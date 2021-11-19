Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2021

40502
396 Sherman Ave. $152,500
519 Central Ave. $276,500
709 Sunset Dr. $285,000
419 Henry Clay Blvd. $300,000
805 Sherwood Dr. $319,000
138 Bassett Ave. $327,500
3213 Lansdowne Dr. $409,900
181 Preston Ave. $420,000
205 Desha Rd. $430,400
723 Cramer Ave. $459,500
3398 Pepperhill Rd. $495,000
336 Garden Rd. $500,000
501 Lakeshore Dr. $584,000
764 Malabu Dr. $590,000
770Cooper Dr. $675,000
2920 Sweet William Ct. $685,000
2064 Norborne Dr. $807,000
1559 Lakewood Ct. $850,000
100 Chinoe Rd. $900,000
1716 Bon Air Dr. $1,050,000
40503
3446 Wallingford Ct. $140,000
524 Monticello Blvd. $157,000
813 Tomahawk Trl. $160,000
201 Albany Rd. $190,000
604 Worcester Rd. $200,000
3491 Boston Rd. $237,500
3336 Drayton Pl. $255,000
3385 Drayton Pl. $261,500
921 Bravington Way $280,000
3425 Fraserdale Dr. $290,000
2017 Summerhayes Ct. $295,000
581 Wellington Gardens Dr. $295,000
2351 Heather Way $295,000
577 Wellington Gardens Dr. $305,000
1605 Elizabeth St. $309,000
1937 Bellefonte Dr. $314,000
3032 Lappin Ln. $325,000
2000 St. Stephens Green $338,000
546 Arcadia Park $382,000
130 Goodrich Ave. $385,000
351 Greenbriar Rd. $440,000
111 Tahoma Rd. $515,000
40504
1130 Kelsey Dr. $90,000
2375 Le Havre Rd. $127,500
4125 John Alden Ln. $551,000
40508
620 Columbia Ave. $335,000
355 Woodland Ave. $369,000
40513
3672 Cottage Cir. $228,500
3533 Robinhill Way $237,100
3367 Nevius Dr. $253,000
2280 Valencia Dr. $280,000
3001 Dunnston Ln. $359,000
3368 Lyon Dr. $479,000
3236 Ridgecane Rd. $540,000
40514
2494 Harrods Pointe Trce. $240,000
2366 Harrods Pointe Trce. $366,000
2072 Twain Ridge Dr. $405,000
40515
3481 Featheridge Dr. $155,000
963 Fairhaven Dr. $200,000
1640 Summerhill Dr. $204,000
907 Jairus Dr. $205,000
954 Jairus Dr. $205,000
901 Cherrywood Dr. $215,000
901 Cherrywood Dr. $239,000
4145 Watertrace Dr. $246,000
4804 Brennen Dr. $266,000
724 Vermillion Peak Pass $280,000
4521 Palermo Ln. $280,000
753 Fitzroy Ln. $280,000
733 Vermillion Peak Pass $290,000
4013 Clearwater Way $312,500
4736 Pompano Ln. $315,000
368 Meadowcrest Park $316,500
252 Bittersweet Way $320,000
4365 River Oak Trl. $320,000
948 Tanbark Rd. $325,000
4505 Windstar Way $326,000
889 Lauderdale Dr. $328,000
4004 Shorewater Ct. $335,000
4521 Largo Ln. $349,900
716 Rainwater Dr. $350,000
909 Seneca Park $354,000
3032 Ashley Oaks Dr. $360,000
1020 Summer Wind Ln. $376,000
4504 Alverstone Pl. $385,000
3645 Hartland Parkside Pl. $385,000
4605 Longbridge Ln. $410,000
525 Brookwater Ln. $420,000
5009 Summer Place Ct. $425,000
2132 Broadhead Pl. $440,000
1008 Holly Way $485,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.