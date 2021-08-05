Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, August 2021

by

40502

1629 Ashwood Rd. $1,700,000

1852 Lakewood Dr. $1,567,500

4 Lansdowne Estates  $1,050,000

1329 Cooper Dr. $935,000

795 Lakeshore Dr. $925,000

924 The Curtilage  $925,000

512 Culpepper Rd. $899,000

617 Summershade Cir. $872,500

1234 Cooper Dr. $815,000

3517 Castlegate Wynd $790,000

344 Queensway Dr. $775,000

3314 Brookhill Cir. $729,000

2369 The Woods Ln. $691,000

627 Tateswood Dr. $650,000

2105 Woodley Cir. $650,000

433 Bristol Rd. $640,000

1232 Taborlake Cv. $590,000

323 Cross Ln. $550,000

1235 Lakewood Dr. $517,500

235 Cochran Rd. $484,500

45 Richmond Ave. $483,000

256 Bassett Ave. $468,000

645 Montclair Dr. $461,000

413 Culpepper Rd. $459,900

354 Garden Rd. $449,000

3208 Tates Creek Rd. $449,000

1104 Taborlake Dr. $445,000

422 Queensway Dr. $440,000

604 Kastle Rd. $435,000

304 Chinoe Rd. $415,000

3421 Fleetwood Dr. $415,000

3382 Pepperhill Rd. $400,000

729 Providence Rd. $399,000

39 Richmond Ave. $387,500

830 Tremont Ave. $387,000

3415 Brookhaven Dr. $385,000

3393 Pepperhill Rd. $366,000

304 Chinoe Rd. $365,000

443 Henry Clay Blvd. $358,000

819 Cramer Ave. $355,000

799 Robin Rd. $350,000

551 Albany Rd. $346,500

750 Sherwood Dr. $342,000

145 Victory Ave. $338,000

680 Providence Rd. $330,000

3356 Hunter Rd. $309,000

3412 Hunter Cir. $306,000

328 Memory Ln. $289,000

405 Kingswood  $275,000

352 Park Ave. $243,500

337 Preston Ave. $240,000

323 Memory Ln. $235,000

617 Baldwin Ave. $220,000

427 Kentucky Ct. $215,000

3401 Simcoe Dr. $170,000

107 Hazel Ave. $160,000

40503

105 Edgemoor Dr. $669,000

785 Wellington Way $565,000

105 Shady Ln. $525,000

3116 Comanche Trl. $510,000

137 Cherokee Park $500,000

668 Shasta Cir. $420,000

3240 Cornwall Dr. $400,000

762 Cindy Blair Way $385,000

147 Goodrich Ave. $370,000

1965 Westmeath Pl. $341,100

659 Graviss Ct. $335,000

663 Graviss Ct. $335,000

3201 Cornwall Dr. $332,500

568 Hadlow St. $315,000

449 Potomac Dr. $297,000

3394 Fraserdale Dr. $288,000

126 Lackawanna Rd. $267,400

3441 Aldershot Dr. $265,000

438 Plymouth Dr. $235,000

3421 Holwyn Rd. $235,000

2378 Heather Way $215,000

519 Monticello Blvd. $220,000

40504

4204 John Alden Ln. $439,000

1272 Nice Dr. $160,100

40508

601 E. Main St. $930,000

146 E. Bell Ct. $767,000

214 E. Bell Ct. $396,000

40513

3212 Cashiers Ct. $1,260,000

1301 Smyrna Ln. $835,000

3104 Chadbourn Ln. $715,000

3113 Hemingway Ln. $690,000

4029 Peppertree Dr. $650,000

3286 Malone Dr. $580,000

2228 Shannawood Dr. $550,000

3350 Mantilla Dr. $491,000

4929 Waynes Blvd. $460,000

3304 Pastern Ct. $450,077

4200 Nutmeg Dr. $426,000

3454 Snaffle Rd. $425,000

2824 Ashbrooke Dr. $420,000

2188 Sallee Dr. $419,000

2249 Mangrove Dr. $415,000

3929 Palomar Cove Ln. $324,900

2268 Valencia Dr. $320,000

3900 Lyon Dr. $300,000

3529 Mcnair Way $298,000

3310 Snaffle Rd. $275,000

2513 Ashbrooke Dr. $248,375

40514

2104 Dresden Ct. $413,700

4708 Scenicview Rd. $385,000

4205 Mattea Ct. $320,900

2005 Lampton Cir. $315,000

4276 Clemens Dr. $285,000

40515

2305 Heywood Pl. $717,500

2296 Abbeywood Rd. $600,000

4938 Hartland Pkwy. $570,000

4866 Wyndhurst Rd. $560,000

4525 Biltmore Pl. $515,000

964 Hammock Oak Ln. $497,000

4408 Breakwater Ct. $486,000

913 Calypso Breeze Dr. $454,000

4404 Biltmore Pl. $435,000

1070 Forest Lake Dr. $425,000

2360 Woodfield Cir. $420,000

3604 Afton Pl. $420,000

561 Alderbrook Way $417,000

4624 Longbridge Ln. $412,000

2348 Golden Oak Dr. $397,000

4369 River Oak Trl. $376,100

4561 Windstar Way. $375,000

505 Ridgewater Ct. $374,000

3600 Boxlea Way $366,500

956 Fiddler Creek Way $366,100

332 Meadowcrest Park $365,400

5036 Magnolia Gardens Pl. $354,000

2320 Hartland Parkside Dr. $340,000

1073 Stowbridge Ln. $340,000

4505 Callaway Ct. $335,000

4812 Coral Creek Cir. $335,000

4013 Whitewater Dr. $330,000

4513 Windstar Way $328,000

4236 Ridgewater Dr.  $327,500

920 Calypso Breeze Dr. $323,000

4368 River Oak Trl. $320,000

424 Meadowcrest Park $305,500

4072 Kenesaw Dr. $305,000

4721 Cypress Creek Cir. $295,000

257 Southpoint Dr. $295,000

1121 Buttonwood Ct. $295,000

1123 Rockbridge Rd. $290,000

1248 Kenesaw Village Dr. $290,000

4632 Spring Creek Dr. $285,000

4624 Spring Creek Dr. $285,000

937 Cherrywood Dr. $283,000

4053 Kenesaw Dr. $272,400

852 Edgewood Dr. $268,000

308 Ashmoor Dr. $242,000

3425 Woodspring Dr. $223,250

4676 Hathway Dr. $220,000

971 Fairhaven Dr. $182,000

40517

3420 Lansdowne Dr. $325,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

