November tadoo List

GIGS

*At print time, the new Cosmic Charlie’s location was still under construction – follow the venue’s Facebook page for updates on any shows listed here that may be moved due to construction delays.

× Expand British trip-hop pioneer Tricky started his career as an early collaborator for Massive Attack before embarking on a solo career in the mid-1990s. He’ll open for A Perfect Circle, the group fronted by Tool’s Maynard Keenan, at Rupp Arena on Nov. 3. Photo furnished

A Perfect Circle/Tricky. Nov. 3. A Perfect Circle formed in 1999 with principal members Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide) and Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), creating a fluid band where lineups were free to shift with each ensuing album. English producer and trip-hop pioneer Tricky started his career as part of Massive Attack before embarking on a successful solo career. He is known for his dark, layered musical style blending disparate cultural influences and genres, including hip hop, alternative and reggae. 8 p.m., Rupp Arena, 430 West Vine St. www.rupparena.com (859) 233-3535

Bully. Nov. 3. Led by front woman Alicia Bognanno, Bully is a three-piece Nashville-based band that deals raw, power-packed songs that “feel like perfect anthems for a generation still learning to harness the power of resistance.” The show also features the psychedelic rock trio Johnny Conqueroo, which reportedly “gave the Lexington music scene a whiplash as a trio of high school kids” (Lexington Herald-Leader, 2017), and GRLwood, self-described as “a two-piece band of Kentucky- fried queerdos, wailing at max capacity.” 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Ghostland Observatory. Nov. 4. Ghostland Observatory’s entire approach to music – sonically, aesthetically, conceptually – is a melding of the two distinctly different personalities of its two members, Thomas Ross Turner and Aaron Behrens. Whereas Turner, the producer/drummer/keyboardist of the duo, finds solace in the minimal, bleak cable-patch squawks of Karlheinz Stockhausen and the analog disco-thump of Giorgio Moroder, Behrens’ interests lie more along the lines of psychedelia, rock and various country and blues artists. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Morning Teleportation. Nov. 9. Morning Teleportation formed in 2005 when Tiger Merrit moved from Chicago to Bowling Green, Kentucky, for college and met up with childhood friend Travis Goodwin. From the beginning the band has been a roller coaster ride of rock ‘n’ roll sound traveling in and out of psychedelia, indie rock and jazz. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave.* www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Esme Patterson. Nov. 9. Patterson’s musical career sprang from Colorado’s mountains when she co-founded Denver’s beloved indie-folk ensemble Paper Bird. After four albums and perpetual touring, Patterson set a new course. In 2012, she wove local talents, including Nathaniel Rateliff, into her first solo release “All Princes, I.” Her 2014 release, “Woman to Woman,” rounded out previously one-dimensional females from popular songs. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. Nov. 13. This southern Indiana-based band consists of ordained minister, Kentucky colonel and virtuoso guitarist Reverend Peyton; his wife, “Washboard” Breezy, who plays the washboard using golf gloves with thimbles attached; and distant cousin Aaron “Cuz” Persinger, who plays a small drum kit, augmented with a five-gallon plastic bucket fitted with drum hardware. 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave.* www.cosmic-charlies.com (859) 333-4817

Aaron Lee Tasjan. Nov. 14. East Nashville-based musician Aaron Lee Tasjan has always considered himself a songwriter first and foremost, writing his own off-kilter, folk-inflected songs since he picked up his first acoustic as a teen guitar prodigy. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

The Wooks (album release). Nov. 16. The Wooks create music that captures “the sounds of what we love most about life: the trails, the waterways, the mountains, and those friends and loved ones that we share our music and time with.” The sounds of traditional mountain music, Bluegrass and old-time, as well as influences of rock ‘n’ roll and jam bands can be found in their high-energy music. This show is a celebration of the release of the group’s sophomore album, “Glory Bound.” 8 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave.* www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

× Expand Lexington’s leading R&B-flavored pop group Joslyn & the Sweet Compression celebrates the release of its debut album on Nov. 17 at The Burl. Photo furnished

Joslyn and the Sweet Compression (album release). Nov. 17. Lexington’s Joslyn Hampton and her band, The Sweet Compression, deliver a powerhouse and hook-filled mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop. Anchored by a mix of veteran musicians (guitarist Marty Charters and bassist Smith Donaldson) and exciting young talent (Rashawn Fleming on drums and Steve Holloman on keyboards), the group celebrates the release of its debut album. Lexington psych rock stalwarts Magnolia Boulevard will open. 8 p.m. The Burl, 375 Thompson Road. www.theburlky.com (859) 447-8166

Toubab Krewe. Nov. 24. Formed in 2005, the instrumental band Toubab Krewe blends musical stylings of West Africa with jammy, jazzy American musical styles. The Asheville, North Carolina-based group has tenaciously honed its craft through relentless touring and a fierce dedication to carving out something it can truly call its own. The fruits of this hard work can be heard on their latest release, “Stylo,” which reflects the many miles and musical journeys that have transpired since their previous studio album, “TK2.” 9 p.m. Cosmic Charlie’s, 105 W. Loudon Ave.* www.cosmic-charlies.com. (859) 333-4817

Chris Knight/Tyler Booth. Nov. 30. Knight’s first album of new material in four years, “Little Victories” is a record of blunt honesty and the raw rural poetry of an artist who has come into his own and intends to stay. And for a performer who’s been compared over the years to Johnny Cash, John Prine, Steve Earle and Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen, Knight now has carved his own idiosyncratic sound and sensibility out of the dirt road American dream. He will be joined by up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Tyler Booth. 7p.m. Austin City Saloon, 2350 Woodhill Drive. (859) 266-6891

ART & EXHIBITS

Gallery Hop. Nov. 16. This monthly event brings thousands of locals and visitors together to celebrate art throughout the evening. Dozens of local galleries, museums and non-traditional exhibit spaces will be open to the public, with each site presenting a new exhibit for each Hop. Many will have food and drink available. 5-8 p.m. Various locations. A list of venues and an interactive map can be found at www.galleryhoplex.com

PRHBTN Gallery Exhibit. On display through Nov. 18. Since its inception in 2011, PRHBTN has brought over a dozen artists from around the world to create murals. Now in its eighth year, this public art and mural festival also curates and presents a local and regional art show at the Lexington Art League gallery each year. Gallery hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Fri. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat-Sun. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lexington Art League, 209 Castlewood Drive. www.lexingtonartleague.org (859) 254-7024

× Expand This tissue paper-and-glue piece by Justin Favela is part of the “Something Pretty” exhibit currently on display at Transylvania University’s Morlan Gallery. Image furnished

Something Pretty. On display through Dec. 4. This exhibition, curated by Transylvania University assistant professor of art history Emily Elizabeth Goodman, Ph.D., seeks to complicate the notion of the word “pretty” by bringing together artists whose work engages with the aesthetics of prettiness yet undercuts the diminutive and dismissive connotations of the label. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m., weekdays. Morlan Gallery, 300 N. Broadway. www.transy.edu/about/arts/morlan (859) 233-8142

Revisited ‘18. On display Nov. 20-Dec. 31. A variety of media and subject matter will offer an abundance of visual stimulation for the festive season. Artists featured include Jan Durham, Melissa T. Hall, Kathy Rees Johnson, Marco Logsdon, Mary Rezny, Michael Wayne, Carleton Wing and Laverne Zabielski , collectively utilizing mediums that include oil and acrylic, watercolor and pastel, photography, photo mixed media, fiber art, artists books, collage and more. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m.; Sat., 1-4 p.m. and by appointment. M.S. Rezny Gallery, 903 Manchester St. www.msrenzy.com (859) 252-4647

× Expand This fresco by Lexington artist Lynn Sweet, titled “Fields of Gold,” is among the works that will be on display at “Backroad Botanicals,” Sweet’s upcoming solo show at New Editions Gallery. Image furnished

Backroad Botanicals: New Frescoes by Lynn Sweet. On display Nov. 16-Dec. 22. This first solo show in four years from Lexington artist Lynn Sweet showcases new frescoes that continue to explore rural landscapes in the United States and beyond. An opening reception will take place in conjunction with Gallery Hop Nov. 16. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. New Editions Gallery, 500 W. Short St. www.neweditionsgallery.com (859) 266-2766

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead Sculpture and 2D Artwork. On display through Nov. 24. Presented in conjunction with the Living Arts and Science Center’s Day of the Dead Festival (Nov. 1), this exhibition brings together the rich visual traditions of the Mexican holiday Dia de los Muertos, which celebrates the memories of family, friends and other public figures. The multi-media exhibition features artists of Latino heritage and other artists making work in response to the Mexican holiday, including Jade Hollis, Victor Palomino, Adan Utrera, Debi Warford, John Darko, Tammy Wampler, Sarah A. Buzo, Rene M. Hales, Larry Grannis, Agustin Zarate, Maria Tinnell, Blake Eames and Debra Booker. Gallery hours: Mon.-Fri.: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org (859) 252-5222

THEATRE & PERFORMANCE

Lexington Children’s Theatre: “The Snowy Day (and Other Stories).” Nov. 4, 10-11. Life is full of adventure, if only you look for it. This celebration of the seasons of life features musical numbers, shadow puppetry and heart-warming characters from the award-winning children’s books by Ezra Jack Keats. 2 and 7 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Lexington Children’s Theatre, 418 W. Short St. www.lctonstage.org (859) 254-4546

Studio Players: “Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play.” Nov. 8-11, 16-19, 23-25. Repressed impulses burst their corsets in this clever spoof of Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.” 8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Carriage House Theater, 154 W. Bell Court. www.studioplayers.org (859) 225-0370

Movement Continuum: “Wild Things.” Nov. 16-18. Local contemporary dance company Movement Continuum’s latest show is an adaptation of Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are,” featuring a female Max focused on reclaiming her powerful, woman wildness. Extravagant costumes, multimedia projections and original choreography are just some of the theatrical elements that will work together to bring this classic story to life. Children are encouraged to wear their best “Wild Things” costumes to the show for photos with the main characters and a costume contest. 7 p.m. Nov. 16 and 17; 2 p.m. Nov. 18. Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St. www.lexarts.org (859) 425-2550

“Short Plays.” Nov. 17. UK Art Museum presents two newly commissioned 20-minute plays based on Ralph Eugene Meatyard’s photographs. In “Happy House” by Kara Lee Corthron, a house can hold just so much – furniture, folks, mysteries, memories, fire and fury – that sometimes it feels like it’s about to burst. Other times, it might just deflate. Come sit a spell and you decide about the feel of this here house. “False Face” by Silas House focuses on Jacob, a young man who has been traumatized by events both explosive and quiet. He tells us his story – at least what he wants us to know of it – by exploring the nature of fear and the lack of nuanced thought in contemporary society. 2 p.m. Art Museum at the University of Kentucky, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-5716

LexPhil: Made in America. Nov. 16. LexPhil celebrates the work of living American composers and legacy of American music, pairing works by American masters Joan Tower and Aaron Copland with Mozart’s Symphony No. 31, “Paris,” and Ravel’s jazz-inspired Piano Concerto in G Major, performed by emerging pianist Tengku Irfan. 7:30 p.m. Singletary Center for The Arts, 405 Rose St. www.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

Mecca presents “1,001 Nights.” Nov. 18. Rakadu Dance Theatre and Mecca Live Studio present this trip-across-the-globe dance performance, showcasing a blend of new works and classics from their repertoire, this year featuring guest artists Amel Tafsour and Dalia Carella. 7 p.m. Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center, 300 E. Third St. www.lexingtonlyric.com (859) 280-2201

UK Theatre Department: “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1. Meet “the boy who never grew up” as he faces swashbuckling pirates and a fearless young girl, all while discovering who he’s meant to be. Cheeky banter and magical star stuff make for a whimsical original story. 7:30 p.m. Guignol Theater, 465 Rose St. wwww.finearts.uky.edu (859) 257-4929

FILM, LITERATURE & OTHER

Day of the Dead Festival. Nov. 1. This community event brings together individuals, groups, students and teachers from the Latino and non-Latino communities to celebrate and experience the rich visual, musical, dance and culinary traditions of a holiday celebrated in Mexico and parts of Central America and South America. The event will include live music and dance performances, traditional food, hands-on crafts, art exhibits and a gallery talk by participating artists, a candlelight parade, an exhibition of altars in the Old Episcopal Burying Ground and more. 5 p.m. Living Arts and Science Center, 362 N. Martin Luther King Blvd. www.lasclex.org (859) 252-5222

× Expand Phillip Faraone Getty Images 601831723AA00004_Michael_Sh Actor and musician Michael Shannon will return to Lexington – his hometown - with his New York-based rock band Corporal, for a Nov. 3 event geared to generate positive energy around the upcoming election. Photo furnished

Concert for the Commonwealth: Mid-Term Hootenanny feat. Michael Shannon and others. Nov. 3. Actor and musician Michael Shannon will return to his hometown for this event geared to generate positive energy for voting and to support progressive local candidates in advance of the upcoming mid-term election. The event was inspired by the organization Hometown Project, which seeks to connect celebrities and public figures with local candidates running in their hometowns. Shannon’s band, Corporal, will perform a set of music, along with Kentucky acts Brett Ratliff, Big Maracas, Small Batch and J.D. Green. 7 p.m. tadoo Lounge (Smiley Pete Publishing headquarters), 434 Old Vine St.

Stan Brakhage: Media, Meditation and Collage. Nov. 5. The Lexington Film League Showcase at 21c presents selections from experimental filmmaker Stan Brakhage’s catalog on 16mm. With an artistic career spanning five decades, Brakhage (1933–2003) began making films in the 1950s and emerged as a foremost figure in American experimental film during the 1960s. His work attends to the physiological act of seeing, with non-narrative films that are explosions of color and light, and range from seconds to hours long. Scenes, objects and visual experiences from everyday life transform into the mythical and universal and are thematically based in life, sex, death and spirituality. 7 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel Lexington, 167 Main St.

Carnegie Classics: “Frankenstein.” Nov. 3. This immersive event offers an opportunity to walk through the pages of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year. AthensWest Theatre Company will present two short pop-up plays, adapted by Bo List and directed by Joe Ferrell; found-object artist and iconic sculptor Robert Morgan will create the mate that Victor’s monster always wanted; Leaden Verse will perform an electric light and sound show; and David Austin of Thank You for Coming to Our Parties will bring the goth-rock to prove our hearts still beat. Attendees are encouraged to dress as your favorite version of the monster or monster’s mate, or in your darkest, gothic garb. Featuring a Monster Mashed potato bar, little franks, and an open bar with steins of beer and signature cocktails. 7 p.m. Carnegie Center, 251 W. Second St.

Kentucky Proud Book Discussion: “Taking Shergar.” Nov. 14. The Fayette County Cooperative Extension of the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment has partnered with The University Press of Kentucky for Kentucky Proud Evenings, a series of monthly author talks. In “Taking Shergar,” award-winning author Milton Toby tells the infamous story of the theft of the renowned Irish Thoroughbred stallion Shergar through conspiracy theories, possible suspects and other details from the unsolved case. 6 p.m. Fayette County Extension Office, 1140 Harry Sykes Way. www.fayette.ca.uky.edu (859) 257-5582

Cranksgiving Alley Cat Race. Nov. 11. This “food drive on two wheels” is part bike ride, part food drive and part scavenger hunt. Join others for a fun ride through Lexington to multiple grocery stores with the goal of picking up non-perishables for the holiday season. Participants begin at Bicycle Face (331 E. Short St.) and end at Broomwagon (800 N. Limestone) for food and drinks. Noon. www.cranksgiving.org

Kentucky Book Festival. Nov. 12-17. The Kentucky Book Festival is a six-day literary celebration presented by the Kentucky Humanities Council. The event features nearly a full week of readings, cocktail parties, luncheons and other events highlighting Kentucky’s vibrant literary community. The festival kicks off on Nov. 12 with an event at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning focusing on “New Kentucky Poetry and Prose” and culminates with the Book Fair at the Lexington Convention Center on Nov. 17, during which dozens of Kentucky authors will sell and discuss their books. Visit www.kyhumanities.org/kentuckybookfestival.html for a full schedule of events. Various venues.

Lexington Junior League Holly Day Market. Nov. 30-Dec. 2. The biggest holiday shopping event in Central Kentucky, the Holly Day Market brings together nearly 100 vendors from across the country to give shoppers the opportunity to buy all their holiday gifts in one location. Daily events include photos with Santa; workshops on bow-making, door hangers and holiday florals; a wreath auction; kid-friendly holiday craft sessions and more. 6 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 5 p.m. Sun. Lexington Convention Center, 430 West Vine St. www.lexjrleague.com(859) 233-4567