Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2021

40502

396 Sherman Ave. $152,500

519 Central Ave. $276,500

709 Sunset Dr. $285,000

419 Henry Clay Blvd. $300,000

805 Sherwood Dr. $319,000

138 Bassett Ave. $327,500

3213 Lansdowne Dr. $409,900

181 Preston Ave. $420,000

205 Desha Rd. $430,400

723 Cramer Ave. $459,500

3398 Pepperhill Rd. $495,000

336 Garden Rd. $500,000

501 Lakeshore Dr. $584,000

764 Malabu Dr. $590,000

770Cooper Dr. $675,000

2920 Sweet William Ct. $685,000

2064 Norborne Dr. $807,000

1559 Lakewood Ct. $850,000

100 Chinoe Rd. $900,000

1716 Bon Air Dr. $1,050,000

40503

3446 Wallingford Ct. $140,000

524 Monticello Blvd. $157,000

813 Tomahawk Trl. $160,000

201 Albany Rd. $190,000

604 Worcester Rd. $200,000

3491 Boston Rd. $237,500

3336 Drayton Pl. $255,000

3385 Drayton Pl. $261,500

921 Bravington Way $280,000

3425 Fraserdale Dr. $290,000

2017 Summerhayes Ct. $295,000

581 Wellington Gardens Dr. $295,000

2351 Heather Way $295,000

577 Wellington Gardens Dr. $305,000

1605 Elizabeth St. $309,000

1937 Bellefonte Dr. $314,000

3032 Lappin Ln. $325,000

2000 St. Stephens Green $338,000

546 Arcadia Park $382,000

130 Goodrich Ave. $385,000

351 Greenbriar Rd. $440,000

111 Tahoma Rd. $515,000

40504

1130 Kelsey Dr. $90,000

2375 Le Havre Rd. $127,500

4125 John Alden Ln. $551,000

40508

620 Columbia Ave. $335,000

355 Woodland Ave. $369,000

40513

3672 Cottage Cir. $228,500

3533 Robinhill Way $237,100

3367 Nevius Dr. $253,000

2280 Valencia Dr. $280,000

3001 Dunnston Ln. $359,000

3368 Lyon Dr. $479,000

3236 Ridgecane Rd. $540,000

40514

2494 Harrods Pointe Trce. $240,000

2366 Harrods Pointe Trce. $366,000

2072 Twain Ridge Dr. $405,000

40515

3481 Featheridge Dr. $155,000

963 Fairhaven Dr. $200,000

1640 Summerhill Dr. $204,000

907 Jairus Dr. $205,000

954 Jairus Dr. $205,000

901 Cherrywood Dr. $215,000

901 Cherrywood Dr. $239,000

4145 Watertrace Dr. $246,000

4804 Brennen Dr. $266,000

724 Vermillion Peak Pass $280,000

4521 Palermo Ln. $280,000

753 Fitzroy Ln. $280,000

733 Vermillion Peak Pass $290,000

4013 Clearwater Way $312,500

4736 Pompano Ln. $315,000

368 Meadowcrest Park $316,500

252 Bittersweet Way $320,000

4365 River Oak Trl. $320,000

948 Tanbark Rd. $325,000

4505 Windstar Way $326,000

889 Lauderdale Dr. $328,000

4004 Shorewater Ct. $335,000

4521 Largo Ln. $349,900

716 Rainwater Dr. $350,000

909 Seneca Park $354,000

3032 Ashley Oaks Dr. $360,000

1020 Summer Wind Ln. $376,000

4504 Alverstone Pl. $385,000

3645 Hartland Parkside Pl. $385,000

4605 Longbridge Ln. $410,000

525 Brookwater Ln. $420,000

5009 Summer Place Ct. $425,000

2132 Broadhead Pl. $440,000

1008 Holly Way $485,000