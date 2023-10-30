November 2023 tadoo List

Concerts & Gigs

× Expand 14-time Grammy winner Dan Tyminski will perform at Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour on Nov. 6. Photo furnished

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour: Dan Tyminski. Nov. 6. Dan Tyminski is a 14-time Grammy winner and member of Alison Krauss and Union Station whose updated version of the song “Man of Constant Sorrow” was featured in the 2000 film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”. He started playing mandolin at the age of six, but turned to playing mandolin full-time after hearing a tape of J.D. Crowe when he was 12. He returns to the WoodSongs stage with his full band to introduce his new album, “God Fearing Heathen.” 6 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. 3rd St. www.lexingtonlyric.com

× Expand Blues Traveler returns to Manchester Music Hall on Nov. 9. Photo furnished

Blues Traveler. Nov. 9. Considered a key part of the reemerging jam band scene of the 1990s, Blues Traveler was formed 36 years ago in Princeton, New Jersey. Their latest album "Travelers Blues" (2021) features reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises. 8 p.m. Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester St. www.manchestermusichall.com

Justin Wells. Nov. 11. Justin Wells is a Lexington roots/rock musician with a rough-and-tumble rasp of a voice, whose music shines a light on the highs and lows of a life largely spent on the road. 7 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

The Eagles. Nov. 14. In today’s faddish, fractured rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. After more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles announced that “The Long Goodbye” will be the band’s final tour. Their long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining this historic show and commemorating their own 50+ year career. 7:30 p.m. Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, 430 W. Vine St. www.rupparena.com

Hot Brown Smackdown. Nov. 17. Louisville's Hot Brown Smackdown is a 6-piece electric jamgrass fusion ensemble that has delighted concert and festival goers for years, combining brightly textured, hard-driving, powerful bluegrass polyphony with high-energy groove and soul. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Tommy Prine. Nov. 18. Co-produced by close friend and kindred musical spirit, Ruston Kelly, and beloved Nashville engineer and producer, Gena Johnson, Tommy Prine’s debut album “This Far South,” is rich and dynamic, from cathartic jams to nostalgic storytelling. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

John R. Miller. Nov. 18. On his new album "Heat Comes Down," the West Virginia-raised, Nashville-based John R. Miller intimately narrates his sleepless nights and nostalgic daydreams, existential dread, and observations of the troubled world around him. While a number of his songs convey a certain unease, Miller endlessly imparts the kind of lovely reassurance that can only come from shared catharsis. Willy Tea Taylor will support. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

× Expand The high-energy, Cincinnati-based four-piece Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle will perform at The Burl on Nov. 25. Photo furnished

Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle. Nov. 25. The Cincinnati-based four-piece moves from fast-paced, foot-stomping anthems to harmony-laden ballads and traditional dirges of spirit and labor. Buffalo Wabs and the Price Hill Hustle can be best described as Americana; from the mountains to Music Row, blues-gospel to traditional country, they combine parts of the genre to create an energetic experience. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com

Art & Exhibits

× Expand Works by Lexington artist Brooke Harris will be on display through Nov. 20 in the First Presbyterian Church Gallery at 171 Market St. in Lexington. Photo furnished

Earth to Eden Collection by Brooke Harris. On display through Nov. 20. This collection of paintings by Lexington artist Brooke Harris portrays spiritual landscapes: combinations of physical elements of water, land and sky with spiritual realities like creativity, hope and joy. Fascinated by layered colors and the fluidity of acrylics, the artist asks: What does it look like to have hope in times of suffering and despair? A Gallery Hop reception will take place on Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 171 Market St.

Art by Nature: Urban Creeks. On display through Nov. 24. In celebration of our local environment, visual artists of all types were encouraged to capture any of the 35 creek sites across Fayette County and submit up to three pieces of work for consideration. The exhibit is part of a city program formerly called Paint by Nature, which utilizes local art to highlight ways to improve and enhance the natural world. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Rodney Hatfield Solo Exhibition. On display Nov. 17-Dec. 23. Featuring one and a half years of new work, this exhibit is curated to showcase the depth and diversity of visual artist and musician Rodney Hatfield. Gallery hours: 12-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. neweditionsgallery.com

Plein Air Painters. On display Nov. 1-Dec. 31. Plein Air Painters of the Bluegrass is an organization geared to encourage and the practice and development of plein air painting — the practice of leaving the studio to paint landscapes outside — in central Kentucky. This month and next, the organization will host a juried art show featuring the work of its members at the communal studio space Artist’s Attic. Gallery hours: 12-4 p.m Fri.-Sat. And by appointment. Artist’s Attic Studios and Galleries, 401 W. Main St. www.theartistsattic.org

× Expand 21c Museum Hotel's "Labor & Materials" exhibit features work by Lina Puerte, including "Orange Crop Picker" (above). The artist will give a presentation at the opening reception on Nov. 17. Image furnished

Labor & Materials. Opening Nov. 17. Designed to explore the evolution of industry in the 21st century, this exhibit presents a precarious balance between promise and peril. From photographs of today’s living and working conditions to portraits of people laboring in 21st-century fields, homes, factories and mines, to fantastical visions of a world defined by data and digitization, the imagery on view is nostalgic and futuristic. Gallery open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with the exhibit on display through Nov. 2024. 21c Museum Hotel, 167 Main St. 21cmuseumhotels.com/lexington

× Expand The annual PRHBTN exhibit, on display at the Loudoun House, is one of the premeire exhibition opportunites for Kentucky artists of all media. Image furnished

PRHBTN. Through Dec. 1. Since 2011, the street art festival PRHBTN, a play on the word prohibition, has celebrated art forms often seen as taboo, most notably by commissioning more than 40 internationally-known street artists to create murals on prominent walls across Lexington. While that mural element of the festival ended last year, organizers continue to host this annual gallery exhibition, considered one of the best opportunities in Lexington for Kentucky artists of all disciplines, genres, media and professional levels to present their work. Gallery hours: Wed.-Sat., 12-5 p.m. Lexington Art League at the Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Dr. www.lexingtonartleague.org

Theatre, Performance & More

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration. Nov. 1. This annual event commemorating the Mexican holiday “Dia de los Muertos” (Day of The Dead) features live music and dance, traditional foods, hands-on crafts, a candlelight parade after sundown from the Living Arts and Science Center and an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground. Each year this community event brings together individuals, groups, students and teachers from both the Latino and non-Latino communities. 5-9 p.m. Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Asbury University Theatre: “A Woman of No Importance.” Nov. 2-4, 9-11. The Asbury Theatre Department presents Oscar Wilde’s iconic play that attempts to show how one woman’s voice can change everything. The story draws parallels with biblical wisdom texts on the wise and foolish, brought to life by lively and memorable characters with a strong comedic element that is both enjoyable and thought-provoking. This newly relevant stage production challenges conventions, binding today’s society and forcing audiences to question their own prejudices. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. Asbury University, 1 Macklem Drive, Wilmore, Ky. www.onthestage.tickets/asbury-university

× Expand Bluegrass Youth Ballet will perform "Dia De Los Muertos" on Nov. 3-4 at the Lexington Opera House. Photo furnished

Bluegrass Youth Ballet: Dia De Los Muertos. Nov. 3-4. Follow Estelita’s family in a small village in Mexico as they prepare to celebrate el Dia de los Muertos. A sudden death forces the family to experience how precious life is and celebrate every moment of it. This ballet explores the Mexican holiday in a touching and intimate way. A bilingual slideshow explaining this cultural holiday will be shown at the beginning. 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat. Lexington Opera House, 401 W. Short St. www.lexingtonoperahouse.com

Character Fest. featuring Kim Darby. Nov. 3-4. Now in its second year, CharacterFest is an event designed to honor the unsung heroes of film: actors playing unusual or interesting characters in supporting roles. Presented in partnership between Harry Dean Stanton Fest and the Kentucky Theater, this year's festival honors actor Kim Darby, perhaps best known for her role as Mattie Ross in the 1969 film "True Grit." The event will feature a screening of that film (Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.), followed by Q& A with Darby, as well as screenings of three of her films — "Bus Riley's Back in Town," "The Strawberry Statement," and "Better Off Dead" — on Nov. 4., starting at 1 p.m. Kentucky Theatre, 214 E. Main St. www.kentuckytheatre.org/character-fest

Carnegie Classics: Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” Nov. 4. This year's Carnegie Classics book choice, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” by Philip K. Dick, is the classic book that inspired the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” directed by Ridley Scott. Humans and Replicants alike (18+) are invited to walk along the pages of Philip K. Dick's 1968 cyberpunk dystopian novel and explore sounds and visuals designed to awaken empathy and prove our humanity. Guests can escape the off-world colonies through special performances by Everyone Lives, Everyone Wins; Leaden Verse; and DJ David Austin. 1980s and post-apocalyptic attire is encouraged but not required. 7-11 p.m. Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning, 251 West Second St. carnegiecenterlex.org

× Expand "All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsberg," a play by Tony-winning playwright Rupert Holmes, comes to the EKU Center for the Arts on Nov. 4. Photo furnished

“All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.” Nov. 4. In this play by Tony-Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, Supreme Court Justice “RBG” welcomes a friend of the family to her cozy chambers to convey, over the course of 90 fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials: losing her mother the day before she graduated as valedictorian of her Brooklyn high school; being one of only nine young women studying law at Harvard while also raising a daughter and helping her husband battle cancer; fighting for women's rights in the 1970s before condescending all-male courts; and taking courageous stands for human rights as a voice of reason amid a splintering and increasingly politicized Supreme Court. 7:30 p.m. EKU Center for the Arts, 822 Hall Drive, Richmond, Ky. www.ekucenter.org

An Evening With Chef Karen Akunowicz and Chef Sam Fore. Nov. 6. Chef Sam Fore will bring her friend, the 2018 James Beard Foundation award-winning chef and owner/proprietor of Boston restaurant Fox & the Knife Karen Akunowicz, to town for a special five-course dinner in The Snackeasy, the private event space at Fore's new restaurant, Tuk Tuk Snack Shop. Guests will enjoy a dinner prepared by chefs Fore and Akunowicz, featuring recipes from Akunowicz's new cookbook, "Crave:Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds." 6 p.m. Tuk Tuk Snack Shop, 124 Malabu Dr. Click here for tickets.

UK Department of Theatre and Dance: “Good.” Nov. 9-11. Professor Halder, a scholar of German literature, is a good man. People tell him so, even as they come to him to burn his books. Set in 1930s Germany, this play explores the creeping growth of fascism as it trickles poison into the ear and tells us that “others are the problem.” The good professor must make some choices to protect his books and his life. “Good” is a fever dream that examines how self-preservation can lead to self-destruction. "If I am not for myself, then who is for me?" says Halder. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. UK College of Fine Arts Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu

Studio Players: "A Visit From Scarface." Nov. 9-12, 17-19, 24-26. The year is 1930 and Ben Hecht, the famous Hollywood writer, has just finished his screenplay for a movie produced by Howard Hughes called "Scarface," loosely based on the real-life story of Al Capone. Hecht considers the script to be the best he’s ever written. It all looks like a Hollywood ending…until the script disappears…only to turn up in the hands of two of Capone’s men who have been sent by Al to have a little “talk” with Ben. Opening night, Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m. Carriage House Theatre, 154 Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org/

University of Kentucky Department of Theatre and Dance: “Little Women.” Nov. 16-18. “You can be lonely in a crowd, if it's not the right crowd,” says Jo in this sparkling stage version of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel about the March sisters. Playwright Kate Hamill (The Wall Street Journal’s 2021 Playwright of the Year) honors the spirit of Alcott's original story while freshly interpreting it for a new era. This adaptation will have audiences falling in love with Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy all over again as they grow from young girls to little women. 7:30 p.m. Thurs.-Fri.; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sat. UK College of Fine Arts Guignol Theatre, 465 Rose St. finearts.uky.edu