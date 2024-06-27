Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 1244 Summit Dr. $1,550,000
40502
377 Preston Ave. $180,500
323 Richmond Ave. $200,750
323 Richmond Ave. $210,000
805 Sunset Dr. $285,000
261 Lincoln Ave. $340,000
271 Malabu Dr. $380,000
422 Hart Rd. $396,000
3049 Breckenwood Dr. $425,000
430 Queensway Dr. $450,000
3113 Lamar Dr. $462,000
817 Sherwood Dr. $475,000
168 Preston Ave. $475,000
138 Old Cassidy Ave. $480,000
1133 Chinoe Rd. $500,000
614 Kastle Rd. $557,000
658 Cooper Dr. $625,000
1412 Cochran Rd. $633,000
3537 Coltneck Ln. $693,550
432 Queensway Dr. $700,000
1009 Cooper Dr. $703,000
2005 Lakeside Dr. $725,000
1104 Fontaine Rd. $725,000
808 Providence Rd. $745,000
917 Turkey Foot Rd. $750,000
1517 Richmond Rd. $757,500
145 Louisiana Ave. $777,777
3541 Coltneck Ct. $820,000
1050 Cooper Dr. $897,000
124 S. Ashland Ave. $900,000
403 Queensway Dr. $950,000
427 Clinton Rd. $995,000
3212 Honeyhill Ln. $1,125,000
1941 Long Pond Walk $1,150,000
712 Burkshire Dr. $1,225,000
1244 Summit Dr. $1,550,000
40503
2343 Heather Way $200,000
115 Penmoken Park $289,000
505 Marblerock Way $302,000
3372 Boston Rd. $305,000
532 Hadlow St. $395,000
3500 Grasmere Dr. $428,000
731 Cindy Blair Way $480,500
404 Greenbriar Rd. $496,500
333 Albany Rd. $502,000
1921 Bellefonte Dr. $510,000
3407 Cornwall Dr. $540,000
40508
531 Boonesboro Ave. $130,000
568 Columbia Ave. $600,000
40504
2400 Parterre Pl. $89,000
40513
2000 Bamboo Dr. $295,000
3605 Cottage Cir. $330,000
2008 Mcnair Ct. $425,000
4137 Palomar Blvd. $470,000
4904 Idlewood Cir. $600,000
1217 Birmingham Ln. $606,000
2644 Idlewood Dr. $615,000
3165 Hemingway Ln. $805,000
2100 Carolina Ln. $825,000
40514
4340 Calevares Dr. $320,000
4348 Calevares Dr. $349,000
2310 Harrods Pointe Trce. $395,000
40515
4512 Callaway Ct. $250,000
1313 The Kings Ct. $270,000
4653 Hartland Pkwy. $300,000
4416 Hartland Pkwy. $315,000
4509 Arvice Ct. $335,000
400 Amberley Dr. $335,000
905 Woodglen Ct. $345,000
4704 Miami Cir. $355,000
4065 Kenesaw Dr. $396,900
788 Rose Hurst Way $400,000
4616 Forest Lake Cir. $405,000
4212 Watertrace Dr. $425,000
4301 Calais Pl. $425,000
999 Forest Lake Dr. $438,000
5024 Greenville Ter. $440,100
4673 Windstar Way $450,000
979 Forest Lake Dr. $491,000
701 Emmett Creek Ln. $525,000
4313 Crescent Springs Ct. $540,000
2241 Abbeywood Rd. $690,000