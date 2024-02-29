Small-Business Spotlight: Pelo Beauty Collective and Golden Aesthetic Atelier

Pelo Beauty Collective and Golden Aesthetic Atelier aren’t your average hair and medical aesthetics salon.

Decked out in dark colors and an urban chic vibe, the businesses veer from the typical girlie-girl hair place or the type of sterile white doctor’s office where many medical aesthetics services can be found. According to owners Jordyn Bush and Kaitlyn Hubert, the sister businesses are professional but funky and fun. Golden Aesthetic Atelier, co-owned by both women, is a medical aesthetics business providing medical beauty products, located inside of Hubert’s Pelo Beauty Collective salon on the corner of Euclid and Ashland avenues.

“If you want to relax, you can come in for a facial,” Bush said. “It’s not pretentious. It’s very laid back. But you can also come in here and get Botox on your lunch break if you want.”

Bush, a certified nurse practitioner, said the two women wanted to create a place where people would feel more at home when they come in for aesthetic treatments. With a Master of Science in nursing, she had been a critical care nurse for years, but stepped away from that field to focus more on medical aesthetics. She also owns Jordyn Lee Aesthetics in Grayson, Ky.

“I’ve always enjoyed this field,” Bush said. “I’ve always loved medicine, but my end goal was always some sort of dermatology or skincare focus.”

Hubert said when she created Pelo, she knew she wanted to partner with a medical aesthetics company inside the hair salon. After years of working in New York and Los Angeles, she decided she wanted to bring something fresh to her hometown of Louisville, where she opened the first branch of Pelo in July 2021 before opening the Lexington location a few months later. After an extensive search, Hubert said she discovered Bush on Instagram last year and the two just clicked immediately. Hubert, with her 15 years of experience in cosmetology and entrepreneurship, and Bush, with her experience in medical aesthetics and entrepreneurship, thought joining together would allow them to create something unique that brings a different vibe to the local medical aesthetics offerings.

“We wanted to create something that was a little more comfortable for people,” Hubert said. “If (clients are) coming in to get their first aesthetic treatment and they’ve never had Botox before, if they walk into a whitewashed doctor’s office, essentially, it’s kind of nerve-racking. Being walked into a room like this is much more inviting.”

The goal was to create a unique space that was out of the box for Lexington, Hubert said, while providing the most advanced medical aesthetic services they could. Hubert is currently studying at ATA College in Louisville to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, while Bush, who earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Duke University, continues to learn about advanced techniques like the newest aesthetic treatments, hormone replacement therapy, laser device therapy and intravenous vitamin supplementation. Together at Golden Aesthetics, they provide clients with everything from facials and Botox injections to body waxing, dermal fillers and collagen injections.

Hubert and Bush said they hope Golden Aesthetic grows large enough to expand into its own location. With locales in Lexington and Louisville, the two women said their philosophy is to educate clients about what products and services are best for their individual needs.

Working with clients in such a way has helped to foster relationships within the community, they said. Located in Chevy Chase on Euclid Avenue, the two women said they specifically chose the location because it was within a thriving, inviting and walkable business community. The area has a neighborhood feel, they said.

And the two businesses work to give back to the community, the women said. A recent Galentine’s Day event saw a percentage of their profits being donated to The Nest, a center for women, family and children. Another event asked clients to “Pay What You Can,” with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Humane Society.

“We host these events to bring people in and we’re giving them an experience,” Hubert said. “At the same time, we want to share with the people who need it.”