November Gallery Hop Guide

Gallery Hop is a monthly arts event hosted by LexArts, with galleries all across town opening up their doors to the public for extended Friday evening hours. We've outlined over a dozen recommended hop stops below; unless otherwise specified, receptions typically take place from 5-8 p.m. and are free to the public. Many galleries also feature refreshments; check with each gallery for additional details.

Backroad Botanicals: New Frescoes by Lynn Sweet. This first solo show in four years from Lexington artist Lynn Sweet showcases new frescoes explore rural landscapes and other natural vignettes, inspired by central Kentucky and beyond. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com

Unlearn Fear + Hate Gallery Exhibit. This community project marks the final chapter of the Unlearn Fear + Hate movement spearheaded by Transylvania University professors Kurt Gohde and Kremena Todorova. The exhibit features art created during a series of coloring parties, where participants were invited to color pages adorned with images of plants indigenous to Kentucky that have medicinal properties. The colored pages have been turned into physical and digital art display coordinated by the professors; the exhibit will also highlight other artistic projects spearheaded by the creative duo, including Unlearn Fear + Hate and Love Letter to the World. Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.kurtandkremena.com

The 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day. Church members submitted photos and stories of themselves, friends and family members who have served or are currently serving in any branch of the military for this exhibit honoring the men and women who served their country with courage and selflessness. Christ Church Cathedral, 166 Market St. www.ccclex.org

Longer Table Exhibit. The “Longer Table” interactive art piece at the Plantory centers the voices, lives, and experiences of refugees. The table will present cases of refugees highlighted by AIUSA, offer information on the global refugee crisis, and provide spaces for dialogue with directly-impacted individuals and refugee resettlement workers. The Plantory, 501 W. Sixth Street, Suite 250.

Winding Down. Heike Pickett Gallery is hosting one final exhibition before closing the doors to both its Lexington and Versailles galleries after 35 years at the end of this year. The exhibit, Winding Down, features Lexington multimedia artists Steve Armstrong, Ron Isaacs and Lawrence Tarpey, using materials that range from hand-carved and constructed wood to birch plywood and clayboard. Heike Pickett Gallery, 400 E. Vine St. www.heikepickettgallery.com

Arcadia by Donald Perkins. This exhibit features the work of Central Kentucky photographer Donald Perkins, whose photography reflects his passions for hiking, kayaking, landscapes, wildlife and wildflowers. The John G. Irvin Gallery at Central Bank, 300 West Vine St. (859) 253-6346.

Day of the Dead Exhibition. This annual exhibition brings together the rich visual traditions of this holiday that celebrates the memories of family, friends and public figures. Presented in conjunction with the Living Arts and Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival, this exhibit features artists of Latino heritage or artists that create in response to the Mexican celebration, Dia de los Muertos. The Living Arts & Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org

Gallery Hop with High on Coffee and Art. Part cafe, part retail shop representing more than 170 artists, High on Art will feature specials and sales all day in conjunction with Gallery Hop, as well as complimentary snacks after 5 p.m. High on Coffee and Art, 523 E. High St. www.highonartandcoffee.com

Heartstrings Gala Show. Brightly colored cartoon dreams by artist Celery Jones, ranging from 5" to 5' tall, will provide a colorful backdrop for this pop-up Gallery Hop show, while featured dancers Safiya Nawaar, Emily Marie and Cyra will perform a mix of traditional Middle Eastern and Interpretive dance and local musicians/vocalists George Wakim, Vanessa Davis and Michael Tyree perform live music during this event. All the featured art will be available for sale. Arabesque World Dance, 451 B Chair Ave. www.arabesquelex.com

Interludes - Art Inspired by Music. Artists Chris Brannock, Mary Louise Dean, Kathy Rees Johnson and Patrick McNeese allowed music to influence the form, textures and colors in their drawings and paintings for this exhibit that explores the intersection of art and music. The artists’ diverse affinities for music - from Danish folk tunes to classical pieces - makes an intriguing mix of artwork. M.S. Rezny Studio/Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrezny.com

Gallery Hop with Mind Over Body Studio. Mind Over Body Studio, a pilates, yoga, meditation and healing arts studio, has set up a new LexArts Gallery Hop location at the downtown multi-use office space and creative studio Base110. The studio will host a Gallery Hop exhibit featuring art from Janese Derrough, J. Cletus Wilcox, Parker Harlowe, Boo Hardy and Imperfect Art by Beth Thomas and returning artists Tash Suter, Michelle Newby Armstrong, Presley Sanders, Elizabeth Denholm and Jennye Stubblefield. There will also be jazz music and refreshments. Base110, 110 W. Vine St. www.mindoverbodystudio.com

Something Pretty. Artists Stephen Rolfe Powell, Tiffany Calvert, Angela Dufresne, Justin Favela, and HuiMeng Wang in an exhibition seeking to complicate and confront the the notion of "pretty." Exhibition curated by Transylvania University assistant professor of art history, Emily Elizabeth Goodman, PhD. Morlan Gallery, 300 North Broadway. www.transy.edu/about/morlan

Kayla Weber Solo Show. Kayla’s newest collection is centered around Kentucky with horse racing scenes, landscapes of the state’s rolling hills and abstract horse heads. The show also includes abstracts and flower paintings in a bright, bold color palette with thick acrylic textures. Hunt Morgan House, 201 N. Mill St. www.kaylaweberart.com