Pete's Properties

Biggest Mover: 1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000

Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.

40502

272 Bassett Ave. $175,000

367 Sherman Ave. $299,900

236 Clay Ave. $350,000

3421 Overbrook Fountain $355,000

3429 Bellefonte Dr. $400,000

773 Lansdowne Cir. $445,000

629 Lakeshore Dr. $470,000

629 Lakeshore Dr. $505,000

408 Henry Clay Blvd. $514,500

3178 Lamar Dr. $525,000

304 Leawood Dr. $542,500

132 Owsley Ave. $600,000

142 Old Cassidy Ave. $625,000

132 Woodland Ave. $675,000

1961 Hart Rd. $724,250

12 Mentelle Park $747,000

380 Andover Dr. $755,000

657 Teak Wood Dr. $773,000

1973 Blairmore Rd. $780,000

414 Holiday Rd. $797,600

3533 Castlegate Wynd $930,000

2057 Lakeside Dr. $950,000

2345 The Woods Ln. $985,000

715 Kirkland Dr. $1,140,000

4 Lansdowne Estates $1,600,000

2069 Lakeside Dr. $1,750,000

40503

310 E. Lowry Ln. $218,000

748 Wellington Way $252,263

658 Monticello Blvd. $264,158

113 Penmoken Park $325,000

836 Quarter Horse Ct. $349,500

536 Hadlow St. $376,000

135 Goodrich Ave. $390,000

3341 Grasmere Dr. $450,000

356 Albany Rd. $649,000

40508

608 Columbia Ave. $345,000

40513

3916 Palomar Cove Ln. $395,000

3380 Lyon Dr. $560,000

2209 Sweetberry Ct. $659,000

3184 Hemingway Ln. $759,000

3204 Cashiers Ct. $1,125,000

4801 Waterside Dr. $1,200,000

40514

2424 Creekview Ct. $446,500

4780 Rhema Way $540,000

4708 Bud Ln. $700,000

40515

4493 Hartland Pkwy $272,000

996 Tanbark Rd. $312,000

201 Southpoint Dr. $339,000

721 Vermillion Peak Pass $340,000

4828 Coral Creek Cir. $370,000

972 Tanbark Rd. $375,000

760 Vermillion Peak Pass $393,000

3036 Ashley Oaks Dr. $400,000

4677 Spring Creek Dr. $408,000

4670 Ironbridge Dr. $410,000

1012 Old Wood Ct. $412,000

4253 Watertrace Dr. $456,000

2200 Woodburn Hall Rd. $598,000

912 Golden Bell Pl. $610,000

1180 Tanbark Rd. $645,000