Smiley Pete's Best of Lex: Sport & Recreation

× Expand Located about an hour from Lexington, The Red River Gorge was voted as the "Best Place for an Out-of-Town Hike." Photo by LDB859 Photography

Lexington might be known for its fast horses and great basketball, but we also like to get competitive, get fit and enjoy ourselves in other ways. In this section, we weigh in on the best sports facilities, yoga and pilates studios, dog parks, bowling alleys and more, as voted by our readers.

Best Bowling Alley

1. Southland Bowling Lanes

2. LexLive

3. Malibu Jack’s

Best Distillery Tour

1. Buffalo Trace

2. Woodford Reserve

3. Castle and Key

4. Heaven Hill

Best Dog Park

1. Jacobson Park

2. Wellington

3. Masterson Station

× Expand Our readers voted Lexington Country Club as the city's "Best Golf Course." Photo furnished

Best Golf Course

1. Lexington Country Club

2. Kearney Hill Golf Links

3. Champions at Keene Trace

Best Gym

1. YMCA

2. StrongerLife - Fitness for 55+

3. Lexington Athletic Club

Honorable mentions:

• Burn Boot Camp

• Proof Fitness

• CycleYOU Fitness & Sauna

• Kentucky Gym

Ode to Keeneland

By Ame Sweetall, President and CEO of LexArts (voted as a “Best Art Gallery”)

If you are familiar at all with Lexington, you probably know why Keeneland is my absolute favorite. In a single visit you get that unbeatable Kentucky hospitality, an all-day fashion show with race-goers dressed to the Kentucky nines, delectable food (burgoo, always) and drink (bourbon, of course), and all at the most beautiful and historic racetrack in the world. Whether it's breezy sunshine or rainboots required, Spring or Fall in Lexington sets a picture-perfect backdrop to enjoy a fun day of racing at Lexington’s best social scene. Having attended general admission my whole life, I have recently graduated to occasionally getting the clubhouse, grandstand box or dining room invitation. And, don’t forget The Hill — the best tailgating and leisurely race-watching you can get. I love them all!

The coolest, best-kept secret is the Thoroughbred Auctions at Keeneland. Several times a year there are Thoroughbred sales at the Keeneland Sales Pavilion open to the public to watch. It is an amazing sight to see the future stakes and Derby winners come through the Bluegrass. So, for ALL these reasons and more, Keeneland is my absolute favorite!

Best Horse Farm Tour

1. Claiborne

2. Calumet

3. Lanes End

Best Out-of-Town Hike

1. Red River Gorge

2. Natural Bridge

3. Raven Run

4. Shaker Village

× Expand Jess Hogan (center), founder/owner of Xponent Sports Performance, was voted "Best Personal Trainer." Photo furnished

Best Personal Trainer

1. Xponent Sports Performance

2. Dave Wilton at Enhancing Life

3. TrainMovePlay

Honorable mentions:

• Fitness Plus

• Casey Bayne

• Superior Training

and Nutrition

Best Pickleball Courts

1. Kirklevington Park

2. YMCA

3. Shillito Park

× Expand Melissa Calmes, NCPT, is the master instructor, founder and director of Mind Over Body Studio + Core3 Pilates which was voted by our readers as "Best Pilates Studio." Photo furnished

Best Pilates Studio

1. Mind Over Body

2. Sterling Hot Yoga Studio

3. Breathe

Best UK Hoops Player (‘23-’24 season)

1. Maddie Scherr

2. Ajae Petty

3. Cassidy Rowe

× Expand Reed Sheppard was voted as "Best UK Men's Basketball Player." Photo provided by UK Athletics

Best UK Men's Basketball Player (‘23-24 season)

1. Reed Sheppard

2. Antonio Reeves

3. Rob Dillingham

Best Swimming Pool

1. The Signature Club

2. Woodland

3. YMCA

Best Tennis Facility

1. Lexington Tennis Club

2. Woodland

3. University of Kentucky

× Expand Creative Yoga was voted by our readers as "Best Yoga Studio." Photo furnished

Best Yoga Studio

1. Creative Yoga

2. Kentucky Castle

3. Centered

4. Sterling Hot Yoga Studio