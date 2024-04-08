Smiley Pete's Best of Lex: Shopping

For the inaugural Smiley Pete's Best of Lex issue (April 2024), we compiled more than 260,000 votes from our readers in 8 different category groups, to highlight the best local businesses, organizations, artists and more. Click here for links to all categories!
The Liberty Road shop Scout Antique and Modern was voted as a favorite in several categories, including "Best Vintage Shop," Best Antique Shop," "Best Furniture Store" and more. Photo furnished
Spending money at local businesses helps build a strong community. From furniture to houseplants to vintage clothing, we’ve highlighted dozens of Lexington’s favorite local spots to burn some hard-earned cash, as voted on by our readers!
Best Antique Shop
1. Peddler’s Mall
2. Scout Antique and Modern
3. Another Man’s Treasure
Honorable mentions:
• Room Service
• Thoroughbred Antiques
Best Book Store
1. Joseph Beth Booksellers
2. sQecial Media
3. Black Swan
Honorable mentions:
• Glover’s Bookery
Ode to sQecial Media
~Smiley Pete staff salute
While roaming around the campus-area gift and oddities shop sQecial Media, you would be forgiven for getting lost in their impressive book section, which easily takes up half of the store. New and used books on all sorts of genres and topics, from Jean-Michael Basquiat to John Prine, line the walls. In a time of digital downloads, Kindle and audiobooks, good old-fashioned leather bound ink-on-paper books can seem...well...old-fashioned. Sometimes a good book selection can be a temple to a bygone era of the printed word. However, sQecial Media is no mere bookstore but a conduit to the tangible, analog world we left behind at the dawn of the digital age.
The store has beautiful stationery and journals, recalling an era when we took time to put pen to paper. There are sections of various spiritual essentials — oils, herbs, crystals and gems and other metaphysical ephemera — harkening back to a time when we didn’t have all the answers on our phones and the world seemed a little more mysterious.
The store’s beautiful uniqueness owes a direct debt to owner Mary Morgan, who has worked at sQecial Media for most of the store’s lifespan and has managed the day-to-day operations since 1977, under original owner David Adams. Without Mary’s leadership, it’s hard to imagine the store would have evolved to the local pillar it has become, nor maintain the timeless relevance that brought sQecial Media to recently celebrate 52 years of business.
Best Car Wash
1. Jeff’s Car Wash
2. Clean Sweep
3. Mr. Sparkle
Honorable mentions:
• Zips Car Wash
The Apiary was voted Lexington's "Best Caterer" by our readers. Photo furnished
Best Caterer
1. The Apiary
2. DaRae and Friends
3. Selma’s Catering
Honorable mentions:
• Dupree Catering
Best Day Spa
1. Woodhouse Spa
2. The Kentucky Castle
3. Privé
Honorable mentions:
• Golden Aesthetic Atelier
Best Florist
1. Michler’s
2. Oram’s
3. Best of Flowers
Best Furniture or Home Accessories Store
1. Interior Yardage
2. Suff’s
3. Another Man’s Treasure
Honorable mentions:
• Scout Antique and Modern
• Burke’s
• My Favorite Things
• Lexington Furniture
Best Garden Store or Nursery
1. Michler’s Floris, Greenhouse & Garden Design
2. Pemberton’s Greenhouses
3. Wilson’s Nursery
4. King’s Gardens
Best Jewelry Store
1. Farmer’s Jewelry
2. Rivard’s Jewelry
3. Savane Silver
Honorable mentions:
• Artique
• Scout Antique and Modern
Kentucky for Kentucky was voted "Best Kentucky-Themed Shop." Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders
Best Kentucky Themed / Local Artists Shop
1. Kentucky for Kentucky
2. Artique
3. Third Street Stuff
Best Boutique
1. The Front Porch
2. World’s Apart
3. Peggy’s
Honorable mentions:
• The Black Market
• Poppy and Pomelo
• The Cotton Patch
• The Blushery
Best Men’s Clothing
1. Logan’s of Lexington
2. Stuart Mercer
3. Albert Couture
Honorable mentions:
• Howard Miller
• Mac and Clay
Best Pet Store
1. Pet Wants
2. Southern Barker
3. Animal House
Honorable mentions:
• Savvy Pet Supply
Best Specialty Home Remodeling Store
1. Wiseway Supply
2. Housewarmings
3. Brecher’s Lighting
Honorable mentions:
• Su Casa Tile & Granite
• Granite Depot
Best Sporting Goods Store
1. J&H Outfitters
2. John’s Run-Walk Shop
3. Pedal Power Bike Shop
Another Man's Treasure was voted the "Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store." Pictured here, owners Dennis and Dottie Gibbs. Photo by FirstMediaLex
Best Used Furniture or Accessories Store
1. Another Man’s Treasure
2. The Peddler’s Mall
3. Scout Antique & Modern
Best Vintage Store
1. Scout Antique & Modern
2. Street Scene Vintage
3. Pops Resale
Honorable mentions:
• Sassy Fox
• The Domestic
Best Wine Shop or Liquor Store
1. Liquor Barn
2. Corner Wine
3. Ernie’s Spirits
4. Vine & Branch Wine
Best Women’s Clothing Store
1. Worlds Apart
2. Bella Rose
3. The Black Market
Honorable mentions:
• Peacocks and Pearls
• Cotton Patch
• Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories
• Steel Mill & Co.