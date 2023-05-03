Root & Branch

× Expand During the March 3 windstorms, the combination of deeply saturdated grounds, high winds and preexisting issues with certain local trees created the “perfect storm” for causing widespread tree damage. Photo by Evelyn Knight

A typical Kentucky spring brings buds and blossoms and new life. However, as locals know, spring in Kentucky can also bring unpredictable – and oftentimes severe – weather. As winter came to a close this year, a series of windstorms swept Central Kentucky, with the most devastating on March 3. Wind damage and lengthy power outages affected thousands in the region, and recovery continues for many who suffered the most severe property damage.

As we move further from the immediate aftermath, many of us are giving more consideration to the trees – lamenting the many that were lost, and wondering about the safety of those that still stand.

Eric Sutherland, an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborist, said that the phone lines at Town Branch Tree Experts, where he works, started “lighting up” the afternoon of Friday, March 3.

“First thing Saturday morning, I grabbed the chainsaw and some chaps, just in case I could help people get out of driveways in places where we didn’t have to send a crew over,” he said. “We came up with a system where we tried to reach out immediately and assess ‘Is this on your house? Is it blocking the street? Is it on a structure?’ and went from there. I started looking at what was most urgent and working down the list.”

Sutherland described the first job he showed up to that morning as “heartbreaking.”

“It was a really pretty oak tree we had been managing for years,” he said, explaining that Town Branch had been maintaining the weight of the tree, which was located in a Chevy Chase easement, by pruning it and treating it to improve root health and regulate growth. “It literally pulled the entire easement out and smashed the neighbor’s house.”

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Urban Forestry Coordinator Heather Wilson leads the team that maintains trees for which the city is responsible. She said that the total number of trees that were damaged or destroyed tops 100, and adds that the city is still cleaning up parks and doesn’t have a count for private residences.

Of the significant losses, she said, “We lost a bur oak on Harrodsburg Road that was around 350 years old. Ashland [The Henry Clay Estate] also lost a number of old significant trees.”

Joel Damron, building and grounds manager at Ashland, said that the most immediately visible tree damage was to an American elm near the parking lot, which he said was one of the largest and oldest American elms in Lexington.

“Also of key interest is the loss of three trees which are documented as having been planted by the Honorable Henry Clay himself,” Damron said, “namely, two Norway spruce east of the mansion and the large hemlock along Sycamore Road.”

In total, Ashland lost 16 trees across its 17 acres in this year’s storms.

Naturally, many people are concerned about their remaining trees, and the possibilities for damage from future storms.

“I’ve been managing tree fear a lot with people, because now everybody’s terrified of all the trees in their yard,” said Sutherland.

“Typically what you see in a storm event is trees fail from structural issues that haven’t been addressed. But then, in this instance, trees were failing at the base because the ground got saturated first, and then you had extreme winds,” he said. “So a lot of evergreens went down. They heaved because the needles on them were actually catching the wind.”

Sutherland noted that many of the hardwoods that went down had defects that wouldn’t necessarily cause them to fail in a normal situation, but the high winds – estimated to have reached up to 75 miles per hour – contributed to their failure.

“Some trees that failed had enough root rot that, though they were still standing and people weren’t as worried about them, when you added a really extreme event they just couldn’t stand up,” he said.

Sutherland’s recommendation for those concerned about trees on their property, first and foremost, is to contact a certified arborist.

“It comes down to knowing what to look for,” he said. “Find a good arborist and develop a relationship. Have them monitor your trees regularly and be on the lookout for disease, damage or potential points of failure that might be a future issue.”

Wilson echoed this advice. “Call a certified arborist – they can tell if there is a current or future problem,” she said. “An arborist will tell you what is right for both you and the tree.”

Of course, many who lost trees are looking forward to planting replacements.

John Michler, owner of Michler’s Florist, Greenhouse, and Garden Design and Kentucky Native Café, recommends native trees and advocates for a mixture of species, with consideration given to available space. He also encourages thinking about how trees interact with the rest of a garden and yard, and how they support local insects and wildlife.

× Expand John Michler, owner of Michler’s Florist, Greenhouse and Garden Design, explains that planting trees in a grove can help provide a stronger root system that can help keep them from toppling over during storms. Photo by Emily Giancarlo

“The general ecological school of tree planting right now embraces planting a lot of different types of trees. That way, if a disease or infestation affects a specific species, it’s not going to take out a whole row of trees,” said Michler.

If space allows, planting a grove of trees can help ward off future storm damage.

Michler explained, “The roots of a grove all interweave together and the trees help keep each other from toppling over. Trees in isolation don’t have a family of tree roots to hold them in the ground.”

“Medium-sized trees, like black gum and yellowwood, are more suitable and scalable for most people’s yards,” he said. “We sometimes take for granted the native trees like hackberries and locust trees, but these trees do really well here and support our wild ecology.

“We also have beautiful oak trees that volunteer here,” he said. “Another tree that is a big part of our volunteer ecosystem is the walnut. They are incredibly strong and support our wildlife.”

Michler, who primarily deals in shrubs and smaller plants, pointed to a movement called “rewilding” as something to think about when approaching what to plant in your yard.

“It can be small things, like allowing the violets to grow in your yard and not feeling like you have to have a monoculture of grass – allowing a diversity of species to live in the yard,” he said. “There is a wonderful fritillary butterfly that is a pollinator whose caterpillars depend on the violets, and that’s a small thing that has an impact.”

When choosing a tree, it’s also important to consider property lines, utilities and easements.

“The number one thing to do is to look up and make sure you aren’t planting under a utility line,” Wilson said.

She added that it’s important to know that when a tree crosses a property line, the part that’s over the property line can be pruned or cut by whomever owns the property.

“You have the right to prune [a tree that hangs over your property line], but a conversation with your neighbor is a good way to start,” she said. “And when a tree falls, the property owner where the tree lands is responsible for that – but being a good neighbor also means you may want to work together to manage clean-up.”

Wilson recommended that citizens check city regulations in regards to street trees or easement trees before planting, as there are limitations on the types of trees that can be planted in those spaces.

For trees maintained by the city, hazard is always a concern. The Urban Forestry Department assesses for structure issues, and will retain those that can be saved through pruning. With any tree that is deemed hazardous – that is, on a normal no-wind day, a limb or the tree could fall — either the limb or the whole tree will be removed.

Wilson encourages residents to report any potentially hazardous trees right away. “If anyone sees a tree in a public space that is concerning, call 311 or use the LexCall app and report it,” she said. “The city will then send someone to do an assessment. We love the public’s help.”

While Wilson said it’s been hard to see big old trees come down – and to see people become afraid of trees – she said it’s important to look to the future.

“It’s really important to replace the lost canopy, as it provides comfort and calm, shade and is beneficial to our water system,” she said.“Trees are amazing. They give character to a space. They live with us and beside us, and give to us – it’s what they are designed to do.”