Pete's Properties

Recent arm's length residential sales for this magazine's distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O'Neill.

Biggest Mover: 1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000

40502

340 Memory Ln. $295,000

321 Richmond Ave. $299,500

419 Henry Clay Blvd. $300,000

232 Sherman Ave. $365,000

333 Park Ave. $400,000

152 Lincoln Ave. $400,000

3233 Pepperhill Rd. $410,000

616 Montclair Dr. $500,000

1001 Cramer Ave. $666,075

745 Berry Ln. $713,000

1306 Richmond Rd. $940,000

1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000

40503

423 Monticello Blvd. $260,000

330 E. Lowry Ln. $315,000

620 Cardigan Ct. $325,000

104 Goodrich Ave. $373,070

179 Edgemoor Dr. $425,000

111 Wabash Dr. $460,000

3469 Lannette Ln. $495,000

40504

2429 Seine Rd. $265,000

40513

3517 Hidden Cave Cir. $289,000

1121 Hancock Ln. $385,000

3350 Ridgecane Rd. $494,900

2232 Barnwell Ln. $540,000

3308 Pastern Ct. $635,000

40514

2350 Harrods Pointe Trce. $382,000

2074 Old Higbee Mill Rd. $400,000

2104 Ladera Ln. $430,000

40515

4704 Boca Ln. $312,000

4524 Biltmore Pl. $328,000

4504 Marwood Dr. $389,000

476 Southpoint Dr. $390,000

504 Southpoint Dr. $400,000

2301 Golden Oak Dr. $404,000

897 Calypso Breeze Dr. $410,280

912 Hammock Oak Ln. $440,000

3620 Glen Oak Way $450,000

921 Springwood Ct. $455,000

4577 Windstar Way $550,000

2184 Broadhead Pl. $585,000

4841 Pleasant Grove Rd. $690,000