Song & Stars

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill will closeout the month of March with two events centered around Shaker music and a close up look at the stars. On Saturday, March 30, visitors to the Village can enjoy Winterbirds: The Gift of Shaker Music at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and stick around until nightfall for a program called "Astronomy In The Field."

The Gift of Shaker Music is a collaborative musical event presented by the folk group, Winterbirds, who will present an interactive program on the history, style and theological context of Shaker singing. The program will include enlightening historical information as well as demonstrations of original and rarely-heard Shaker hymns, including music that originated at Pleasant Hill. The workshop will be an opportunity to hear, learn about, and participate in this uniquely American tradition, in a beautiful and historic location. The musicians will also present an evening concert of original music from their recent album Shaker Songs. Combining new music with texts from the 18th and 19th centuries, Shaker Songs brings the thought and poetry of the American Shakers to life. At once familiar and strange, this music weaves together the new and the traditional into a compelling exploration of the tensions between humility, self-expression, and love. Both concerts are included in the price of a general admission ticket to Shaker Village.

After sunset, guests are encouraged to join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club for Astronomy In The Field. Using a variety of telescopes, guests will be able to observe objects within our solar system as well as a wide variety of deep space objects. Knowledgeable club members will be on hand to ensure attendees are not only inspired but informed.

Viewing is free to the public and weather dependent. In the chance of inclement weather or cloud cover, attendees are encouraged to call and confirm viewing that day. Astronomy In The Field will be offered on Saturdays throughout the year. Check the Shaker Village events calendar for upcoming dates.