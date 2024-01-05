Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
BIGGEST MOVER: 321 CULPEPPER RD. $1,330,000
40502
350 Oldham Ave. $270,000
320 Hanover Ct. $318,750
724 Aurora Ave. $350,000
3209 Breckenwood Dr. $400,000
713 Cramer Ave. $425,000
229 Lincoln Ave. $430,000
607 Kastle Rd. $480,000
648 Cooper Dr. $485,000
346 Preston Ave. $505,000
244 Mcdowell Rd. $575,000
778 Hildeen Dr. $580,000
760 Abbott Rd. $590,000
3421 Brandon Dr. $615,000
1009 Cramer Ave. $616,000
1865 Blairmore Ct. $625,000
3613 Hidden Pond Rd. $835,000
1828 Richmond Rd. $1,080,000
939 Edgewater Dr. $1,100,000
516 Clinton Rd. $1,192,500
321 Culpepper Rd. $1,330,000
40503
606 Monticello Blvd. $285,000
545 Halifax Dr. $309,000
214 Glendover Rd. $375,000
421 Greenbriar Rd. $490,000
1993 Blackhorse Ln. $519,000
40504
1300 Devonport Dr. $225,000
2374 Le Havre Rd. $267,000
2375 Le Havre Rd. $275,000
1368 Saddle Club Way $520,000
40513
2536 Ashbrooke Dr. $275,500
2033 Ft. Harrods Dr. $370,000
2624 Sungale Ct. $407,000
2061 Allegheny Way $410,000
2196 Allegheny Way $420,000
4908 Firebrook Blvd. $425,000
2153 Mangrove Dr. $437,750
2249 Mangrove Dr. $528,150
3232 Sebastian Ln. $585,000
2193 Roswell Dr. $760,000
40514
2005 Hannibal Ct. $315,000
40515
1656 Brentmoor Dr. $215,000
413 Southpoint Dr. $315,000
4825 Brennen Dr. $320,000
4289 Saron Dr. $340,000
365 Whitfield Dr. $365,000
4613 Foxbridge Cir. $390,000
1074 Rockbridge Rd. $415,000
968 Firethorn Pl. $421,000
4206 Clearwater Way $532,000
1083 Rockbridge Rd. $715,000
4805 Hempstead Dr. $730,000
3712 Winding Wood Pl. $750,000
2104 Wickesbury Pl. $1,070,000