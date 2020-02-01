Small Business Spotlight: Paper On Stone

Whitney Simms can attest to the fact that the best first impression is one that sticks. The founder of Paper on Stone, a North Limestone paper goods boutique, Simms works with her clients to help them make memorable imprints on people’s lives through customized business cards, stationery and invitations.

“I have truly loved paper goods since I was very young – I always had personalized stationery and would collect cards and notes from wherever I could find,” Simms said. “My dream when I was about 12 was to have a stationery store. So when the time came, the opportunity was right… and I saw there was a need for it, I just went after it.”

Simms grew up in Lexington, where she attended Sayre School – right across the street from her current store location – before moving off to Mississippi for college. Once she graduated, she moved to Oregon, having spent a summer in Jackson Hole and falling in love with the West Coast.

In Portland, Simms found a connection to calligraphy after what she says were failed attempts at teaching herself the craft in college. She took lessons with an instructor before moving to Bend, Oregon, and starting a calligraphy business called Type Writer Calligraphy. After a few years of professionally addressing wedding invitations and place cards in Bend, she moved back to Lexington in May 2015.

× Expand Whitney Simms opened the North Limestone boutique Paper on Stone in February 2016. Photo by Bradley Quinn

“In July 2015, I saw an ad in the paper where they were doing an open house for this space, and I was always curious what it looked like… So I came down here when they were doing renovations and saw the space, and I just knew I had to open my store here,” Whitney said. “Truly, it was like the space pushed me.”

The historic building that houses her store was built in the late 1800s/early 1900s and originally served as a butcher shop. The rustic floors and ceiling are all original. Simms runs the shop, which opened in February 2016, herself, hand-selecting every product sold on the retail side of the business while overseeing the custom paper goods side. She curates the boxed notes, notebooks, wrapping paper, ribbons, greeting cards, hand-dyed silk, double-faced satin ribbons, gift enclosure cards, place cards and more through Instagram boutiques. Her most popular products are birthday cards – many veering into cheeky territory – and Christmas cards during the holidays.

“I try to buy from places that are nowhere else in Lexington – that was a huge thing for me, to bring a totally different light to Lexington,” said Simms. She also added that her inventory is stocked almost exclusively by small businesses – places that have anywhere from one to 20 employees.

Simms also offers custom wedding and occasion invitations, as well as stationery and calligraphy services, estimating that about 90 percent of her business consists of custom jobs. Many of her clientele are repeat customers, so she gets to establish meaningful relationships with them by helping them share monumental life events with their loved ones. Simms has done work for people all over the country as a result of word-of-mouth advertising from her satisfied customers.

Simms describes her personal design style as “clean and classic, with a twist of contemporary,” and the shop’s invitations tend to be sleek, its thank-you notes heartwarming and its greeting cards downright hilarious.

“I really appreciate things that are clever, so I try to buy those for the store,” Simms said.

× 1 of 11 Expand The shop also features a selection of unique wrapping paper, sold by the sheet. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 5 of 11 Expand Paper on Stone's greeting card selection is often cheeky, and always unique and beautiful. Photo by Bradley Quinn × 7 of 11 Expand In addition to carrying paper products made by small businesses from around the country, Paper on Stone has developed its own line of stationery and notecard sets. Photo by Bradley Quinn

While her custom design work is done in-house (her workspace is located in the back of her shop), Simms sends her custom designs to a printer in North Carolina. She uses programs Illustrator and InDesign to digitally design the template, while leaving plenty of customization options to the client. Popular among the printing options are engraving and letterpress: two of the oldest and most traditional forms of printing, and also the most expensive, due their reliance on an individualized copper plate for printing.

To Simms and her customers, the cost is worth it.

“You can feel those differences on the paper,” she said.

From envelope liners to edge tinting on business cards, unique designs convey personality and make lasting impressions, enticing the recipient to check out the business or event being advertised.

Despite new communication platforms being invented daily – many veering toward digital outlets – Simms isn’t concerned about the viability of her business. Receiving a handwritten note, holding your own personalized stationery, and hanging a custom invitation on the refrigerator are honored aspects of her business that simply can’t be duplicated online.

“I’ve realized how many people love paper,” Simms said. “I think there is a time and place for [internet invitations] but a nice party or a wedding invitation, or a nice note, should be tactile.”