Smiley Pete's Best of Lex: Food & Drink

For the inaugural Smiley Pete's Best of Lex issue (April 2024), we compiled more than 260,000 votes from our readers in 8 different category groups, to highlight the best local businesses, organizations, artists and more. Click here for links to all categories!

× Expand Third Street Stuff (pictured here with owner Pat Gerhard) was voted by our readers as “Best Coffee Shop.” Photo by Mick Jeffries

It’s true — Lexingtonians love to eat. We love to eat well, and we support a thriving local restaurant scene rivaling that of much larger cities. We here at Smiley Pete would put our culinary scene up against any other. Fortunately for those of us who like to enjoy a fine beverage with our meals, we are also the epicenter of bourbon, and our cocktail culture does not disappoint.

In this section of Smiley Pete's inaugural Best of Lex issue, we spotlight those who are doing their part to contribute to the quality food, great service, unique offerings, and amazing value to our dining and hospitality community. Read on to see who our readers have voted as their favorites in dozens of culinary categories!

Best Bagels

1. Great Bagel

2. Southland Bagel

3. Pearl’s

× Expand Martine's Pastries was voted by our readers as “Best Bakery.” Photo by Emily Giancarlo

Best Bakery

1. Martine’s Pastries

2. European Delights

3. Bluegrass Baking Company

4. Donut Days

Ode to Martine’s Pistachio Cake

By Hannah LeGris, 3rd Dstrict Councilmember, voted as a “Best Elected Official”

A simple pleasure in life is a slice of cake for breakfast or with a mid-afternoon coffee, and the best combination in Lexington can be found at Martine’s Pastries. Martine and Jim Holzman have owned Martine’s Pastries since 1999, and in 2018 opened their extended café and shop on East 3rd Street, where they have curated the perfect date spot to connect with others, meet a new friend, and have an excellent sweet or savory treat. There are a few essentials when visiting Martine’s for a cake date. First and foremost, is choosing the cake — I prefer the pistachio, though other flavors are also excellent. If you’re solo, bring a book for leisure reading. If you’re meeting with someone at the pastry shop, arrive early so that you can get your favorite seat — and so that you can say hello to Martine, Jim and their wonderful staff. While you’re getting settled in, all the butter in your icing will soften to room temperature. This is what you want for the ideal taste and texture combination, and gives you plenty of time for conversation, reflection or reading. Having a cake date means taking time, so give yourself at least 45 minutes to eat your treat, drink your coffee and enjoy being alive in Lexington, Kentucky.

Best Bar-B-Que

1. Blue Door Smokehouse

2. Red State BBQ

3. Big Kahuna BBQ

4. J. Render’s Southern Table and Bar

Best Bourbon Selection (Restaurant)

1. OBC

2. Carson’s

3. Merrick Inn

4. Jake’s Cigar

5. Whiskey Bear

Best Breakfast

1. First Watch

2. Josie’s

3. Wild Eggs

Honorable mentions:

• Winchell’s

• Doodles Breakfast & Lunch

• Keeneland Track Kitchen

• Ramsey’s Diner

× Expand Carson's was voted by our readers for serving the city's “Best Brunch.” Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders

Best Brunch

1. Carson’s

2. First Watch

3. Josie’s

Honorable mentions:

• Bella Café and Grille

• OBC

× Expand Drake’s was voted by our readers to have the “Best Burger” in Lexington. Photo furnished

Best Burger

1. Drake’s

2. Shamrock’s

3. Sidebar

Honorable mentions:

• Bella Cafè and Grille

• Sawyer’s

Best Cajun

1. Bourbon ‘n’ Toulouse

2. Gumbo Yaya

3. Creaux

Best Cakes/Cupcakes

1. Martine’s

2. European Delights

3. Caramanda’s

Honorable mentions:

• GiGi’s Cupcakes

• Inebriated Baker

Best Cheap Eats

1. Goodfellas

2. Bourbon n’ Toulouse

3. Tolly Ho

Honorable mentions:

• A.P. Suggins

• Charlie Brown’s

• Big Kahuna

• Burgers Shakes

Best Chef

1. Ouita Michel, Holly Hill and Co.

2. Cole Arimes, Cole’s / Epping’s on Eastside

3. Greg Spaulding, Salt & Vinegar / Ethereal Slice House

Best Chinese

1. Panda Cuisine

2. Cheng’s

3. Asian Wind

Best Cocktail

1. OBC Kitchen

2. Epping’s on Eastside

3. Malone’s

Honorable mentions:

• Carson’s

• Bar Ona

• Bourbon on Rye

• Harvey’s

Best Coffee Shop

1. Third Street Stuff

2. Kenwick Table

3. Coffee Times

Ode to Old School Coffee Shop

By Michelle Franzetti, Voted as a “Best Family/Portrait Photographer”

There is nothing better than having a place you love away from home and the office, and Old School Coffee (located in Dudley Square) is just that place for my husband and me. The baristas always greet me with a smile, and usually know what I want to order before I do. The whole room is flooded with natural light, plants along the wall, and just the right amount of noise and small talk to make for the PERFECT place to work or relax with friends. And their partnership with other local bakers for sweet treats...THE BEST! I’m so thankful for great people running great businesses in Lexington, particularly this one!

Best Destination Restaurant (within 30 miles)

1. Windy Corner

2. Wallace Station

3. Holly Hill Inn

Honorable mentions:

• The Kentucky Castle

• Local Feed

• Heirloom

• The Stave

Best Donuts

1. Spalding’s Bakery

2. North Lime Coffee & Donuts

3. Frank’s Donuts

4. Donut Days

× Expand Daughters Southern was voted by our readers as Lexington's “Best Food Truck.” Photo furnished

Best Food Truck

1. Daughters Southern

2. Nathan’s Taqueria

3. Sav’s Chill

Honorable mentions:

• Jasmine Rice

• Kentucky Q

Best Fried Banana Peppers

1. Ramsey’s Diner

2. Merrick Inn

3. Smithtown Seafood

4. Winchell’s

× Expand Critchfield was voted to have the “Best Fried Chicken” by our readers. Photo furnished

Best Fried Chicken

1. Critchfield

2. Merrick Inn

3. Indi’s

4. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Best Hidden Gem

1. Kentucky Native Café

2. Dad’s Favorites Deli

3. The Merrick Inn

Honorable mentions:

• Charlie Brown’s

• Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine

• Wheeler Pharmacy

• Rosemont Station

Best Hot Brown

1. Merrick Inn

2. Winchell’s

3. Ramsey’s Diner

4. Stella’s

× Expand Crank & Boom was voted as “Best Ice Cream.” Photo furnished

Best Ice Cream/Gelato

1. Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream

2. Graeter’s

3. Sorella Gelateria

Honorable mentions:

• Rupp Arena Soft Serve

• Sav’s Chill

Best Indian Cuisine

1. Masala

2. Tandoor

3. Taste of India

4. Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine

Best Italian Cuisine

1. Giuseppe’s

2. Bella Notte

3. Pasta Garage

Best Japanese Cuisine

1. Asuka

2. Sushi Blue

3. Osaka

4. Miyako

Best Korean Cuisine

1. Han Woo Ri

2. KPot

3. Arirang Garden

Honorable mentions:

• DY Market

• JY Kitchen

• Koreana

Best Local Brewery

1. Mirror Twin

2. West Sixth Brewing

3. Country Boy

Honorable mentions:

• Blue Stallion

• Ethereal Brewing

• Pivot Brewery

• Rock House Brewing

× Expand Athenian Grill was voted to have the “Best Mediterranean / Greek Food.” Photo furnished

Best Mediterranean/Greek Cuisine

1. Athenian Grill

2. Sahara Mediterranean

Restaurant

3. Nefertiti

Honorable mentions:

• Mr. Kabab

• Oasis

× Expand Athenian Grill was voted by our readers as having Lexington's “Best Mexican or South American Cuisine.” Photo furnished

Best Mexican or South American Cuisine

1. Mi Pequena Hacienda

2. El Rancho Tapatio

3. La Taquiza

Honorable mentions:

• Corta Lima

• Papi’s

Best New Restaurant (post-Covid)

1. Bella Café and Grille

2. TukTuk Snack Shop

3. Everest Nepalese and Indian Cuisine

4. Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar

× Expand Kentucky Native Café appeared as a favorite in many categories, including “Best Vegetarian Food,” “Best Restaurant for a First Date,” “Best Patio” and more. Photo furnished

Best Outdoor/Patio Dining

1. Kentucky Native Café

2. Merrick Inn

3. Goodfellas – Distillery District

Best Overall Restaurant

1. Malone’s

2. Carson’s

3. Merrick Inn

Honorable mentions

• Coles 735 Main

• Holly Hill Inn

• Epping’s on Eastside

Ode to Bluegrass Hospitality Group

~Smiley Pete Staff Salute

Founded by Brian McCarty and Bruce Drake, Bluegrass Hospitality Group — the purveyors behind Malone’s, Harry’s, Drake’s, Aqua Sushi and OBC Kitchen — has been an integral force among the culinary scene in Lexington and beyond since 1998. The restaurateurs have not only contributed some of the most consistent and popular restaurants in Lexington, but have also given back to the community with a particularly special annual holiday event: helping provide annual Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. More than 1,500 meals are provided each year, bagged and delivered to outside agencies in order to help provide to the less fortunate. For contributing so much to Lexington's culinary scene AND community, we salute BHG!

Best Pimento Cheese

1. Mousetrap

2. Dad’s Favorites Deli

3. Stella’s

Best Pizza

1. Goodfella’s

2. Joe Bologna’s

3. Pearl’s

Honorable mentions:

• Rolling Oven

• Smashing Tomato

• Puccini’s Smiling Teeth

• Pietana

Best Pub Food

1. Shamrock’s

2. Winchell’s

3. Drake’s

Honorable mentions:

• Charlie Brown’s

• Sidebar

Best Restaurant for a First Date

1. Kentucky Native Café

2. Merrick Inn

3. Carson’s

Honorable mentions:

• Giuseppe’s

• Malone’s

• Epping’s on Eastside

Best Restaurant to Take Visitors

1. Merrick Inn

2. Malone’s

3. The Kentucky Castle

Honorable mentions:

• Holly Hill Inn

• Kentucky Native Café

• Windy Corner

Best Rooftop

1. Lost Palm

2. Dudley’s on Short

3. Infinity Sky Bar

4. Belle’s

× Expand Malone's Lexingtonian Salad was voted as Lexington's "Best Salad." Photo by GLINTstudios

Best Salads

1. Malone’s

2. Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen

3. Bella Café and Grille

Honorable mention:

• Good Foods Coop Café

Best Seafood

1. Smithtown Seafood

2. Charlie’s Seafood

3. Palmer’s Fresh Grill

Honorable mentions:

• Jeff Ruby’s

• Malone’s

Best Service

1. Malone’s

2. Jeff Ruby’s

3. Merrick Inn

Honorable mentions:

• Holly Hill Inn

• Tony’s

• Coles 735 Main

• Dudley’s on Short

Best Soul Food

1. Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking

2. Indi’s

3. Grimes

4. Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

Best Southern Food

1. Ramsey’s Diner

2. Winchell’s

3. Merrick Inn

Honorable mentions:

• Honeywood

• Mimi’s Southern Style Cooking

• Josanne’s Homestyle Kitchen

Best Steak House

1. Malone’s

2. Tony’s

3. Jeff Ruby’s

Honorable mentions:

• Columbia’s Steak House

• Blue Heron

Best Sushi

1. Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar

2. Sushi Blue

3. Osaka

Best Taco

1. Local Taco

2. Agave and Rye

3. Tortilleria y Taqueria Ramirez

Honorable mentions:

• La Taquiza

• Mi Pequena Hacienda

• El Rancho Tapatio

• Papi’s

Best Thai

1. Archa Nine

2. Taste of Thai

3. Jasmine Rice

4. Bangkok House

Best Vegan Food

1. Kentucky Native Café

2. Good Foods Co-op Café

3. Moody Mikes

4. Stella’s Kentucky Deli

Best Vegetarian Food

1. Kentucky Native Café

2. Good Foods Co-op Café

3. Everest Nepalese and Indian

Cuisine

4. Bourbon N’ Toulouse

Best Vietnamese

1. Pho BC

2. Pho Saigon

3. Jasmine Rice

Best Wine List

1. Darling Wine Bar

2. Jeff Ruby’s

3. Dudley’s on Short

Honorable mentions:

• Coles 735 Main

• Malone’s

• Holly Hill Inn

Best Wings

1. Wing KYng

2. Indi’s

3. Shamrocks

Honorable mentions:

• County Club

• Winchell’s

Click here to view the next group of categories (Music & Nightlife)