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. (859) 230-5365