Schedule and details for this weekend's Blue Grass Trust's Annual Antiques & Garden Show

On March 6-8, the 35th annual The Blue Grass Trust Antiques & Garden Show will fill the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena with flowers, antique furniture, jewelry, fine art and garden items from over 60 national exhibitors. This year’s event is set to feature different speakers and instructional talks from experts on decorating and gardening. Daily tickets are $25 per person; while run-of-show tickets (March 6-8) are $30, and include free on-site parking.

The event will kick off on Thursday, March 5, with a separately ticketed gala-style “preview event” (6 p.m.). More details and ticketing options at www.bluegrasstrust.org/events.

Hours this year: Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Highlights of the event include:

More than 60 exhibitors and vendors from across the country with antique and vintage-inspired furniture, home and garden accents, fine rugs, jewelry and more. Local exhibitors include Bluegrass Boutique, Mayfair Design, Isabel Ladd Interiors, Clifton Anderson and Lexington Silver Co.

and from across the country with antique and vintage-inspired furniture, home and garden accents, fine rugs, jewelry and more. Local exhibitors include Bluegrass Boutique, Mayfair Design, Isabel Ladd Interiors, Clifton Anderson and Lexington Silver Co. “Cocktails & Quickfire Seminars” hosted by Jon Carloftis and Janice Carter Levitch, Publisher of The Voice - Tribune of Louisville, taking place at 3 p.m. each day Each day’s hour-long seminar will consist of four 10-minute “quickfire” seminars. Daily topics range from interior design and entertaining to plants/florals and cocktails, from experts that include Benjamin Deaton, Isabel Ladd, Rob Samuels, Debbie Long and more. Admission to the seminars is $40, which includes same-day entrance to the antique & garden show and a signature cocktail from Maker’s Mark. Reservations required. The full schedule and more details are available at www.bluegrasstrust.org/cocktails-and-quickfire-2020.

hosted by Jon Carloftis and Janice Carter Levitch, Publisher of The Voice - Tribune of Louisville, taking place at 3 p.m. each day Each day’s hour-long seminar will consist of four 10-minute “quickfire” seminars. Daily topics range from interior design and entertaining to plants/florals and cocktails, from experts that include Benjamin Deaton, Isabel Ladd, Rob Samuels, Debbie Long and more. Admission to the seminars is $40, which includes same-day entrance to the antique & garden show and a signature cocktail from Maker’s Mark. Reservations required. The full schedule and more details are available at www.bluegrasstrust.org/cocktails-and-quickfire-2020. Daily complimentary lectures from home and garden experts including Alex K. Mason, Brooke Pohl, Mel Hankla and Andre Pater. Taking place each day at 11 a.m. ad 1 p.m., the lecture topics will include ways to create textiles, wallpaper and art for modern settings; a demonstration of Ikebana-Japanese flower arranging; and more. The full schedule is available at www.bluegrasstrust.org/complimentary-daily-lectures-2020.

from home and garden experts including Alex K. Mason, Brooke Pohl, Mel Hankla and Andre Pater. Taking place each day at 11 a.m. ad 1 p.m., the lecture topics will include ways to create textiles, wallpaper and art for modern settings; a demonstration of Ikebana-Japanese flower arranging; and more. The full schedule is available at www.bluegrasstrust.org/complimentary-daily-lectures-2020. A lecture from this year’s keynote speaker, Flower Magazine editor-in-chief Margot Shaw. Shaw will be introducing her new book, “Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers,” which presents instructions on how to best decorate a home with different florals. (Friday at 1 p.m.)

Shaw will be introducing her new book, “Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers,” which presents instructions on how to best decorate a home with different florals. (Friday at 1 p.m.) Kentucky Treasures Exhibits : a pop-up exhibit from the Kentucky Hemp Museum at Hopemont, which helps showcase Kentucky’s hemp heritage. It will feature pieces of hemp history from the early 19th and 20th century. (On exhibit throughout the weekend)

: a pop-up exhibit from the Kentucky Hemp Museum at Hopemont, which helps showcase Kentucky’s hemp heritage. It will feature pieces of hemp history from the early 19th and 20th century. (On exhibit throughout the weekend) A daily silent auction and raffle . (Various times throughout the weekend).

and . (Various times throughout the weekend). Food and drinks available for purchase throughout the event grounds throughout the weekend.

and available for purchase throughout the event grounds throughout the weekend. Books introduced throughout the lectures will also be available for purchase and signing.

Note: While some lectures, exhibits and events are included with the show’s regular admission, many require a reservation and a separate fee. Visit the event website for ticketing details.