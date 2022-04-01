Pete's Properties: Top Selling Homes – April, 2022

BIGGEST MOVER: 799 CHINOE ROAD $1,030,000
40502
111 Hazel Ave. $205,000
331 Richmond Ave. $230,500
364 Lincoln Ave. $235,000
373 Cochran Rd. $240,000
3133 Montavesta Rd. $240,000
3381 Pepperhill Rd. $329,000
677 Mt. Vernon Dr. $350,000
305 Given Ave. $369,900
3401 Simcoe Dr. $390,000
3416 Freeland Dr. $405,000
3161 Lamar Dr. $419,000
32 Mentelle Park $425,000
217 Culpepper Rd. $450,000
3141 Montavesta Rd. $485,000
502 Chinoe Rd. $530,000
420 Kingswood $532,500
1033 Turkey Foot Rd. $585,000
433 Bristol Rd. $700,000
301 Holiday Rd. $901,000
1221 Indian Mound Rd. $925,000
3200 Pepperhill Rd. $945,000
2047 Manor Dr. $947,000
799 Chinoe Rd. $1,030,000
40503
321 Zandale Dr. $195,000
3097 Arrowhead Dr. $230,000
643 Worcester Rd. $251,500
2461 Larkin Rd. $273,000
2005 Mountjoy Pl. $305,000
3256 Cornwall Dr. $330,000
3405 Fraserdale Dr. $330,000
153 Goodrich Ave. $360,500
104 Cherokee Park $635,000
40504
1339 Bordeaux Ct. $209,000
40508
193 Walton Ave. $365,000
617 Boonesboro Ave. $635,000
40513
3597 Robinhill Way $239,000
3608 Cottage Cir. $265,000
3347 Mantilla Dr. $315,000
3225 Ridgecane Rd. $435,000
2012 Bamboo Dr. $480,000
40514
4805 Burdock Pl. $332,100
2136 Ladera Ln. $345,000
40515
4796 Moss Creek Dr. $183,000
958 Charwood Dr. $257,500
3960 Kenesaw Dr. $260,000
3960 Kenesaw Dr. $286,000
4813 Brennen Dr. $300,000
4701 Sunny Pt. $300,100
4708 Cypress Creek Cir. $322,000
4309 Saron Dr. $335,000
476 Southpoint Dr. $365,000
5024 Greenville Ter. $365,000
237 Bittersweet Way $415,000
4120 Clearwater Way $430,000
4621 Longbridge Ln. $440,000
229 Bittersweet Way $455,000
668 Rolling Creek Ln. $479,900
4862 Hartland Pkwy. $530,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. More information on these properties, or others, is available at www.fayettepva.com.