September 2019 Gallery Hop Round-Up

We've rounded up a collection of great exhibits that will be open for the September Gallery Hop, taking place Friday Sept. 20. Most galleries open their doors from 5-7 p.m., with some choosing to be open later. Click here to check out LexArts' official, interactive Gallery Hop map and venue guide, and click the event titles below for more info on our picks!
- “Reimagine” at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center
- “Polychromatic Dancing Praise” by Dalpha Donnelly at the Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning
- “Trees” - Photographs by Guy Mendes and Tom Kimmerer at Christ Church Cathedral
- "Speculative Monuments" by Sarah Zapata at Institute 193
- "Tending Edges" by Becky Alley & Colleen Merrill at the Kinkead Gallery
- "Wheeler: Fact and Fiction" by Michael, Teresa and Stephen Wheeler at The Artists' Attic
- “The Work of Jeff Chapman-Crane” at First Presbyterian Church of Lexington
- “Without Borders” at The Lyric Theatre
- “Aftermath” by Melissa Hall at MS Rezney Gallery
- "A Matter of the Heart: The Dan Selter Retrospective" at the Morlan Gallery
- “Forest Portals” by Zoe Strecker at the Morlan Gallery
- “Traces” by Patrick Adams at New Editions Gallery
- “Inter-face/Interphase” by Kiptoo Taurus at Mill and Max Gallery
- "Mecca Dance - Tribal Cafe at 21c Museum and Hotel.