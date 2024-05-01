Pete's Properties

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
Biggest Mover: 1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000
40502
340 Memory Ln. $295,000
321 Richmond Ave. $299,500
419 Henry Clay Blvd. $300,000
232 Sherman Ave. $365,000
333 Park Ave. $400,000
152 Lincoln Ave. $400,000
3233 Pepperhill Rd. $410,000
616 Montclair Dr. $500,000
1001 Cramer Ave. $666,075
745 Berry Ln. $713,000
1306 Richmond Rd. $940,000
1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000
40503
423 Monticello Blvd. $260,000
330 E. Lowry Ln. $315,000
620 Cardigan Ct. $325,000
104 Goodrich Ave. $373,070
179 Edgemoor Dr. $425,000
111 Wabash Dr. $460,000
3469 Lannette Ln. $495,000
40504
2429 Seine Rd. $265,000
40513
3517 Hidden Cave Cir. $289,000
1121 Hancock Ln. $385,000
3350 Ridgecane Rd. $494,900
2232 Barnwell Ln. $540,000
3308 Pastern Ct. $635,000
40514
2350 Harrods Pointe Trce. $382,000
2074 Old Higbee Mill Rd. $400,000
2104 Ladera Ln. $430,000
40515
4704 Boca Ln. $312,000
4524 Biltmore Pl. $328,000
4504 Marwood Dr. $389,000
476 Southpoint Dr. $390,000
504 Southpoint Dr. $400,000
2301 Golden Oak Dr. $404,000
897 Calypso Breeze Dr. $410,280
912 Hammock Oak Ln. $440,000
3620 Glen Oak Way $450,000
921 Springwood Ct. $455,000
4577 Windstar Way $550,000
2184 Broadhead Pl. $585,000
4841 Pleasant Grove Rd. $690,000