Pete's Properties

Biggest Mover: 1337 Cooper Dr. $1,300,000
Recent arm’s length residential sales for this magazine’s distribution area. Information compiled by Fayette County Property Valuation Administrator David O’Neill. For more information on any of these properties, or others, please visit www.fayettepva.com.
40502
272 Bassett Ave. $175,000
367 Sherman Ave. $299,900
236 Clay Ave. $350,000
3421 Overbrook Fountain $355,000
3429 Bellefonte Dr. $400,000
773 Lansdowne Cir. $445,000
629 Lakeshore Dr. $470,000
629 Lakeshore Dr. $505,000
408 Henry Clay Blvd. $514,500
3178 Lamar Dr. $525,000
304 Leawood Dr. $542,500
132 Owsley Ave. $600,000
142 Old Cassidy Ave. $625,000
132 Woodland Ave. $675,000
1961 Hart Rd. $724,250
12 Mentelle Park $747,000
380 Andover Dr. $755,000
657 Teak Wood Dr. $773,000
1973 Blairmore Rd. $780,000
414 Holiday Rd. $797,600
3533 Castlegate Wynd $930,000
2057 Lakeside Dr. $950,000
2345 The Woods Ln. $985,000
715 Kirkland Dr. $1,140,000
4 Lansdowne Estates $1,600,000
2069 Lakeside Dr. $1,750,000
40503
310 E. Lowry Ln. $218,000
748 Wellington Way $252,263
658 Monticello Blvd. $264,158
113 Penmoken Park $325,000
836 Quarter Horse Ct. $349,500
536 Hadlow St. $376,000
135 Goodrich Ave. $390,000
3341 Grasmere Dr. $450,000
356 Albany Rd. $649,000
40508
608 Columbia Ave. $345,000
40513
3916 Palomar Cove Ln. $395,000
3380 Lyon Dr. $560,000
2209 Sweetberry Ct. $659,000
3184 Hemingway Ln. $759,000
3204 Cashiers Ct. $1,125,000
4801 Waterside Dr. $1,200,000
40514
2424 Creekview Ct. $446,500
4780 Rhema Way $540,000
4708 Bud Ln. $700,000
40515
4493 Hartland Pkwy $272,000
996 Tanbark Rd. $312,000
201 Southpoint Dr. $339,000
721 Vermillion Peak Pass $340,000
4828 Coral Creek Cir. $370,000
972 Tanbark Rd. $375,000
760 Vermillion Peak Pass $393,000
3036 Ashley Oaks Dr. $400,000
4677 Spring Creek Dr. $408,000
4670 Ironbridge Dr. $410,000
1012 Old Wood Ct. $412,000
4253 Watertrace Dr. $456,000
2200 Woodburn Hall Rd. $598,000
912 Golden Bell Pl. $610,000
1180 Tanbark Rd. $645,000