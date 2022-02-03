Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes

BIGGEST MOVER: 1912 LAKES EDGE DR. $1,900,000
40502
388 Sherman Ave. $85,000
388 Sherman Ave. $118,500
381 Oldham Ave. $214,000
1332 Fontaine Rd. $250,000
347 Owsley Ave. $255,000
808 Hildeen Dr. $303,777
727 Cramer Ave. $335,000
2905 Tabor Oaks Ln. $340,000
433 Cochran Rd. $386,000
1900 Fontaine Rd. $412,500
1174 Lakewood Dr. $420,000
175 Bassett Ave. $420,000
3271 Nantucket Dr. $451,000
1210 Lakewood Dr. $606,000
422 Dudley Rd. $625,000
356 Queensway Dr. $645,000
310 Irvine Rd. $676,000
24 Mentelle Park $705,000
2015 Hart Rd. $775,000
1916 Lakes Edge Dr. $1,500,000
2089 Lakeside Pl. $1,700,000
1912 Lakes Edge Dr. $1,900,000
40503
310 E Lowry Ln. $31,877
591 Halifax Dr. $140,000
841 Apache Trl. $150,000
108 Suburban Ct. $150,000
140 Suburban Ct. $230,000
504 Stone Creek Dr. $245,000
3316 Dorchester Pl. $250,000
264 Melbourne Way $271,000
556 Wellington Gardens Dr. $272,000
694 Beth Ln. $272,500
3458 Winthrop Dr. $279,000
660 Mannington Pl. $307,200
657 Shasta Cir. $315,000
3409 Keithshire Way $335,000
334 Glendover Rd. $339,900
2479 Heather Way $350,000
1917 Bellefonte Dr. $355,000
3208 Drayton Pl. $380,000
338 Curtin Dr. $385,000
326 Curtin Dr. $405,000
3416 Lannette Ln. $415,000
3433 Grasmere Dr. $435,000
1826 Mcdonald Ave. $439,000
3388 Keithshire Way $456,000
518 Arcadia Park $493,000
3212 Roxburg Dr. $572,000
40504
2294 Yarmouth Ct $35,417
2294 Yarmouth Ct. $45,000
2294 Yarmouth Ct. $50,985
40513
2613 Ashbrooke Dr. $245,000
3527 Hidden Cave Cir. $250,000
3209 Malone Dr. $587,500
2224 Barnwell Ln. $612,000
2224 Barnwell Ln. $612,000
3224 Sebastian Ln. $624,800
2500 Mansion View Ct. $750,000
40514
2020 Sawyer Ct. $210,000
4825 Dresden Way $340,000
40515
3465 Featheridge Dr. $171,500
1335 The Kings Ct. $180,550
4140 Bridgemont Ln. $225,000
799 Jairus Dr. $238,000
4140 Bridgemont Ln. $248,000
929 Woodglen Ct. $270,000
904 Seneca Park $290,000
4821 Clifford Cir. $299,900
998 Forest Lake Dr. $339,000
4717 Carita Woods Way $373,500
4433 Josiah Way $374,000
672 Poplar Springs Ln. $401,025
529 Whitfield Dr. $415,000
436 Whitfield Dr. $415,000
448 Southpoint Dr. $430,000
4401 Whitfield Cir. $450,000
1018 Forest Lake Dr. $450,000
597 Alderbrook Way $471,000
1129 Aldridge Way $471,007
4252 Ridgewater Dr. $479,850
625 Poplar Springs Ln. $479,900
4809 Holmhurst Way $567,000
912 Tea Olive Way $580,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.