Smiley Pete's Gift Shopping Short List

Finding the perfect gift can be stressful, but there's no need to get your tinsel in a tangle. Smiley Pete has you covered. Here's a list of nine local businesses that we love, where great folks will help you score exactly what you need for everyone on your list. Happy shopping, friends!
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
Brier Books319 S Ashland, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: Signed books, delivery service, homey atmosphere
Representing all genres and age groups, this local book shop offers a curated collection of new books, including classic literature for adults and children. The shop hosts book clubs, story hours, open mic events and a series of readings by local and nationally-known authors. Pick up a book signed by a local, regional or national author for the avid reader on your list this holiday season; other gift items inside this store include artwork created by local artists, journals and stationery. If you don't find what you're looking for, the staff will be more than willing to special order almost any available title at no additional cost.
Owners: Savannah Sipple, Jay McCoy, Alison Courtney
CD Central377 S Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
What we love: Vinyl records, in-store concerts, free parking, no Winger
If you're looking to please the music lover on your shopping list this holiday season, CD Central is the ultimate destination. Representing every music genre and regularly hosting in-store concerts, this fun and eclectic shop features a huge vinyl record selection as well as plenty of new, used and collectible CDs. You'll also find rock band t-shirts, affordable turntables and posters, and a great collection of box sets available in vinyl and CD formats. The secret to this campus area gift destination is its free parking lot on Jersey Street - but if you're too busy to rock and roll on over to the shop, gift certificates can be purchased online.
Owner: Steve Baron
Coffee Times Coffee House2571 Regency Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
What we love: Freshly roasted and brewed coffee, teas, pour over coffee makers, mugs, affordable gifts for everyone on your list
The welcoming conversation and coziness that greet you when you walk through the door at Coffee Times Coffee House will make you feel right at home this holiday season. We love it because you can enjoy a cup of freshly roasted and brewed coffee from the shop's espresso bar while perusing its wide selection of coffee and tea gift boxes, festive mugs and holiday gifts.
Owner: Terri Woods
Decorator Warehouse501 E. High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: 2 store dogs, hand-painted coasters and all the decorative pillows you could ask for
Located in a historic brick building on the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street, Decorator Warehouse is a home decor and gift shop that has everything you need to make your home ready for the holiday season. From hand-painted coasters and unique ornaments to candles and quirky hand towels, the shop features no shortage of gift options. Add a little something extra to a present with humorous and stylish wine tags or a cute gift bag - and don't forget to give some love to the store dogs, Mufasa and Rafiki, before you leave!
Owner: Natalie Avant
Farmer's Jewelry821 Euclid Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: Diamonds, pearls, custom jewelry, on-site repairs, no one named Jared
This full-service, family-owned jewelry business offers a wide selection of fine jewelry for any occasion. The shop's team of highly skilled professionals and jewelry artisans can perform on-site repairs as well as jewelry and estate appraisal. Customers have been receiving customized, personal shopping experiences at the American Gem Society-accredited business since 1950. Whether you're looking to design a 14-karat-gold pendant, special order a black pearl ring or just peruse the shop's curated collection of fine jewelry, Farmer's Jewelry is the perfect place to help add a little bit of sparkle to your life.
Owners: The Farmer Family
High Street Fly887 E. High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: Kentucky-themed apparel for the whole family, bourbon glassware, complimentary gift wrapping
Located in the heart of Chevy Chase, High Street Fly offers quick and affordable gifts as well as complimentary gift wrapping in a casual setting. With new stock arriving every day, the locally owned business has a wide variety of inventory with a local focus, from Kentucky tees and sweatshirts and Bluegrass-themed prints to bourbon glassware, scented candles, jewelry and more. With baby, toddler, youth and adult-sized clothing for men and women, High Street Fly is a great one-stop shop for just about anyone on your shopping list - even your dog! Check out the holiday section of the shop's website, give it a follow on Instagram or stop by in person to shop for gifts ranging from $8 to $48.
Owner: Ann-Michael McCalister
Lucia's World Emporium328 N. Ashland Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: Handmade fair-trade products, hand-carved gourd ornaments for Christmas and accessories from around the world.
Inside this whimsical shop, you'll find an eclectic array of unique fair-trade jewelry, accessories, home decor and artwork handcrafted by artisans from around the world. From the shop's popular, hand-carved gourd ornaments and recycled oil drum wall art to its large selection of cozy sweaters, scarves, hats and gloves, Lucia's offers no shortage of gift options for friends and family this holiday season. As a bonus, you can feel good about the gifts purchased at Lucia's - Lexington's only fair trade store - because purchases make a difference in the lives of artisans in some of the poorest regions on the world.
Owner: Teresa Hendricks
Pet Wants321 S. Ashland Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: All-natural pet treats & chews, fresh pet food, online orders, complimentary delivery within Lexington's city limits
Pet Wants is an all-natural pet food store that makes it easy to buy gifts for your furry family members and friends. While it specializes in healthy, small-batch dog and cat food - made fresh each month and free of gluten, soy, wheat and corn (grain-free options available as well) - the shop also has a great selection of pet products that are either made in-house, in town or in the United States, including toys, leashes for aggressive chewers, supplements to help heal anxiety and tasty treats. Pro tip: If you already know what your pet wants - either food or products - you can order online and receive free delivery to your doorstep, anywhere within Lexington city limits.
Owner: Melissa Mautz
Pink Spider Boutique507 E. High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40502
What we love: Cool kicks, handcrafted jewelry, sassy accessories and fun conversation
From cool kicks and handcrafted jewelry to sassy accessories, Pink Spider has a reputation as the boutique with a bite. A little bit country and a little bit rock 'n roll, this Woodland Triangle shop has something for every personality, whether you're on the hunt for unique accessories, edgy outerwear or spunky gifts. If the shop's unique inventory is what draws customers in, the fun, casual vibe of the shop and its bohemian decor are what has them staying a while and chatting with owner Wendi Foley. Don't have time to check out the shop's brick-and-mortar location? Try browsing Pink Spider's online shop instead!
Owner: Wendi Foley
