Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes – April, 2022

40502

111 Hazel Ave. $205,000

331 Richmond Ave. $230,500

364 Lincoln Ave. $235,000

373 Cochran Rd. $240,000

3133 Montavesta Rd. $240,000

3381 Pepperhill Rd. $329,000

677 Mt. Vernon Dr. $350,000

305 Given Ave. $369,900

3401 Simcoe Dr. $390,000

3416 Freeland Dr. $405,000

3161 Lamar Dr. $419,000

32 Mentelle Park $425,000

217 Culpepper Rd. $450,000

3141 Montavesta Rd. $485,000

502 Chinoe Rd. $530,000

420 Kingswood  $532,500

1033 Turkey Foot Rd. $585,000

433 Bristol Rd. $700,000

301 Holiday Rd. $901,000

1221 Indian Mound Rd. $925,000

3200 Pepperhill Rd. $945,000

2047 Manor Dr. $947,000

799 Chinoe Rd. $1,030,000

40503

321 Zandale Dr. $195,000

3097 Arrowhead Dr. $230,000

643 Worcester Rd. $251,500

2461 Larkin Rd. $273,000

2005 Mountjoy Pl. $305,000

3256 Cornwall Dr. $330,000

3405 Fraserdale Dr. $330,000

153 Goodrich Ave. $360,500

104 Cherokee Park $635,000

40504

1339 Bordeaux Ct. $209,000

40508

193 Walton Ave. $365,000

617 Boonesboro Ave. $635,000

40513

3597 Robinhill Way $239,000

3608 Cottage Cir. $265,000

3347 Mantilla Dr. $315,000

3225 Ridgecane Rd. $435,000

2012 Bamboo Dr. $480,000

40514

4805 Burdock Pl. $332,100

2136 Ladera Ln. $345,000

40515

4796 Moss Creek Dr. $183,000

958 Charwood Dr. $257,500

3960 Kenesaw Dr. $260,000

3960 Kenesaw Dr. $286,000

4813 Brennen Dr. $300,000

4701 Sunny Pt. $300,100

4708 Cypress Creek Cir. $322,000

4309 Saron Dr. $335,000

476 Southpoint Dr. $365,000

5024 Greenville Ter. $365,000

237 Bittersweet Way $415,000

4120 Clearwater Way $430,000

4621 Longbridge Ln. $440,000

229 Bittersweet Way $455,000

668 Rolling Creek Ln. $479,900

4862 Hartland Pkwy. $530,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.

