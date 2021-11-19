Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes, December 2021

40502

396 Sherman Ave. $152,500

519 Central Ave. $276,500

709 Sunset Dr. $285,000

419 Henry Clay Blvd. $300,000

805 Sherwood Dr. $319,000

138 Bassett Ave. $327,500

3213 Lansdowne Dr. $409,900

181 Preston Ave. $420,000

205 Desha Rd. $430,400

723 Cramer Ave. $459,500

3398 Pepperhill Rd. $495,000

336 Garden Rd. $500,000

501 Lakeshore Dr. $584,000

764 Malabu Dr. $590,000

770Cooper Dr. $675,000

2920 Sweet William Ct. $685,000

2064 Norborne Dr. $807,000

1559 Lakewood Ct. $850,000

100 Chinoe Rd. $900,000

1716 Bon Air Dr. $1,050,000

40503

3446 Wallingford Ct. $140,000

524 Monticello Blvd. $157,000

813 Tomahawk Trl. $160,000

201 Albany Rd. $190,000

604 Worcester Rd. $200,000

3491 Boston Rd. $237,500

3336 Drayton Pl. $255,000

3385 Drayton Pl. $261,500

921 Bravington Way $280,000

3425 Fraserdale Dr. $290,000

2017 Summerhayes Ct. $295,000

581 Wellington Gardens Dr. $295,000

2351 Heather Way $295,000

577 Wellington Gardens Dr. $305,000

1605 Elizabeth St. $309,000

1937 Bellefonte Dr. $314,000

3032 Lappin Ln. $325,000

2000 St. Stephens Green $338,000

546 Arcadia Park $382,000

130 Goodrich Ave. $385,000

351 Greenbriar Rd. $440,000

111 Tahoma Rd. $515,000

40504

1130 Kelsey Dr. $90,000

2375 Le Havre Rd. $127,500

4125 John Alden Ln. $551,000

40508

620 Columbia Ave. $335,000

355 Woodland Ave. $369,000

40513

3672 Cottage Cir. $228,500

3533 Robinhill Way $237,100

3367 Nevius Dr. $253,000

2280 Valencia Dr. $280,000

3001 Dunnston Ln. $359,000

3368 Lyon Dr. $479,000

3236 Ridgecane Rd. $540,000

40514

2494 Harrods Pointe Trce. $240,000

2366 Harrods Pointe Trce. $366,000

2072 Twain Ridge Dr. $405,000

40515

3481 Featheridge Dr. $155,000

963 Fairhaven Dr. $200,000

1640 Summerhill Dr. $204,000

907 Jairus Dr. $205,000

954 Jairus Dr. $205,000

901 Cherrywood Dr. $215,000

901 Cherrywood Dr. $239,000

4145 Watertrace Dr. $246,000

4804 Brennen Dr. $266,000

724 Vermillion Peak Pass $280,000

4521 Palermo Ln. $280,000

753 Fitzroy Ln. $280,000

733 Vermillion Peak Pass $290,000

4013 Clearwater Way $312,500

4736 Pompano Ln. $315,000

368 Meadowcrest Park $316,500

252 Bittersweet Way $320,000

4365 River Oak Trl. $320,000

948 Tanbark Rd. $325,000

4505 Windstar Way $326,000

889 Lauderdale Dr. $328,000

4004 Shorewater Ct. $335,000

4521 Largo Ln. $349,900

716 Rainwater Dr. $350,000

909 Seneca Park $354,000

3032 Ashley Oaks Dr. $360,000

1020 Summer Wind Ln. $376,000

4504 Alverstone Pl. $385,000

3645 Hartland Parkside Pl. $385,000

4605 Longbridge Ln. $410,000

525 Brookwater Ln. $420,000

5009 Summer Place Ct. $425,000

2132 Broadhead Pl. $440,000

1008 Holly Way $485,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

