Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, August 2021

TOP SELLING PROPERTY: 1629 ASHWOOD RD. $1,700,000
40502
1629 Ashwood Rd. $1,700,000
1852 Lakewood Dr. $1,567,500
4 Lansdowne Estates $1,050,000
1329 Cooper Dr. $935,000
795 Lakeshore Dr. $925,000
924 The Curtilage $925,000
512 Culpepper Rd. $899,000
617 Summershade Cir. $872,500
1234 Cooper Dr. $815,000
3517 Castlegate Wynd $790,000
344 Queensway Dr. $775,000
3314 Brookhill Cir. $729,000
2369 The Woods Ln. $691,000
627 Tateswood Dr. $650,000
2105 Woodley Cir. $650,000
433 Bristol Rd. $640,000
1232 Taborlake Cv. $590,000
323 Cross Ln. $550,000
1235 Lakewood Dr. $517,500
235 Cochran Rd. $484,500
45 Richmond Ave. $483,000
256 Bassett Ave. $468,000
645 Montclair Dr. $461,000
413 Culpepper Rd. $459,900
354 Garden Rd. $449,000
3208 Tates Creek Rd. $449,000
1104 Taborlake Dr. $445,000
422 Queensway Dr. $440,000
604 Kastle Rd. $435,000
304 Chinoe Rd. $415,000
3421 Fleetwood Dr. $415,000
3382 Pepperhill Rd. $400,000
729 Providence Rd. $399,000
39 Richmond Ave. $387,500
830 Tremont Ave. $387,000
3415 Brookhaven Dr. $385,000
3393 Pepperhill Rd. $366,000
304 Chinoe Rd. $365,000
443 Henry Clay Blvd. $358,000
819 Cramer Ave. $355,000
799 Robin Rd. $350,000
551 Albany Rd. $346,500
750 Sherwood Dr. $342,000
145 Victory Ave. $338,000
680 Providence Rd. $330,000
3356 Hunter Rd. $309,000
3412 Hunter Cir. $306,000
328 Memory Ln. $289,000
405 Kingswood $275,000
352 Park Ave. $243,500
337 Preston Ave. $240,000
323 Memory Ln. $235,000
617 Baldwin Ave. $220,000
427 Kentucky Ct. $215,000
3401 Simcoe Dr. $170,000
107 Hazel Ave. $160,000
40503
105 Edgemoor Dr. $669,000
785 Wellington Way $565,000
105 Shady Ln. $525,000
3116 Comanche Trl. $510,000
137 Cherokee Park $500,000
668 Shasta Cir. $420,000
3240 Cornwall Dr. $400,000
762 Cindy Blair Way $385,000
147 Goodrich Ave. $370,000
1965 Westmeath Pl. $341,100
659 Graviss Ct. $335,000
663 Graviss Ct. $335,000
3201 Cornwall Dr. $332,500
568 Hadlow St. $315,000
449 Potomac Dr. $297,000
3394 Fraserdale Dr. $288,000
126 Lackawanna Rd. $267,400
3441 Aldershot Dr. $265,000
438 Plymouth Dr. $235,000
3421 Holwyn Rd. $235,000
2378 Heather Way $215,000
519 Monticello Blvd. $220,000
40504
4204 John Alden Ln. $439,000
1272 Nice Dr. $160,100
40508
601 E. Main St. $930,000
146 E. Bell Ct. $767,000
214 E. Bell Ct. $396,000
40513
3212 Cashiers Ct. $1,260,000
1301 Smyrna Ln. $835,000
3104 Chadbourn Ln. $715,000
3113 Hemingway Ln. $690,000
4029 Peppertree Dr. $650,000
3286 Malone Dr. $580,000
2228 Shannawood Dr. $550,000
3350 Mantilla Dr. $491,000
4929 Waynes Blvd. $460,000
3304 Pastern Ct. $450,077
4200 Nutmeg Dr. $426,000
3454 Snaffle Rd. $425,000
2824 Ashbrooke Dr. $420,000
2188 Sallee Dr. $419,000
2249 Mangrove Dr. $415,000
3929 Palomar Cove Ln. $324,900
2268 Valencia Dr. $320,000
3900 Lyon Dr. $300,000
3529 Mcnair Way $298,000
3310 Snaffle Rd. $275,000
2513 Ashbrooke Dr. $248,375
40514
2104 Dresden Ct. $413,700
4708 Scenicview Rd. $385,000
4205 Mattea Ct. $320,900
2005 Lampton Cir. $315,000
4276 Clemens Dr. $285,000
40515
2305 Heywood Pl. $717,500
2296 Abbeywood Rd. $600,000
4938 Hartland Pkwy. $570,000
4866 Wyndhurst Rd. $560,000
4525 Biltmore Pl. $515,000
964 Hammock Oak Ln. $497,000
4408 Breakwater Ct. $486,000
913 Calypso Breeze Dr. $454,000
4404 Biltmore Pl. $435,000
1070 Forest Lake Dr. $425,000
2360 Woodfield Cir. $420,000
3604 Afton Pl. $420,000
561 Alderbrook Way $417,000
4624 Longbridge Ln. $412,000
2348 Golden Oak Dr. $397,000
4369 River Oak Trl. $376,100
4561 Windstar Way. $375,000
505 Ridgewater Ct. $374,000
3600 Boxlea Way $366,500
956 Fiddler Creek Way $366,100
332 Meadowcrest Park $365,400
5036 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $354,000
2320 Hartland Parkside Dr. $340,000
1073 Stowbridge Ln. $340,000
4505 Callaway Ct. $335,000
4812 Coral Creek Cir. $335,000
4013 Whitewater Dr. $330,000
4513 Windstar Way $328,000
4236 Ridgewater Dr. $327,500
920 Calypso Breeze Dr. $323,000
4368 River Oak Trl. $320,000
424 Meadowcrest Park $305,500
4072 Kenesaw Dr. $305,000
4721 Cypress Creek Cir. $295,000
257 Southpoint Dr. $295,000
1121 Buttonwood Ct. $295,000
1123 Rockbridge Rd. $290,000
1248 Kenesaw Village Dr. $290,000
4632 Spring Creek Dr. $285,000
4624 Spring Creek Dr. $285,000
937 Cherrywood Dr. $283,000
4053 Kenesaw Dr. $272,400
852 Edgewood Dr. $268,000
308 Ashmoor Dr. $242,000
3425 Woodspring Dr. $223,250
4676 Hathway Dr. $220,000
971 Fairhaven Dr. $182,000
40517
3420 Lansdowne Dr. $325,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.