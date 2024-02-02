Small-Business Spotlight: Poppy & Pomelo / Wick & Mortar

Business partners Marin Fiske and Kami Risk jokingly describe their first year of knowing each other as a “courtship” — one that led to the eventual marriage of their individual small businesses.

In 2022, Fiske approached Risk, who had opened the boutique Poppy & Pomelo in 2020, about the possibility of having her shop carrying the line of handmade candles that Fiske had recently launched from her home. Located in Greyline Station at the time, Poppy & Pomelo soon became the primary retail outlet for Wick & Mortar, Fiske’s candle business.

As Fiske and Risk got to know — and like — each other, they also became invaluable resources for one another in growing the offerings of each of their businesses, as they partnered to present candle-making workshops in Greyline Station. These fun and increasingly popular workshops not only expanded exposure for both businesses, but allowed the business owners a creative outlet where they could interact directly with the local community.

Recognizing the common ground and overlap in their business aspirations, Fiske and Risk eventually decided to officially combine forces and meld their two operations.

The boutique Poppy & Pomelo, which houses the candle studio Wick & Mortar, recently relocated from Greyline Station to a storefront on the corner of High and Maxwell streets and Kentucky Avenue. Photo by Abby Laub

Today, both women are partners in both businesses, which now fully operate under the same roof in a new location, a historic building and former grocery store in Woodland Triangle. Located on the corner where High and Maxwell Streets merge with Kentucky Avenue, the light-filled storefront offers an ideal space for showcasing Poppy & Pomelo’s retail goods — a curated selection of colorful, gift-worthy items, from textiles, greeting cards and jewelry, to bath, kitchen and bar products — as well as a beautiful, functional space for the candle-making workshops, which take place in the evenings.

And, as a noteworthy bonus, the checkout counter located along the back wall doubles as a cocktail bar where shoppers and class attendees can order specialty drinks. A fun selection of cocktails, such as cardamom/sugar-rimmed mimosas with pomegranate juice and blueberry lemon sage champagne, are available for purchase during any hours that the business is open, and plans are moving forward to open a larger bar in an adjacent space, also centered on crafting. Fiske hopes the bar, patterned after other “craft bars” that have become popular in other cities in recent years, will be a place where people can tap into their creativity, or just come and relax in a unique and laid-back bar setting. The owners hope that bar will open later this year.

“It’ll be open probably Wednesday through Sunday,” Fiske said. “If you wanted to meet up with somebody and do a craft, like make a little bracelet or something cute, you could come here, hang out and make something. But you don’t have to [create while you’re here]. It’ll just be kind of like a speakeasy neighborhood bar.”

The boutique Poppy & Pomelo carries unique, gift-able items such as jewelry, bath and kitchen products, bags, greeting cards and more. Photos by Abby Laub

In the meantime, those looking to get their crafting/craft cocktail fix at the venue can book a candle-making workshop at the Poppy & Pomelo website. The workshops are available for kids and adults, and they can accommodate individuals or groups of up to 15. Wick & Mortar candles are made from high-quality, clean-burning coconut wax and feature cedar wicks that make a crackling noise when burned. The studio offers a wide selection of scents and add-ins, from crystals to glitter and herbs, as well as candle vessels, to help make each candle unique to the maker. All of the candle additives are eco-friendly and 100 percent vegan, Fiske said, and workshop attendees get the opportunity to participate in the entire candle-making process, from choosing the vessel, pouring the wax and adding the wick, to adding scents and add-ons.

Fiske also makes special candles for individual clients, some of which have evolved into regular items to purchase in the store like the Bourbon Crush scent, which started as a custom scent that a couple had created for wedding party favor candles, but became so popular among wedding guests and others that it evolved into a full-time scent.

For Fiske, whose background includes events, arts and marketing, the multi-faceted business is a natural extension of her love of community and creating.

“I have always been a maker,” she said. “I was a ceramicist and I did collage work before I started making candles. But I also like teaching. As I was writing a business plan, I thought wouldn’t it be cool if I had a bar where I could make candles?”