Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

× Expand BIGGEST MOVER: 321 CULPEPPER RD. $1,330,000

40502

350 Oldham Ave. $270,000

320 Hanover Ct. $318,750

724 Aurora Ave. $350,000

3209 Breckenwood Dr. $400,000

713 Cramer Ave. $425,000

229 Lincoln Ave. $430,000

607 Kastle Rd. $480,000

648 Cooper Dr. $485,000

346 Preston Ave. $505,000

244 Mcdowell Rd. $575,000

778 Hildeen Dr. $580,000

760 Abbott Rd. $590,000

3421 Brandon Dr. $615,000

1009 Cramer Ave. $616,000

1865 Blairmore Ct. $625,000

3613 Hidden Pond Rd. $835,000

1828 Richmond Rd. $1,080,000

939 Edgewater Dr. $1,100,000

516 Clinton Rd. $1,192,500

321 Culpepper Rd. $1,330,000

40503

606 Monticello Blvd. $285,000

545 Halifax Dr. $309,000

214 Glendover Rd. $375,000

421 Greenbriar Rd. $490,000

1993 Blackhorse Ln. $519,000

40504

1300 Devonport Dr. $225,000

2374 Le Havre Rd. $267,000

2375 Le Havre Rd. $275,000

1368 Saddle Club Way $520,000

40513

2536 Ashbrooke Dr. $275,500

2033 Ft. Harrods Dr. $370,000

2624 Sungale Ct. $407,000

2061 Allegheny Way $410,000

2196 Allegheny Way $420,000

4908 Firebrook Blvd. $425,000

2153 Mangrove Dr. $437,750

2249 Mangrove Dr. $528,150

3232 Sebastian Ln. $585,000

2193 Roswell Dr. $760,000

40514

2005 Hannibal Ct. $315,000

40515

1656 Brentmoor Dr. $215,000

413 Southpoint Dr. $315,000

4825 Brennen Dr. $320,000

4289 Saron Dr. $340,000

365 Whitfield Dr. $365,000

4613 Foxbridge Cir. $390,000

1074 Rockbridge Rd. $415,000

968 Firethorn Pl. $421,000

4206 Clearwater Way $532,000

1083 Rockbridge Rd. $715,000

4805 Hempstead Dr. $730,000

3712 Winding Wood Pl. $750,000

2104 Wickesbury Pl. $1,070,000