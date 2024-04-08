Smiley Pete's Best of Lex: Services

For the inaugural Smiley Pete's Best of Lex issue (April 2024), we compiled more than 260,000 votes from our readers in 8 different category groups, to highlight the best local businesses, organizations, artists and more. Click here for links to all categories!

× Expand The Rooster's Nest Barber Shop and Shave Parlour was voted "Best Barber Shop." Photo furnished

Who do you call when you need something done? In this section of Smiley Pete's inaugural Best of Lex issue, we highlight the best of the best when it comes to folks who make Lexington work, from plumbers, electricians and contractors to barbers, lawyers, tattoo artists and more.

Best Audio Visual Company

1. 46Solutions

2. Barney Millers

3. Riptide Productions

Honorable mentions:

• Rely Technology

• Dr. Stereo

Best Auto Repair

1. Motorsports Of Lexington

2. Ashley’s Tire and Brake

3. Brian's Bluegrass Automotive

Honorable mentions:

• Tony's Auto

Best Bank

1. Central Bank

2. Traditional Bank

3. 5/3 Bank

Honorable mentions:

• Bank of the Bluegrass

• Republic Bank & Trust Company

• Community Trust

• Stockyard Bank and Trust

• Whitaker Bank

Best Barber Shop

1. The Rooster’s Nest

2. Papa Diamond

3. Prince Cuts Royal Parlor

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Pedal Power Bicycle Shop

2. Broomwagon

3. Broke Spoke

Honorable mentions:

• Scheller

• Bicycle Face

Best Builder

1. Jimmy Nash Homes

2. BACK Construction

3. Anderson & Rodgers Construction

Honorable mentions:

• Padgett Construction

• Atchison Construction

• Mulberry Builders

• Ball Homes

Best Car Dealership

1. Green’s Toyota of Lexington

2. Dan Cummins

3. Quantrell

Honorable mentions:

• Lexus of Lexington

• Don Franklin

• Toyota on Nicholasville

• Don Jacobs

Best Chiropractor

1. Today Disc, Bone & Joint

Chiropractic Treatment Center

2. Triple Crown Chiropractic

3. Lexington Pain & Chiropractic

Honorable mentions:

• Elswick Chiropractic

• Michael Pugh, Tates Creek Chiropractic

• Brannon Family Chiropractic

• Well Adjusted

Best Cleaning Service

1. Wildcat Clean Team

2. First Impressions Cleaning

3. Splash Em Out

Honorable mentions:

• Bluegrass Can Shine

• Top Mops Cleaning Service

Best Credit Union

1. (tie) UK Federal Credit Union

1. (tie) Commonwealth Credit Union

3. Members Heritage Credit Union

Best Dentist

1. Beaumont Family Dentistry

2. Justice Dental

3. Chevy Chase Dentistry

Best Dermatologist

1. Dermatology Associates of Kentucky

2. Bluegrass Dermatology

3. Dermatology Consultants

Best Eldercare Facility

1. Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods

2. Sayre Christian Village

3. Ashland Terrace

Honorable mentions:

• Morning Pointe of Lexington

• Magnolia Springs

• Legacy Reserve

• Cedarhurst

Best Electrician

1. Davis H. Elliot Company

2. Bryant Electric

3. Mr. Electric

Best Family Practice

1. Family Practice Associates of Lexington

2. Pediatrics and Adolescent Associates

3. Downtown Doctors Brown

Best Family / Portrait Photographer

1. The Mallicotes

2. Holifield

3. Michelle Franzetti

Honorable mentions:

• Seriously Sabrina

Best Fencing Company

1. Geddes Fence Company

2. Commonwealth Fence Company

3. Earlywine Fencing

Best Flooring Store

1. Carpet One Floor & Home

2. Kevin's Carpets and Flooring

3. Corvin's Furniture and Flooring

Best Funeral Home / Services

1. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home

2. Millward Funeral Directors

3. Clark Legacy Center

Best Hair Removal Company

1. Luxe Lounge Med Spa

2. Hourglass Aesthetics

3. Commonwealth Electrolysis Clinic

Best Home Remodeling

1. BACK Construction

2. Anderson & Rodgers Construction

3. Charlton Contracting

Honorable mentions:

• Atchison Construction

• Mulberry Builders

• Boone Contracting

× Expand New in 2023, the Distillery District hotel The Manchester and its bars / restaurants appeared as a favorite in multiple categories, including "Best Hotel." Photo by Matt Kisiday

Best Hotel

1. The Manchester

2. Lexington Griffin Gate Marriott

3. the Campbell House

Honorable mentions:

• Marriott City Center

• Elwood Hotel & Suites

Best HVAC Company

1. Fayette Heating and Air

2. GreenBox

3. Comfort Heating and Air

Honorable mentions:

• Bryant Heating & Cooling

• Hubbard Mechanical

• Synergy Home HVAC

Best Insurance Agency

1. Debra Hensley State Farm

2. Ryan McCord Kentucky Farm Bureau

3. Assured Partners

Best Landscaping Company

1. Joseph Hillenmeyer Designs

2. Redmond's Landscaping

3. Pfieffer Landscaping

4. Klausing Group

Best Law Firm

1. Hicks & Funfsinn

2. Stites & Harbison

3. Brackney Law Office

Honorable mentions:

• Britton-Johnson

• McBrayer PLLC

• Bluegrass Elderlaw

Best Lawyer (Individual)

1. Anita Britton

2. Peter Brackney

3. Fred Peters

Honorable mentions:

• Jim Lowry

• Trip Redford

• Eric Ray

Best LGBTQ-Owned Business

1. (tie) Debra Hensley State Farm Insurance

1. (tie) Lussi Brown Coffee Bar

3. Crossings Lexington

Best Massage

1. Lexington Healing Arts Academy

2. The Massage Center

3. Massage Envy

Honorable mentions:

• Hand & Stone Massage

• Centered

× Expand Hourglass Aesthetics was voted by our readers as "Best Medispa" (pictured here is Beth Hourigan, founder and CEO). Social Media Photo

Best Medi Spa

1. Hourglass Aesthetics

2. Prive Med Spa

3. Luxe Lounge Med Spa

Honorable mentions:

• Be Medispa

• Belle Vie Med

• The Spa at Marshall

Best Minority-Owned Business

1. A Cup of Commonwealth

2. Jasmine Rice Thai & Vietnamese Cuisine

3. Mimi's Southern Style Cooking

Honorable mentions:

• Omakase Sushi & Sake Bar

• BAK4MORE Studio

× Expand Wildcat Moving was voted "Best MovingCompany" (pictured here, owner Releigh Bruner). Photo furnished

Best Moving Company

1. Wildcat Moving

2. Two Men and a Truck

3. 2 Dudes Moving

Best Nail Salon

1. The Nail Shop

2. Varnish Nail Shoppe

3. Lavish Nails

Best OBGYN Practice

1. Lexington Women's Health

2. UK Midwives Clinic

3. Lexington Clinic OBGYN

Honorable mentions:

• Bluegrass Gynecology & Wellness

Best Optometrist

1. Simpson Optical

2. Stratton Eyes

3. Central Kentucky Eyecare

Best Painting Company / Paint Store

1. Perspectives Inc.

2. My Three Sons Painting

3. Rodgers Painters

Best Window Treatment Company/Store

1. Blinds By Design

2. Glass Doctors

3. Gilkey Windows and Exterior Solutions

× Expand Uptown Hounds swept the pet categories, voted "Best Pet Boarding / Daycare" and "Best Pet Grooming." Photo furnished

Best Pet Boarding/Daycare

1. Uptown Hounds

2. Camp Bow Wow

3. Keshlyn Kennel

Honorable mentions:

• Manners Matter Daycare and Training

• Wildcat Country Dog Retreat

Best Pet Grooming

1. Uptown Hounds

2. Sheabel

3. Janna’s Pet Salon

Best Pet Sitter

1. Critter Sitters of Lexington

2. Camp Bow Wow

3. Brennan's Pet Care

Best Pharmacy

1. UK Retail Pharmacies

2. Wheeler Pharmacy

3. Kroger

Ode to William "Buddy" Wheeler

Smiley Pete Staff Salute

In February, William “Buddy” Wheeler, founder and a longtime owner of the grassroots Chevy Chase pharmacy Wheeler Pharmacy, passed away at the age of 89. He opened the iconic neighborhood pharmacy in 1958, as a 23-year-old recent graduate from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. His was one of the first businesses established on Romany Road — in fact, at the time he opened the business, he found himself fielding questions about why he decided to build a drug store “so far out of town.”

Wheeler had a heavy presence in the family business well into his 80s — and a family business it has been, in the truest sense. All nine of his grandchildren have worked there, and his children continue to run the business.

Today, a close-knit group of regulars still gather daily for breakfast and coffee around the counter of the Wheeler pharmacy and convenience store — a true testament to the community that Wheeler and his family have helped foster over the past six and a half decades with their business.

Our hats are off to Buddy Wheeler for creating and maintaining one of the most iconic, beloved and long-running small businesses that Lexington has ever seen.

Best Plastic Surgeon

1. Plastic Surgeons of Lexington

2. Dr. Amit Patel

3. Wells Plastic Surgery

Honorable mentions:

• Waldman Schantz and Turner

Best Plumber

1. John Estes Plumbing

2. Tommy Buford Plumbing

3. Mr. Rooter

Honorable mentions:

• H20 Maestro

• PROfetick Plumbing

Best Podiatrist

1. Lexington Podiatry

2. UK Healthcare

3. Charles Zimmerman

Best Real Estate Agent

1. Rusty Underwood

2. Rick Queen

3. Whitney Panell

Honorable mentions:

• Becky Reinhold

• Mina Mattone

• Suzanne Elliott

Best Real Estate Brokerage

1. The Brokerage Real Estate Advisors

2. The Agency

3. Bluegrass Sotheby's

International Realty

Honorable mentions:

• Keller Williams Bluegrass

• Rector Hayden Realtors

• RE-MAX Elite Realty

• Turf Town Properties

Best Roofing Company

1. AIC Roofing & Construction Inc.

2. Lexington Blue

3. Bone Dry

Honorable mentions:

• Barrier Roofs

• All Around Roofing

• Apex Roofing

× Expand The South Upper salon Cha Cha's was voted "Best Salon" by our readers. Photo furnished

Best Salon

1. Cha Cha’s

2. BAK4MORE Salon

3. Pelo

Honorable mentions:

• The Hive

• Atea Salon

• Alora Salon

Best Solar Company

1. Synergy

2. Bluegrass Solar Systems

3. Solar Energy Solutions

× Expand Lexington Salt Cave was voted "Best Spa" by our readers. Photo furnished

Best Spa

1. Lexington Salt Cave

2. Woodhouse

3. The Spa at Kentucky Castle

Honorable mentions:

• The Spa at Griffin Gate

Best Tattoo Shop

1. Tattoo Charlie's

2. Underground Ink

3. Charmed Life

Best Tax Preparation Company

1. Dillon’s Tax Service

2. Dean Dorton

3. Blue & Company

Best Technology Firm

1. 46 Solutions

2. The AME Group

3. Next Century Technologies

Best Travel Services

1. Avant

2. Dream Vacations

3. Azzurro Dream Travel

× Expand Chevy Chase Animal Clinic was chosen as the city's "Best Veterinary Practice." Photo furnished

Best Veterinary Practice

1. Chevy Chase Animal Clinic

2. Gainesway Small Animal Clinic

3. Richmond Road Vet Clinic

Honorable mentions:

• Nicholasville Road Animal Hospital

• Clay's Mill Vet Clinic

• Southland Vet Clinic

Best Wedding or Event Venue

1. The Apiary

2. The Kentucky Castle

3. Keeneland

Honorable mentions:

• Talon Winery

• Spindletop Hall

• The Signature Club

Ode to The Kentucky Castle

By Tam & Leigh (Kentucky Taste Buds), Voted as a “Best Blogger/Influencer” and “Best TV Host”

Growing up in Lexington, we would often travel down US 60 toward Versailles where we would see the Kentucky Castle standing sentinel on a hill, mysterious and forlorn. It sparked so many questions: How could this castle be empty? Why was it in the middle of a Kentucky field alongside a busy road? Who owns it? After 30 years, our curiosities were finally satisfied when it opened to the public, and it was simply breathtaking for us to walk the beautiful grounds, marvel at the grand staircase, and check out the beautifully appointed restaurant and rooms.

For many young girls, getting married in a castle is the stuff of dreams and fortunately, for Leigh, her dream came true when she married her Prince Charming on the rooftop in July of 2020. It will forever hold a special place in our hearts, and we’re so thankful that this unique locale is right in our backyard. I mean, after all, how many cities can boast they have a castle?

× Expand Owned by Debbie Long, Dudley's on Short was voted "Best Female-Owned Business." File photo

Best Female-Owned Business

1. Dudley’s on Short

2. Peggy's

3. Lussi Brown Coffe Bar

Honorable mentions:

• PDR Interiors

• Vine & Branch Wine

• Bites of the Bluegrass

• Kentucky Eagle