Scheduled Street Closures for 4th of July events

The following streets will be closed during the following times for the city's planned 4th of July activities:

Wednesday, July 3 from 6-11 p.m.

West Third Street between N. Broadway and N. Upper Street

W. Second Street between N. Upper Street and N. Broadway

Mechanic Street between N. Upper Street and Market Street

Market Street between W. Second Street and W Third Street

N. Mill St between W Third St and W Second Street

Thursday, July 4:

Thursday, July 4 from 7-10 a.m. (Bluegrass 10k Run):

Vendor Fair (9 a.m.-6 pm):

Short Street between N Mill Street and N Martin Luther King

Parade (Noon until end of parade)

Midland Avenue closed entirely from 12-2 p.m. for parade staging

Main Street closed between Midland Avenue and Mill Street from 2 p.m. until parade ends.

Fireworks (9-11 p.m.)

Inbound N. Broadway and inbound Newtown Pike at Third Street

Inbound Leestown Road at N. Forbes Road

E. Main Street at Martin Luther King

Oliver Lewis Way between Main Street and W. High Street

Inbound S. Broadway diverted to W. Vine Street

All times are approximate; police may close other streets or extend the above listed closures as needed depending on crowd size.