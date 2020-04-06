One-Time Yard Waste Pick-Up Scheduled for April 8 and 15

Lexington will offer a one-time yard waste pickup in April, starting this week.

On April 3, Mayor Linda Gorton announced that the city will offer a one-time residential curbside pick-up of yard waste. Although the city had initially said there would be no yard waste pickups throughout April, one time residential curbside pickup.

“It’s spring. Everyone wants to clean out their yard. To meet that need we have organized a special pickup day in April for everyone who has city waste pickup,” Gorton said in the press release. “Please put everything in paper yard waste bags or your Lenny to make it as easy as possible to pick up.”

On Wed., April 8, crews will be picking up yard waste for those who typically have their city garbage pick-up on Mondays and Tuesdays. On Wed., April 15, crews will be picking up yard waste for those who typically have their city garbage pick-up on Thursdays and Fridays. According to a press release, there will only be one pick-up per residential household.

Yard waste pickup was suspended on March 23 to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. This decision was made to protect the employees who perform the service, as they also pick up garbage for the city. Donated personal protective equipment, which is in demand nationwide, has been given to waste management employees for the one-time yard waste pick-ups.

Lexington residents are also able to drop off their yard waste at the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility located 4216 Hedger Lane. Hours are Mon., Tues., Thurs. and Fri., 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

While there is typically a limit to how much yard waste can be dropped off at the Haley Pike facility, during the time of the COVID-19 crisis that limit has been waived. Those who would like to drop their waste off at the center can put the material in yard waste bags.