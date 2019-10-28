Small Business Spotlight: One Love Boutique

× Expand One Love Boutique owners Stephen and Jennifer Kohlman. Photo by Bradley Quinn

In 2017, Jennifer and Stephen Kohlman began selling antiques and vintage items at festivals and local markets. Two years later, that side project became a business, One Love Boutique, that the couple took on the road with a truck. In August, the couple expanded their operations with the opening of a brick-and-mortar storefront at in the Woodland Triangle, near the intersection of Woodland Avenue and High Street.

The merchandise at the new store is always changing, and much of it is handmade.

“We have very small quantities of each style, as we’re trying to learn the market and see what people are looking for,” Jennifer said. The Kohlmans still travel with the mobile boutique to events such as the NoLi Night Market.

Current inventory includes coordinating outfits for mom and kids (with family photos in mind), along with other vintage and vintage-inspired clothing and household items, baby clothes and shoes, and essential oils. The Kohlmans’ goal for new merchandise is to purchase “from vendors that stand for integrity and have ethical business practices,” according to Stephen. Essential oils come from a family-owned company in Idaho; clothing vendors include San Diego-based Rylee + Cru, Lemon + Lucy (a Utah-based children’s clothing brand that provides 15 meals to children in need for every purchase), and SoJo Moccs out of Milwaukee, which donates a pair of handmade infant moccasins to a child in need for every pair sold. The boutique also stocks a variety of fair-trade clothing brands.

This is in addition to the cherry-picked vintage finds the couple have curated.

“When we are marketing something as ‘vintage,’ we believe it should be at least 40 years old,” Stephen said. He has professional knowledge and appreciation of antiques from running an auction house in Louisville (commuting from Lexington), where he honed his skills in being a “picker,” one who has a knack for finding vintage and antique items from estate sales, flea markets and other auctions. He is currently a manager at Lexington Habitat for Humanity ReStore and is transitioning into working full-time at One Love Boutique.

× 1 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 2 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 3 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 4 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 5 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 6 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 7 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 8 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 9 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 10 of 10 Expand One Love Boutique’s inventory consists of a unique blend of vintage, vintage-inspired and ethically sourced goods, with a special focus on children’s clothing. Photo by Bradley Quinn Prev Next

A native of Virginia, Stephen graduated from Milligan College in Tennessee with a bachelor’s in ministry and communications. In the early 2000s, he was involved with college ministry at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, and from 2008 to 2014 he served in outreach and mission work at Southland Christian Church in Lexington.

“When we started our research in opening a mobile boutique, we wanted to have a greater purpose,” Stephen said. “With our passion to serve and love children, we were introduced to Orphan Care Alliance, a local organization that serves vulnerable families, children in foster care and foster adoptive families here in the Lexington.” The Kohlmans dedicate 10 percent of the company’s profits to Orphan Care Alliance.

As the only two employees at the store, the couple rely on each other’s strengths. “Steve is an amazing interior designer, picker and does our marketing,” Jennifer said. “He loves the hunt and to see others enjoy the things he works so hard to find.”

Jennifer handles inventory and the daily operations of the boutique. Born and raised in Lexington, she graduated from Eastern Kentucky University’s nursing program and worked for 14 years in pediatric hematology and oncology at the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning my own business, and I love serving vulnerable children and families,” she said.

Together, they financed the business and renovated the Woodland Avenue store, and are learning more every day about serving their Central Kentucky shoppers.

“Lexington is such a family-friendly city,” Jennifer said, adding that their Woodland Triangle neighbors have been very welcoming to One Love Boutique.

“Lexington is a community that loves and supports everyone,” Stephen said. “We are open-minded and giving people. I could not be more proud to be a Lexingtonian.”